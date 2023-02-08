Cocke County awarded federal funds under Emergency Food and Shelter National Board program

Cocke County has been awarded federal funds in the amount of $15,926.00, under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U.S.A.; The Salvation Army; United Jewish Communities, and United Way of America. The local board is charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A local Emergency Food and Shelter Program Board, comprised of representatives from the same human services agencies as the national board, will determine how the funds awarded to Cocke County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service organizations in the area. The local boardis responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, 2) have an accounting system, 3) practice nondiscrimination, 4) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 5) if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board 6) have a UEI (unique entity identifier).

Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Public or private voluntary organizations interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must pick up an application at the Cocke County Mayor’s Office, Courthouse Annex, 360 East Main Street, Suite 146, Newport, Tennessee 37821; 423- 623-8791. You may email your application to Joanie Stokely, jstokely@cockecountytn.gov, or return the application to the above address.