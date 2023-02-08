ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, TN

Back in the beer business

By By Dave Ruthenberg Managing Editor
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pFVoE_0kgF2Qnb00

Crystal Ford, proprietor of Ford’s Cruz Thru drive-in convenience center in Newport said Tuesday prior to her meeting at Newport City Hall with the city’s beer board that she has lost around $1,000 in beer sales per day for the past 28 days in which her beer license was revoked.

However, she is now back in the beer business after an unanimous 3-0 vote by the board to issue a new privilege license. It did come with an additional cost of $500 in penalties ($50 per day for 10 days) for missing the Jan. 1 deadline in addition to $89.78, the prorated amount for the remainder of 2023’s license ($100). She also had to pay a $250 fee for the new license application and for a background check.

Ford’s license was revoked in January after she failed to pay within 10 days of the Jan. 1 deadline. A recent amendment to the rules set out a new schedule of fines. She contended she never received the certified letters sent out by the city that she was delinquent, but also took responsibility for not checking her post office box more frequently.

Ford attracted attention to the matter when she took to social media shortly after her license was suspended and said she was told to remove beer from her shelves. Her social media post came up during the hearing.

“I do want to address the things Ms. Ford posted on social media,” said Dennis Thornton, beer board chairman. “She posted on social media stating she had to stop selling and all that is true, but the statement here that the privilege tax has been due by the 31st is a little bit inaccurate.”

Thornton went on to state that, according to the state of Tennessee, it is due by Jan. 1. “It doesn’t say ‘on’ or ‘before’ it means ‘by,’” Thornton said. Thornton said he consulted the input of an attorney who said that means it is due Dec. 31. He also took issue with her statement that she has never been late.

However, Ford stated she said in her post that she always made the payment, not that it had never been late. She then presented a letter from 2019 indicating a payment due date of Jan. 31. “So, if it is due January 1, why does that letter not state January 1,” she asked.

Thornton countered by noting there were late payments beyond Jan. 31 on three ocsassions going back to 2014. “So if you got this every year and it tells you by January 31, you did pay late,” he said.

“I said I take full responsibility in my social media post,” Ford said.

Thornton said the board accepts that fact “and we agree on that 100%.”

Ford raised the issue that, having known the chairman for several years, why could not a phone call had been made to her. She noted in the past Thornton has called her about an issue with an employee for example.

“We can’t call anybody (regarding the license being late),” Thornton said. “It’s not a legal way to do it. Sometimes I have contacted you, but that’s a personal matter where I am trying to protect my friends. I have people come to me from time to time asking for advice.”

There appeared to be some misunderstanding about the fact Ford had to pull beer from her shelves. At the time she stated that cost her $10,000. Thornton stated she did not have to destroy the beer, but only remove it from sale as beer has an extended expiration date.

Ford stated, however, once beer is removed from the cooler and sits, it spoils.

Thornton then made the formal motion to issue the new beer license and was joined by board members Jimmy Lee and L.C. Gregg in unanimous consent.

With the motion passing and Ford paying the penalties and fees, Ford’s Cruz Thru is able to resume selling beer immediately. Ford said she has had her beer distributor on standby and ready to go.

She is planning to offer some specials and potentially hold a mini grand reopening style event.

Ford said she was grateful to the board for hearing her and she doesn’t plan to be late on any future payments.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Business owner: JC Mall closure already causing impact

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mall at Johnson City is closed until further notice after a waterline break was reported at the building, and one local business owner said the toll it will take on her business is significant. Sari Maharani, owner of iEat by Chopstixpress, told News Channel 11 on Thursday that even […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
tourcounsel.com

Foothills Mall | Shopping mall in Maryville, Tennessee

Foothills Mall is an indoor regional shopping mall located in Maryville, Tennessee. Foothills Mall features approximately 70 stores and restaurants. Adjacent to the mall is the Foothills Plaza complex which includes several additional restaurants and a Kroger. Opened in 1983, Foothills Mall is the only shopping mall in suburban Blount...
MARYVILLE, TN
thesmokies.com

Five Oaks Farm Kitchen Pigeon Forge, What To Order When You Go

Disclosure: This site is sponsored by ads and affiliate programs. We may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post. As an Amazon, Tripster and CJ Affiliate we may earn from qualifying purchases. It’s hard to imagine now – even when running across an old picture – but Pigeon...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WJHL

Johnson City Mall closed indefinitely due to water break

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Mall at Johnson City will be closed until further notice due to a Wednesday water line break. According to a social media post, the Mall announced it will be closed indefinitely due to ongoing repairs on the water line. On Wednesday, the Mall planned to reopen later that day […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 1-Mile Trail In Tennessee Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall

We have so many waterfalls in Tennessee that it would take a lifetime to see them all. It’s an overwhelming task, but we have a short-and-sweet waterfall hike in TN that’s a good place to start. Sill Branch Falls in Erwin, Tennessee, is a fun and easy trail that features a stunning waterfall. So grab your hiking shoes and backpack, and let’s hit the trail.
ERWIN, TN
wjhl.com

Comedian Killer Beaz stops by Daytime

(WJHL) Nationally known comedian Killer Beaz sits down with Chris to talk about his upcoming show in Johnson City and his new moonshine. For more information on his performance at the Holiday Inn Saturday, February 11th in Johnson City please visit Killer Beaz on Facebook.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
bjournal.com

Robinette Company announces $10.3 million expansion in Sullivan County

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and The Robinette Company officials announced today the company will invest $10.3 million to construct a new, 100,000-square-foot facility in Piney Flats. With a headquarters in Bristol and manufacturing operations in both Bristol and Piney Flats, the...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

The Funny Farm set to offer ‘Baby Goat Deliveries’

CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Does your workplace need a little pick-me-up with a unique visitor? How about a baby goat? Tammy Stanton with the Funny Farm in Greeneville stopped by First at Four Wednesday to discuss their new “Baby Goat Deliveries” and to introduce “Peppermint” and “Patty.” Starting Feb. 13, the Funny Farm will bring their […]
CHUCKEY, TN
OnlyInYourState

This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Tennessee Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination

Gatlinburg is arguably one of the prettiest towns in Tennessee. Not only is the scenery gorgeous, but the town is filled with friendly people and interesting places to visit. Between all the attractions, shops, and restaurants, you could spend weeks and weeks exploring this little town and still find new things! So make your way down to Gatlinburg, park your car for the day, and get ready to walk all through this incredible Tennessee town.
GATLINBURG, TN
wjhl.com

Drone 11: January 2023 shots of the Tri-Cities

Drone 11 collected footage from across the Tri-Cities this January. See shots from Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol, Elizabethton, Abingdon and all over the region. Drone 11 collected footage from across the Tri-Cities this January. See shots from Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol, Elizabethton, Abingdon and all over the region. Erwin business...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy