WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police investigating robbery at Subway, officers searching for suspect
The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a Sunday evening robbery. It happened just after five at Subway on Jordan Lane. Police say a caller told them someone pulled out a gun and took money from the register. The suspect then left on foot, according to HPD. Officers have been searching...
WAAY-TV
New details released on Huntsville City Council member Devyn Keith's criminal charges
Arrest warrants released Friday provide new details into the criminal charges against Huntsville City Council member Devyn Keith. Keith was arrested Feb. 2 and Feb. 8 on theft charges related to four shoplifting incidents at three Huntsville Walmart stores. The warrants say Keith took:. Groceries and other items valued at...
WAAY-TV
One person critically injured in Huntsville shooting
The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries. It happened in the 5000 block of Galaxy Way around 2 PM. HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster says the male victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in critical condition. It's unclear what...
WAAY-TV
Attorney for Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith files motion to suppress
The attorney for Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith has filed a motion to suppress all his statements and evidence related to his recent arrests. The motion, copied directly from court documents, reads:. COMES NOW the Defendant by and through his/her undersigned attorney, and. respectfully moves this Honorable Court to suppress...
WAAY-TV
58 pounds of marijuana, guns and other drugs seized in Madison County bust
A large amount of drugs and other evidence were seized in a recent search by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said its narcotics agents were investigating suspicions of cocaine being sold at a home on Basin Street in Huntsville. When they searched the house, they...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville mail carrier sentenced to prison for selling mail on dark web
A former Huntsville mail carrier will spend 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to stealing mail. Zachary Rashad Humphrey then will have three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to receipt of stolen mail matter and theft of mail by a postal employee in November 2022. He was...
WAAY-TV
UPDATED: 1 injured in Decatur wreck that temporarily blocked part of Beltline Road
The Decatur Police Department reports one injury in a wreck involving a vehicle and a tractor-trailer Friday afternoon. The department said officers responded about 1:20 p.m. to the crash, which happened at Beltline Road near Gordon Terry Parkway. The vehicle's driver was flown to Huntsville Hospital for treatment of his...
WAAY-TV
More funding approved for a new park in South Huntsville
A significant budget increase totaling up to $5.6 million has now been authorized for a new park in South Huntsville. The city of Huntsville is still in the design phase. The name of the park is Hays Farm Park and it will be located on Haysland Road covering nine acres.
WAAY-TV
Scottsboro Boys & Girls Club choir sings National Anthem for Super Bowl prep
Dr. Les Hutson from the Ben Sanford Boys & Girls Club in Scottsboro sent us this video of the 6-year-old Choir getting ready for the Super Bowl! Check out their performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner”!
WAAY-TV
UAH drops both games of doubleheader to UMSL
The University of Alabama in Huntsville baseball team fell twice in its home-opening doubleheader at Charger Park against Missouri-St. Louis by scores of 9-4 and 2-0 on Friday afternoon in nonconference action. UAH slides to 2-3, while UMSL improves to 2-0. UAH has altered its schedule to be an 11...
