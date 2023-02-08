ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Transportation, TennCare, grocery tax and rainy-day funding plan outlined

By By Jon Styf The Center Square
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 2 days ago

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee plans to propose expanding postpartum TennCare coverage, creating a three-month grocery tax holiday, adding $250 million to the state’s rainy-day fund and spending an additional $3 billion to build roads.

His proposals came during the annual State of the State address on Monday night.

Lee also proposed adding $350 million in the state’s K-12 public school funding formula, including $125 million for teacher pay raises, and he vowed to put an additional $300 million into the state’s local highway program as part of a $55.6 billion budget for next fiscal year.

Lee gave an overview of those proposed budget items before he prepares to present his budget recommendations to the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee.

That proposal includes the {span}Tennessee Works Act, which will create $150 million in annual tax relief for small businesses by cutting excise, property and business tax obligations.{/span}

The grocery tax holiday would run from Aug. 1 to Oct. 31, costing the state $288.3 million of planned revenue.

A large part of this year’s push is for what Lee says is a $26 billion backlog of transportation projects in the state.

“That’s why I’m introducing the Transportation Modernization Act – a plan to engage public-private partnerships to build additional choice lanes on urban highways, to ensure electric vehicle owners pay their share in maintaining our roads, and to provide a delivery model that builds rural and urban projects faster, all without the burden falling on Tennessee taxpayers,” Lee said.

During the speech, Lee also proposed spending $1 billion in additional funds on the Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology.

That includes $370.8 million to update seven TCAT campuses, $386.2 million for new buildings, expansions and improvements to 16 current TCAT campuses and $147.5 million to build six new TCATs.

“To do that, we’ll expand and improve 16 existing TCATs, replace seven outdated facilities, and build six brand new TCATs at strategic locations across our state,” Lee said. “Our goal is to train 10,000 new skilled workers a year.”

Lee touted the financial success of the state’s Medicaid program, the only state to receive a block grant waiver. Lee said that the block grant saved the state $300 million in its first year.

“Now, with a pro-family landscape in the background, using the savings from just this first year, we will further strengthen postpartum coverage, provide services to over 5,000 more mothers, close the coverage gap for parents, and reach an additional 10,000 children – in total, offering services to nearly 25,000 more women, children, and parents in need,” Lee said. “In addition, Tennessee has the opportunity to ease one of the biggest financial burdens on mothers. We are going to propose covering the cost of diapers during the first two years of a baby’s life for mothers on TennCare.”

Lee noted that the state’s educational savings account program has been an early success in the pilot’s first year in Davidson and Shelby counties. He highlighted Nashville fourth-grader Natalia Serrano, who now attends Holy Rosary Academy and jumped three reading levels this year.

“Her goals for this year are to read an extra 30 minutes every day and to study hard for her weekly spelling tests. She also joined the choir and a Bible study,” Lee said. “Natalia found her voice. Every child in this state deserves access to a high-quality education.”

Lee is also proposing to add an additional $50 million to the $100 million that went into the state’s Violent Crime Intervention Grant Fund last year. After adding 100 Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers last year, Lee has proposed to add 100 more this year.

“Tennessee is leading,” Lee said. “The question is, will we lead in a way that lasts – in a way that our grandchildren are equipped and inspired to pick up where we left off?

“I believe we can, and I look forward to pursuing that with all of you, this year and three more after that.”

Comments / 0

Related
WYSH AM 1380

Follow-Up: Lee budget includes proposed extension of food sales tax holiday

Governor Bill Lee announced a $55.6 billion state budget proposal during Monday’s State of the State address that includes funding for roads, state parks, several tax cuts for businesses, state employee pay raises, and more, including an extended grocery sales tax holiday. The plan is funded by higher-than-expected revenues...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Gov. Lee’s Leadership Claims Worry Dems, Dad in DCS Limbo

NASHVILLE, TN — Gov. Bill Lee’s State of the State Address this week included claims of national leadership, and attracted rebuttals on difficult issues. “We heard statements about ‘leading the nation,’” Sen. Charlane Oliver said, “but with this $55.6 billion budget, Tennessee Republicans are actually putting out fires they’ve created due to neglect of issues over the past 10 years they’ve been in power.”
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Governor Lee announces plan for another grocery tax holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennesseans may soon see some relief again at the grocery store. Governor Bill Lee announced another grocery tax holiday is in the works. The grocery tax holiday last year lasted for a month, but this year shoppers are shocked to hear the governor is pushing for an extended holiday.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

TN lawmakers considering limiting community oversight of police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — New restrictions could be coming to Nashville’s Community Oversight Board (COB). State lawmakers are considering a bill that would alter the board and limit its ability to investigate police misconduct. COB is responsible for holding police officers accountable, including investigating officer shootings and citizen...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Bill to restrict drag shows in Tennessee passes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Senate approved legislation to restrict where certain drag shows can take place. This is the latest bill state Republican leaders have advanced targeting LGBTQ people. Senate lawmakers on Thursday voted 26-6 in favor of the bill, with only Democrats opposing. Under the Senate’s bill,...
TENNESSEE STATE
thunder1320.com

Republicans file Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act

Tennessee House Republicans continue their efforts to protect Tennesseans from potential government overreach that could limit the types of appliances they can use in their homes. House Bill 483, also known as the Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act, would prevent the state or any local government in Tennessee from banning...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Governor proposes $55.6 billion budget plan

Gov. Bill Lee is making a $55.6 billion budget proposal for fiscal 2023-24 that adds $3.3 billion for roads statewide and $125 million for teacher pay while offering $412 million in tax breaks. The proposal, which the Lee Administration is calling a “no-growth” plan, is about a half-billion less than the current budget, mainly because […] The post Governor proposes $55.6 billion budget plan  appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
tnledger.com

Backyard solution to housing shortage

But Tennessee cities have varied tolerances for detached rentals. Call them DADUs or ADUs – just don’t call them STVRs. Also, are they a property, a use or both?. Welcome to the often-confusing state of play when it comes to adding a second dwelling to residential property in Tennessee’s urban cores.
NASHVILLE, TN
WJHL

Lee announces funding priorities during State of the State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Republican Gov. Bill Lee unveiled proposals on education, improving infrastructure, addressing ongoing children’s services issues, and more in his fifth State of the State address delivered Monday night. Among Lee’s proposals, which must be approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly, is a one-time three-month sales tax holiday on groceries that would […]
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Could commuter trains be coming to Tennessee?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the Tennessee state legislature works during the 2023 session, bills are piling up in committees. The transportation committee is looking at Senate Bill 373 which would, among other things, start the process of having a portion of the Department of Transportation focus on commuter rail service in the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

TN Schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several districts have called off school for Friday and/or Monday due to sickness, staffing issues and off-campus traveling schedules. Below you will find the list of school districts who have announced closings for East Tennessee. Jump To:. 123 A B C D E F G...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy