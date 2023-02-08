Transportation, TennCare, grocery tax and rainy-day funding plan outlined

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee plans to propose expanding postpartum TennCare coverage, creating a three-month grocery tax holiday, adding $250 million to the state’s rainy-day fund and spending an additional $3 billion to build roads.

His proposals came during the annual State of the State address on Monday night.

Lee also proposed adding $350 million in the state’s K-12 public school funding formula, including $125 million for teacher pay raises, and he vowed to put an additional $300 million into the state’s local highway program as part of a $55.6 billion budget for next fiscal year.

Lee gave an overview of those proposed budget items before he prepares to present his budget recommendations to the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee.

That proposal includes the Tennessee Works Act, which will create $150 million in annual tax relief for small businesses by cutting excise, property and business tax obligations.

The grocery tax holiday would run from Aug. 1 to Oct. 31, costing the state $288.3 million of planned revenue.

A large part of this year’s push is for what Lee says is a $26 billion backlog of transportation projects in the state.

“That’s why I’m introducing the Transportation Modernization Act – a plan to engage public-private partnerships to build additional choice lanes on urban highways, to ensure electric vehicle owners pay their share in maintaining our roads, and to provide a delivery model that builds rural and urban projects faster, all without the burden falling on Tennessee taxpayers,” Lee said.

During the speech, Lee also proposed spending $1 billion in additional funds on the Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology.

That includes $370.8 million to update seven TCAT campuses, $386.2 million for new buildings, expansions and improvements to 16 current TCAT campuses and $147.5 million to build six new TCATs.

“To do that, we’ll expand and improve 16 existing TCATs, replace seven outdated facilities, and build six brand new TCATs at strategic locations across our state,” Lee said. “Our goal is to train 10,000 new skilled workers a year.”

Lee touted the financial success of the state’s Medicaid program, the only state to receive a block grant waiver. Lee said that the block grant saved the state $300 million in its first year.

“Now, with a pro-family landscape in the background, using the savings from just this first year, we will further strengthen postpartum coverage, provide services to over 5,000 more mothers, close the coverage gap for parents, and reach an additional 10,000 children – in total, offering services to nearly 25,000 more women, children, and parents in need,” Lee said. “In addition, Tennessee has the opportunity to ease one of the biggest financial burdens on mothers. We are going to propose covering the cost of diapers during the first two years of a baby’s life for mothers on TennCare.”

Lee noted that the state’s educational savings account program has been an early success in the pilot’s first year in Davidson and Shelby counties. He highlighted Nashville fourth-grader Natalia Serrano, who now attends Holy Rosary Academy and jumped three reading levels this year.

“Her goals for this year are to read an extra 30 minutes every day and to study hard for her weekly spelling tests. She also joined the choir and a Bible study,” Lee said. “Natalia found her voice. Every child in this state deserves access to a high-quality education.”

Lee is also proposing to add an additional $50 million to the $100 million that went into the state’s Violent Crime Intervention Grant Fund last year. After adding 100 Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers last year, Lee has proposed to add 100 more this year.

“Tennessee is leading,” Lee said. “The question is, will we lead in a way that lasts – in a way that our grandchildren are equipped and inspired to pick up where we left off?

“I believe we can, and I look forward to pursuing that with all of you, this year and three more after that.”