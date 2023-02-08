ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, TN

Couple adds Newport to its list of Walmart banishments

By By Dave Ruthenberg Managing Editor
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 2 days ago

One couple can now add the Newport Walmart store to their ever-expanding list of locations from which they are unwelcome.

According to a Newport Police Department report, police responded Saturday to the Newport Walmart location on a report of a shoplifter. The store manager advised that a male, identified as Carl Mock, 44, and his wife, Jessica Mock, 37, entered the store and placed two crossbows and a Hart tool box in a buggy and then walked to the front of the store.

The manager stated that Carl Mock then attempted to leave via the grocery side door of the store without paying, but was stopped. Jessica Mock then left the store. She was waiting in their vehicle when the officer arrived.

According to the report, Carl Mock advised that he had a traumatic brain injury from his time in the military. The buggy he had also had a tag in it that had been removed from a Dickie brand jacket. Jessica Mock said Carl Mock had put the jacket on that the the tag belonged and was still wearing it.

Jessica Mock also advised that they had previously been arrested in Sevierville for shoplifting at Walmart.

Both were taken back to the store’s loss prevention office and advised of their Miranda rights.

While being questioned, the store manager found records for both of them from other cases Walmart had at other stores in Sevier County, Jefferson County and North Carolina. The records showed they had been trespassed from these locations. The store manager said records showed the pair had shoplifted tools and sporting goods from the other stores as well and brought up Carl Mock’s alleged medical condition.

Both were charged for theft under $1,000, burglary and conspiracy to commit theft at the Newport Walmart store. The total value of the items was placed at $821.48 with the two crossbows valued at $651.50, the tool set at $138 and the jacket at $32.98

Jessica Mock stated she had two teenage boys at home and made arrangements for their care prior to being handcuffed.

According to the report, the store manager later notified NPD that upon reviewing security footage, the two could be seen removing security sensors from the crossbows.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Business owner: JC Mall closure already causing impact

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mall at Johnson City is closed until further notice after a waterline break was reported at the building, and one local business owner said the toll it will take on her business is significant. Sari Maharani, owner of iEat by Chopstixpress, told News Channel 11 on Thursday that even […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

2 arrested after Lee Co. fentanyl bust, sheriff reports

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An undercover drug purchase in Lee County, Virginia led to the arrests of two suspects, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). According to a post from the LCSO, a “Buy/Bust Operation” conducted with the help of the Virginia State Police (VSP) took place on Jan. 27. The undercover […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
tourcounsel.com

Foothills Mall | Shopping mall in Maryville, Tennessee

Foothills Mall is an indoor regional shopping mall located in Maryville, Tennessee. Foothills Mall features approximately 70 stores and restaurants. Adjacent to the mall is the Foothills Plaza complex which includes several additional restaurants and a Kroger. Opened in 1983, Foothills Mall is the only shopping mall in suburban Blount...
MARYVILLE, TN
WJHL

Kingsport PD locates stolen church van, still seeks suspect

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect after a van was reportedly stolen from a church. A release from the KPD states surveillance footage captured a suspect using burglary tools to break into and steal a van that belongs to Holy Mountain Baptist […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Weber City police searching for missing woman

WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) – Officers with the Weber City Police Department (WCPD) are searching for a woman in the area and asking for the public’s help. According to a Facebook post from the department, Elizabeth Meridith was reported missing in the Weber City area. The post listed Meridith’s description as follows: WCPD said Meridith […]
WEBER CITY, VA
WJHL

Johnson City Mall closed indefinitely due to water break

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Mall at Johnson City will be closed until further notice due to a Wednesday water line break. According to a social media post, the Mall announced it will be closed indefinitely due to ongoing repairs on the water line. On Wednesday, the Mall planned to reopen later that day […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

The Funny Farm set to offer ‘Baby Goat Deliveries’

CHUCKEY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Does your workplace need a little pick-me-up with a unique visitor? How about a baby goat? Tammy Stanton with the Funny Farm in Greeneville stopped by First at Four Wednesday to discuss their new “Baby Goat Deliveries” and to introduce “Peppermint” and “Patty.” Starting Feb. 13, the Funny Farm will bring their […]
CHUCKEY, TN
WBIR

Aunt shares details about teen found dead in Greene County cornfield

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A family member of Danielle Owens, the missing 16-year-old found dead in a Greeneville cornfield, shared details about who she was. Danielle's aunt, Kim Hinkle Caraway, said her niece attended Highland Elementary School, Greeneville Middle School, and Greeneville High School. Caraway said Danielle graduated with a...
GREENEVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Scammers back at it in Anderson County

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a telephone scam making the rounds. The ACSO says that several citizens have recently reported receiving telephone calls from someone purporting to be with the Sheriff’s Civil Process Unit who proceeds to tell the call’s recipient that they owe a large sum of money to the state. However, the caller then tells the would-be victim that they “can knock down the amount owed” if the person were to pay them over the phone that day or send a money order.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
bjournal.com

Robinette Company announces $10.3 million expansion in Sullivan County

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and The Robinette Company officials announced today the company will invest $10.3 million to construct a new, 100,000-square-foot facility in Piney Flats. With a headquarters in Bristol and manufacturing operations in both Bristol and Piney Flats, the...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy