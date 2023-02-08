ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAAY-TV

One person critically injured in Huntsville shooting

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries. It happened in the 5000 block of Galaxy Way around 2 PM. HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster says the male victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in critical condition. It's unclear what...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Attorney for Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith files motion to suppress

The attorney for Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith has filed a motion to suppress all his statements and evidence related to his recent arrests. The motion, copied directly from court documents, reads:. COMES NOW the Defendant by and through his/her undersigned attorney, and. respectfully moves this Honorable Court to suppress...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

More funding approved for a new park in South Huntsville

A significant budget increase totaling up to $5.6 million has now been authorized for a new park in South Huntsville. The city of Huntsville is still in the design phase. The name of the park is Hays Farm Park and it will be located on Haysland Road covering nine acres.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

UAH drops both games of doubleheader to UMSL

The University of Alabama in Huntsville baseball team fell twice in its home-opening doubleheader at Charger Park against Missouri-St. Louis by scores of 9-4 and 2-0 on Friday afternoon in nonconference action. UAH slides to 2-3, while UMSL improves to 2-0. UAH has altered its schedule to be an 11...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

