ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocke County, TN

Cocke County awarded federal funds under Emergency Food and Shelter National Board program

The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 2 days ago

Cocke County has been awarded federal funds in the amount of $15,926.00, under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U.S.A.; The Salvation Army; United Jewish Communities, and United Way of America. The local board is charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A local Emergency Food and Shelter Program Board, comprised of representatives from the same human services agencies as the national board, will determine how the funds awarded to Cocke County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service organizations in the area. The local boardis responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, 2) have an accounting system, 3) practice nondiscrimination, 4) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 5) if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board 6) have a UEI (unique entity identifier).

Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Public or private voluntary organizations interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must pick up an application at the Cocke County Mayor’s Office, Courthouse Annex, 360 East Main Street, Suite 146, Newport, Tennessee 37821; 423- 623-8791. You may email your application to Joanie Stokely, jstokely@cockecountytn.gov, or return the application to the above address.

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Forest officials to set prescribed burn in Cocke County

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Forest Service officials are planning a prescribed burn in Cocke County, set for Tuesday. The burn is planned to be started on the Lemon Gap Quad off Forest Service Roads 96 and 96B. According to an announcement from the Forest Service, the burn will be...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Knox County plans to open a mental health court by late summer

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County Criminal Court Clerk Mike Hammond said he knows that too many people struggling with their mental health end up in jail. "We believe there's about 30% of the people in the detention facility right now that would be considered mentally ill," he said. "The [Knox County] detention facility is the number one place for people with mental illness. It's a little scary."
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Business owner: JC Mall closure already causing impact

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mall at Johnson City is closed until further notice after a waterline break was reported at the building, and one local business owner said the toll it will take on her business is significant. Sari Maharani, owner of iEat by Chopstixpress, told News Channel 11 on Thursday that even […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport audit finds employee used city resources for personal gain

An audit of the city of Kingsport showed that a school employee had used the city’s account for personal purchases in order to not pay taxes and another employee misappropriated cash funds, which has led to a state investigation. The audit, conducted by independent auditors Brown, Edwards & Company...
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

Family member of Lisa Edwards 'shocked' to learn of her death

3 Austin-East seniors earn surprise admission, scholarship from University of Tennessee. Three Austin-East Magnet High seniors received a surprise from the University of Tennessee Wednesday; admission offers and scholarships. Updated: 6 hours ago. A goal of housing more than 38,000 homeless veterans was surpassed by more than 6% nationally, while...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Johnson City Mall closed indefinitely due to water break

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Mall at Johnson City will be closed until further notice due to a Wednesday water line break. According to a social media post, the Mall announced it will be closed indefinitely due to ongoing repairs on the water line. On Wednesday, the Mall planned to reopen later that day […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Carter County prepares for potential snow this weekend

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Highway Department is preparing for potential winter weather. All 35 employees will inspect and do any maintenance needed on snow plows to make sure everything is ready for the weekend. “We have about 700 tons of salt in our salt bin and over 500 tons of chat, which […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Greeneville man describes moment US shot down balloon + L5V

Greeneville man describes moment US shot down balloon …. Greeneville man describes moment US shot down balloon + L5V. Man charged after crashing into Bristol, Tennessee …. Man charged after crashing into Bristol, Tennessee CVS. Man charged with arson after Chilhowie fire. Man charged with arson after Chilhowie fire. Applicants...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Aunt shares details about teenager who was found in Greene County cornfield

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A family member of Danielle Owens, the teenager found in a Greeneville cornfield, shared details about who she was. Danielle's aunt, Kim Hinkle Caraway, says her niece attended Highland Elementary School, Greeneville Middle School, and Greeneville High School. Caraway says Danielle graduated with a GED...
GREENEVILLE, TN
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy