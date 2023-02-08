ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
The Independent

Italian woman tied to her seat mid flight after she ‘punches and spits at Indian airline crew’

An Italian woman was arrested in India’s Maharashtra state after she allegedly spat on a crew member and stripped in an Vistara aircraft after arguing with the staff on board an Abu Dhabi to Mumbai flight.Police in Mumbai said that Paola Perruccio, 45, was booked and presented in court and later released on bail.“The woman has been booked for misbehaving. We served her a notice and produced her before the court, following which she was allowed to go,” deputy commissioner of police Dikshit Gedam (zone VIII) was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.According to a complaint lodged by...
Amarie M.

Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"

For some migrants that opted to accept a free bus ride to Canada from New York, the grass was not greener on that side of the fence. Many want to come back with it being only a few days since they were given the bus tickets to relocate to Canada. They are reported to have felt that New York was too crime-ridden, drug-infested, and full of homeless people (source).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TravelPulse

Parents Leave Baby at Airport Check-In Counter To Catch Their Flight

In what may have been an unprecedented turn of events, a couple abandoned their baby at an airport reception desk in Tel Aviv on Tuesday while they ran to catch their plane. The passengers, who were not identified (but were evidently from Belgium), were running so late for their scheduled Ryanair flight from Ben-Gurion International Airport to Brussels that boarding had already closed by the time they arrived at check-in.
People

2 Children Dead, 6 Injured After Bus Crashes into Canadian Daycare, Driver Charged

Two children were killed and six others were injured in the Wednesday crash A 51-year-old bus driver is facing homicide charges after he drove a city bus into a daycare center in Laval, Quebec, just outside Montreal. Two children were killed and six others were injured in the Wednesday morning crash, The New York Times reported. The driver, whose name has not been released, was employed by the local transit agency, the Société de transport de Laval (STL), CBC News reported. He is also charged with reckless driving, CNN reports. "He will...
Robb Report

Sky Yachting Is Coming: How Luxury Airships Are Bringing the Pleasures of Cruising to the Skies

Airships, which for centuries have reflected the inventive spirit of visionaries such as Leonardo da Vinci and Jules Verne, are currently experiencing a renaissance. Though they’ll never compete with jet aircraft for long-distance travel, airships offer low operating costs, reduced infrastructure requirements and significantly lower carbon output.  And the advantages are particularly pronounced in the field of regional travel, where growing pressure from governments and environmental groups is threatening to restrict the commercial air-travel sector. In an effort to anticipate future regulations, Spanish carrier Air Nostrum recently ordered 10 Airlander airships from Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) of Britain.  The Airlander 10, which...
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

Parents Refuse To Buy Baby A Ticket, Board Plane & Leave Child At Airport

A couple left their baby at an airport check-in desk after refusing to buy a separate ticket for the infant, CNN reports. The unidentified parents were checking in at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel ahead of their Ryanair flight to Brussels, Belgium on Tuesday (January 31) and left the child behind on the airline check-in counter after it was revealed that the baby didn't have a ticket.
KXLY

Mexico bans 'shark tourism' at great white hotspot

Mexico has banned shark-related tourism activities at a popular Pacific Ocean destination. Guadalupe Island off the coast of Baja California is a hotspot for great white sharks, with cage diving, sport fishing and "shark watching" from pleasure boats among the activities on offer in the area.

