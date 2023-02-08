Couple adds Newport to its list of Walmart banishments

One couple can now add the Newport Walmart store to their ever-expanding list of locations from which they are unwelcome.

According to a Newport Police Department report, police responded Saturday to the Newport Walmart location on a report of a shoplifter. The store manager advised that a male, identified as Carl Mock, 44, and his wife, Jessica Mock, 37, entered the store and placed two crossbows and a Hart tool box in a buggy and then walked to the front of the store.

The manager stated that Carl Mock then attempted to leave via the grocery side door of the store without paying, but was stopped. Jessica Mock then left the store. She was waiting in their vehicle when the officer arrived.

According to the report, Carl Mock advised that he had a traumatic brain injury from his time in the military. The buggy he had also had a tag in it that had been removed from a Dickie brand jacket. Jessica Mock said Carl Mock had put the jacket on that the the tag belonged and was still wearing it.

Jessica Mock also advised that they had previously been arrested in Sevierville for shoplifting at Walmart.

Both were taken back to the store’s loss prevention office and advised of their Miranda rights.

While being questioned, the store manager found records for both of them from other cases Walmart had at other stores in Sevier County, Jefferson County and North Carolina. The records showed they had been trespassed from these locations. The store manager said records showed the pair had shoplifted tools and sporting goods from the other stores as well and brought up Carl Mock’s alleged medical condition.

Both were charged for theft under $1,000, burglary and conspiracy to commit theft at the Newport Walmart store. The total value of the items was placed at $821.48 with the two crossbows valued at $651.50, the tool set at $138 and the jacket at $32.98

Jessica Mock stated she had two teenage boys at home and made arrangements for their care prior to being handcuffed.

According to the report, the store manager later notified NPD that upon reviewing security footage, the two could be seen removing security sensors from the crossbows.