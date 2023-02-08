Read full article on original website
A luxury cruise took passengers somewhere they never expected to be: face to face with the migrant crisis
A series of recent cruise ship rescues of Cuban migrants in the Straits of Florida -- and social media posts about them -- have brought a fresh wave of attention to these dramatic moments at sea and the migration crisis behind them.
Nepal crash: Video from inside plane shows passengers' final moments
A video has emerged showing the final moments onboard a Yeti Airlines flight in Nepal before it crashed while attempting to land in the tourist town of Pokhara.
A flight attendant reveals a safety hack she uses in hotel rooms - "throw a bottle under the bed"
A flight attendant, Esther, who works for the European airline, KLM, reveals some safety hacks that she uses to stay safe while traveling around. Esther's top hotel safety hack is going viral and receiving media attention because it is a very simple thing to do.
A Warning For U.S. Visitors Traveling To Mexico — The Dangerous Situation Happening In Cancun
The U.S. Department of State has a warning for the crowds of U.S. citizens planning to travel to Mexico’s state of Quintana Roo this winter. The travel advisory, which was originally posted by the U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Mexico, was issued following numerous incidents involving taxi and Uber drivers.
Italian woman tied to her seat mid flight after she ‘punches and spits at Indian airline crew’
An Italian woman was arrested in India’s Maharashtra state after she allegedly spat on a crew member and stripped in an Vistara aircraft after arguing with the staff on board an Abu Dhabi to Mumbai flight.Police in Mumbai said that Paola Perruccio, 45, was booked and presented in court and later released on bail.“The woman has been booked for misbehaving. We served her a notice and produced her before the court, following which she was allowed to go,” deputy commissioner of police Dikshit Gedam (zone VIII) was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.According to a complaint lodged by...
The UK Will Start Charging Visitors In 2023 & You Have To Pay If You're From These Countries
If you're planning a trip to the United Kingdom you should know you'll soon be required to fill out some extra paperwork and pay a fee before they'll let you in. And no, it doesn't help if you're from a Commonwealth country like Canada or Australia. The U.K. government is...
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
Mystery of Eileen and Tom Lonergan who vanished on diving trip and left behind chilling final message & clues
A COUPLE vanished on a diving trip in the Great Barrier Reef, only leaving behind a bag and a chilling final message that has been revealed. Tom Lonergan, 34, and his wife Eileen, 28, went on a day trip to the Great Barrier Reef on January 25, 1998 after visiting Australia on their way home from a vacation in Fiji and Tuvalu.
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"
For some migrants that opted to accept a free bus ride to Canada from New York, the grass was not greener on that side of the fence. Many want to come back with it being only a few days since they were given the bus tickets to relocate to Canada. They are reported to have felt that New York was too crime-ridden, drug-infested, and full of homeless people (source).
Parents Leave Baby at Airport Check-In Counter To Catch Their Flight
In what may have been an unprecedented turn of events, a couple abandoned their baby at an airport reception desk in Tel Aviv on Tuesday while they ran to catch their plane. The passengers, who were not identified (but were evidently from Belgium), were running so late for their scheduled Ryanair flight from Ben-Gurion International Airport to Brussels that boarding had already closed by the time they arrived at check-in.
Hong Kong is offering free flights to tourists across the globe, following years of COVID restrictions
Hong Kong will dole out 500,000 flights to tourists all over the world, as the city attempts to boost tourism following years of Covid restrictions
2 children dead, 6 others injured after bus crashes into day care near Montreal
Authorities in Quebec said two children have died and six others were taken to area hospitals with injuries after a city bus drove into a day care center in a Montreal suburb Wednesday morning.
2 Children Dead, 6 Injured After Bus Crashes into Canadian Daycare, Driver Charged
Two children were killed and six others were injured in the Wednesday crash A 51-year-old bus driver is facing homicide charges after he drove a city bus into a daycare center in Laval, Quebec, just outside Montreal. Two children were killed and six others were injured in the Wednesday morning crash, The New York Times reported. The driver, whose name has not been released, was employed by the local transit agency, the Société de transport de Laval (STL), CBC News reported. He is also charged with reckless driving, CNN reports. "He will...
Sky Yachting Is Coming: How Luxury Airships Are Bringing the Pleasures of Cruising to the Skies
Airships, which for centuries have reflected the inventive spirit of visionaries such as Leonardo da Vinci and Jules Verne, are currently experiencing a renaissance. Though they’ll never compete with jet aircraft for long-distance travel, airships offer low operating costs, reduced infrastructure requirements and significantly lower carbon output. And the advantages are particularly pronounced in the field of regional travel, where growing pressure from governments and environmental groups is threatening to restrict the commercial air-travel sector. In an effort to anticipate future regulations, Spanish carrier Air Nostrum recently ordered 10 Airlander airships from Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) of Britain. The Airlander 10, which...
Video: Uber Drivers and Passengers Attacked in Cancun by Rival Cab Drivers
The U.S. State Department has issued a travel advisory about the escalating taxi turf wars.
Parents Refuse To Buy Baby A Ticket, Board Plane & Leave Child At Airport
A couple left their baby at an airport check-in desk after refusing to buy a separate ticket for the infant, CNN reports. The unidentified parents were checking in at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel ahead of their Ryanair flight to Brussels, Belgium on Tuesday (January 31) and left the child behind on the airline check-in counter after it was revealed that the baby didn't have a ticket.
Parents Allegedly Abandon Baby at Check-In Desk After Being Asked to Pay For Ticket at Tel Aviv Airport
Two Belgian parents allegedly abandoned their baby at a check-in desk at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport on Tuesday morning after they were asked to pay an additional fee by the airline for their child to travel with them. Local media reports claim the parents refused to pay...
Airline passengers endured a 13-hour flight to nowhere after their plane to New Zealand was forced to turn back mid-flight
A long-haul Emirates flight turned back mid-flight because of flooding in Auckland. American Airlines passengers also endured a similar situation.
Man detained at airport due to tiny passport mistake – and it could happen to you
A MAN was detained at the airport after a small passport blunder almost stopped him from boarding his flight. John Hammond was travelling to Bali when he was stopped at Immigration. At first, he was told that his passport could have been fake which was why he was stopped. However,...
Mexico bans 'shark tourism' at great white hotspot
Mexico has banned shark-related tourism activities at a popular Pacific Ocean destination. Guadalupe Island off the coast of Baja California is a hotspot for great white sharks, with cage diving, sport fishing and "shark watching" from pleasure boats among the activities on offer in the area.
