Downtown businesses thriving

Downtown Newport has seen some change in recent months. Some businesses have new ownership, new businesses have opened and other businesses are expanding.

Bettye Anne Bewley and Kandice Bewley Baker, of B.A.K. Management, LLC, met with several business owners and operators in Newport during a tenant’s meeting recently.

Among those businesses are Cliffside Soaps, Goth and Glitter Photography, Elite Beauty and Professional Hearing Aid Center.

Cliffside Soaps

Shanna and Fred Gaona own and operate Cliffside Soaps. Shanna, who retired from the U.S. Marine Corps, said that she had been making soaps off and on for several years. She and Fred opened Cliffside Soaps in December.

Fred, who is originally from California, lived in Cocke County over 20 years ago. When he and Shanna were married, they visited the area. After a stint in Seattle, Washington, where Shanna worked for Microsoft, the couple ended up making their way back to Cocke County and have called Newport home for the past six years.

“We love it here. We love the people. We love everything about our home,” Shanna said.

“We can’t think of anywhere better to be,” Fred said.

The soaps are made using natural ingredients. Some use a cold process and include oils and butters while some soaps have medicinal properties such as essential oils.

“They are healthy, but fun,” Shanna said as she pointed out soaps in different shapes, colors, designs and sizes.

The Gaonas said that they have been amazed by the great support that they have received since opening. They said that they have met several new people, and they have already established several return customers. They have also found that word of mouth is a big benefit to their business operations.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, they point out that they have great gift ideas for that someone special. Regular hours are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They do have children, so if they are not at the shop, they said to call them at 423-530-6900 and they can get to the store quickly.

Goth and Glitter Photography

Brandi Baker and Amanda McGraw Robinson operate Goth and Glitter Photography. While they do have a studio available, they offer location shoots as well. They can do senior photos, engagement photography, prom photos, wedding photos and much more.

They are also going to start doing old-time photos. Both photographers work other jobs, so one would need to schedule photos by appointment.

Baker said they specialize in creative photo shoots, but also offer more than the traditional photos.

“We prefer the creative edge. We like to step outside the box,” Baker said. “We have a cosplay photoshoot planned with a client, so that gives you an idea of the kind of work we can do.”

To schedule a photo session, call 423-415-8811 or 423-721-0214.

Elite Beauty

Elite Beauty opened in January, offering eyelash extensions, facials, waxing, spray tans and lash lift and tint. Elizabeth Williams said that the business has gotten a positive response from the public.

“Right now it is the slow season, and business is going better than expected for this time of year,” she said. “We do get a lot of calls just from the window display.”

The shop is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Appointments are required for services. Williams now has Kylie Ball on staff, and she said with two of them working, clients can be worked in within a day or two of scheduling.

Professional Hearing Aid Center

While the Professional Hearing Aid Center has been in business for several years, Christine Gilliam did not take over the business until about a year ago. Gilliam is a licensed hearing specialist.

The center offers hearing evaluations as well as hearing aid sales and services. While she has many repeat customers, she has seen an increase in new customers recently because Medicare Advantage plans now offer coverage for hearing aids, paying a considerable amount toward the cost.

Gilliam also operates another center in Greeneville, called HearWell. Her Newport hours are Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 423-623-3910 to schedule an appointment.

Other businesses

Other tenants of B.A.K. Management include The Avenue Boutique operated by Angela Huskey Grooms, Integrity Insurance operated by John and Will Maddux, Touch of Class operated by Wilma Ball and Southern Grace operated by Cidney Wice.

B.A.K. Management, LLC

B.A.K. Management, LLC, has one property downtown that is available for rent. It is at 240 East Broadway, which is the former Men’s Den and East Tennessee Coffee Company building. It consists of 1,650 square feet. For more information about the available property, call (423) 623-8728.