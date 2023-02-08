Crystal Ford, proprietor of Ford’s Cruz Thru drive-in convenience center in Newport said Tuesday prior to her meeting at Newport City Hall with the city’s beer board that she has lost around $1,000 in beer sales per day for the past 28 days in which her beer license was revoked.

However, she is now back in the beer business after an unanimous 3-0 vote by the board to issue a new privilege license. It did come with an additional cost of $500 in penalties ($50 per day for 10 days) for missing the Jan. 1 deadline in addition to $89.78, the prorated amount for the remainder of 2023’s license ($100). She also had to pay a $250 fee for the new license application and for a background check.

Ford’s license was revoked in January after she failed to pay within 10 days of the Jan. 1 deadline. A recent amendment to the rules set out a new schedule of fines. She contended she never received the certified letters sent out by the city that she was delinquent, but also took responsibility for not checking her post office box more frequently.

Ford attracted attention to the matter when she took to social media shortly after her license was suspended and said she was told to remove beer from her shelves. Her social media post came up during the hearing.

“I do want to address the things Ms. Ford posted on social media,” said Dennis Thornton, beer board chairman. “She posted on social media stating she had to stop selling and all that is true, but the statement here that the privilege tax has been due by the 31st is a little bit inaccurate.”

Thornton went on to state that, according to the state of Tennessee, it is due by Jan. 1. “It doesn’t say ‘on’ or ‘before’ it means ‘by,’” Thornton said. Thornton said he consulted the input of an attorney who said that means it is due Dec. 31. He also took issue with her statement that she has never been late.

However, Ford stated she said in her post that she always made the payment, not that it had never been late. She then presented a letter from 2019 indicating a payment due date of Jan. 31. “So, if it is due January 1, why does that letter not state January 1,” she asked.

Thornton countered by noting there were late payments beyond Jan. 31 on three ocsassions going back to 2014. “So if you got this every year and it tells you by January 31, you did pay late,” he said.

“I said I take full responsibility in my social media post,” Ford said.

Thornton said the board accepts that fact “and we agree on that 100%.”

Ford raised the issue that, having known the chairman for several years, why could not a phone call had been made to her. She noted in the past Thornton has called her about an issue with an employee for example.

“We can’t call anybody (regarding the license being late),” Thornton said. “It’s not a legal way to do it. Sometimes I have contacted you, but that’s a personal matter where I am trying to protect my friends. I have people come to me from time to time asking for advice.”

There appeared to be some misunderstanding about the fact Ford had to pull beer from her shelves. At the time she stated that cost her $10,000. Thornton stated she did not have to destroy the beer, but only remove it from sale as beer has an extended expiration date.

Ford stated, however, once beer is removed from the cooler and sits, it spoils.

Thornton then made the formal motion to issue the new beer license and was joined by board members Jimmy Lee and L.C. Gregg in unanimous consent.

With the motion passing and Ford paying the penalties and fees, Ford’s Cruz Thru is able to resume selling beer immediately. Ford said she has had her beer distributor on standby and ready to go.

She is planning to offer some specials and potentially hold a mini grand reopening style event.

Ford said she was grateful to the board for hearing her and she doesn’t plan to be late on any future payments.