Local wildlife rehabber seeks trainees, transport and supplies

Robin Ballard lives in a cabin nestled in the mountains of Hartford. There, she has created a safe place to nurture small wildlife without mothers as well as the sick and injured. Calling her facility Robin’s Nest, she is licensed for five counties including Cocke county. There is only one other licensed rehabber in upper east Tennessee, located in Erwin and two others in Sevierville. Ballard is seeking volunteers to train to also become licensed rehabbers in Cocke County. Ballard is also looking for volunteers to transport animals from Cocke County to Robin’s Nest in Hartford.

Being a wildlife rehabber is not always an easy job. Ballard receives calls at all hours about abandoned babies and injured small wildlife. Ballard has been known to come pick the animals up in her licensed counties, but she needs volunteers for transports. With spring approaching Ballard is expecting the usual overload of litters of baby opossums and squirrels. Occasionally there are baby foxes, bunnies and even groundhogs with her Class 2 permit for small animals excluding bats and coyotes. But the majority brought in are baby squirrels and opossums.

Ballard trained under Lynne McCoy

Ballard says her ex-husband once worked for a utility company and brought two baby squirrels home that fell out of a cut tree. Ballard trained under another rehabber as required for a state permit along with a facility inspection, etc. Training requires 200 hours under another rehabber and Ballard trained under Lynne McCoy, the first rehabber in Tennessee. Ballard received her license in 2004 under McCoy. McCoy was also featured on “The Jack Hanna Show” in 2015 as Tennessee’s first licensed wildlife rehabber. McCody died Jan. 20 at the age of 78 after a long battle with cancer.

“More baby squirrels were coming in from the utility company. I had to learn how to take care of them and I was very fortunate to have had Lynne McCoy to train me,” Ballard said. “Not only do you need to know what to feed specific animals, you also have to learn how to tube feed pinky babies that are too small to eat. The tube runs into the stomach and must not run into their lungs and rehabbers teach it all.”

Free training offered for potential rehabbers

“Baby opossums are often found in pouches of deceased mothers hit by cars along the roadsides,” she said. The average litter is nine and it is not uncommon for me to get several litters at a time, twice a year. Smaller babies require frequent tube feeding throughout the night. I could use some help and I am offering free training to people interested in becoming licensed in Cocke County at Robin’s Nest in Hartford. Afterwards you have to also get two letters of recommendation from veterinarians for the TWRA permit and have your facility inspected.”

This is a volunteer position as rehabbers do not get paid for their services. “We do it because we love animals,” Ballard said. “We save their lives and rehabilitate them back to the wild in most cases. We rely solely on donations to operate and it is not uncommon to purchase supplies out of our own pockets when donations are low.”

Big Mama returns

Though most wildlife released returns to the wild not to be seen again, Ballard does have one squirrel that continues to come back. Named Big Mama, the squirrel is often seen sitting on the rail of the cabin. Big Mama has signs of babies nursing sometimes but she has never brought her babies around.

What should you do if you find abandoned small mammals like opossums and squirrels? “Keep them warm and contact me for further instructions and transport arrangements,” Ballard said. “Please do not attempt to feed or water them without further instructions from a rehabber.” You can text Ballard at 865-382-2937 or contact ahnow.org to find a rehabber nearest you.

Besides needing new rehabbers and transporters, Ballard also has a wishlist of supplies. Needed items can be purchased on Amazon and are Iams dry dog food small bites, ZuPreem Primate Dry Diet and Esbilac goat milk. Walmart and Food City gift cards can be used for fresh fruits and veggies. Items can be sent to Robin Ballard, 3840 Trail Hollow Road, Hartford TN 37722.