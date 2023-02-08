ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

theadvocate.com

Kim Mulkey says the LSU women's basketball team won't let South Carolina game be 'too big'

Women’s college basketball has had some big games already this season. No. 1 South Carolina has played and beaten No. 2 Stanford and No. 5 UConn. When No. 3 LSU travels to Columbia, South Carolina, for Sunday’s 1 p.m. matchup on ESPN, the game will arguably be the regular-season's biggest, pitting the last two unbeaten teams in front of a sellout crowd with the winner getting an inside track to the Southeastern Conference title.
BATON ROUGE, LA
blufftontoday.com

South Carolina women's basketball routs Auburn 83-48, longest win streak in program history

South Carolina women's basketball dominated Auburn for the second time this season on Thursday, beating the Tigers 83-48. The undefeated Gamecocks (24-0, 11-0 SEC) extended their nation-leading 30-game winning streak on Auburn's (13-10, 3-8) home court to break the program record for longest cross-season winning streak. They set the longest single-season streak with their 26th win against Arkansas on Jan. 22.
AUBURN, AL
blufftontoday.com

Angel Reese or Aliyah Boston? Making the case for who will win National Player of the Year

The SEC regular season championship will likely be decided this week when No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball and No. 2 LSU face off in a battle of unbeatens. South Carolina (23-0, 10-0 SEC) and LSU (23-0, 11-0) are the only undefeated teams remaining in Division I women's basketball, and they will meet in front of a sold-out crowd of 18,000 at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia on Sunday (2 p.m., ESPN).
COLUMBIA, SC
auburntigers.com

Tigers host No. 1 South Carolina Thursday night

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn women's basketball will take on the nation's top-ranked team for the second time this season as No. 1 South Carolina visits Neville Arena Thursday night. Game time is set for 7 p.m. CT. The first 100 students can pick up a limited edition 90s-themed bucket...
AUBURN, AL
blufftontoday.com

How 1 a.m. workouts help Chloe Kitts find her footing with South Carolina women's basketball

COLUMBIA — Chloe Kitts feels the most at peace on an empty gym floor. When the South Carolina women's basketball freshman can't sleep or just needs to get out of her head, she takes the minute-long walk from her dorm to the Gamecocks' practice facility. She works out on her own, sometimes until 2 or 3 a.m., finding a meditative state the in echoing bounce of the ball and electric hum of the fluorescent lights.
COLUMBIA, SC
kool1027.com

High School Basketball Scores From Tuesday Night

Last night in high school girl’s and boys’ basketball it was the regular season finale for Camden as they hosted Crestwood. In the girl’s game the Lady Bulldogs took control early and would cruise to a 70-37 win and winning the region championship. Camden has now won twenty two straight game as they get for the first round of the playoffs that will take place on Thursday February 16th at the Camden High gym. In the boy’s game was in a win and you’re in the playoffs but could still make it with some help if they loss. Crestwood would use the transition game along with Camden turnovers as the Knights get the win 73-47. Not all is lost for the Bulldogs as they got the help they needed when Marlboro County fell to Lake City by one putting Camden in the playoffs that will start on Wednesday February 15th at Manning High School.
CAMDEN, SC
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves South Carolina's Best Pizza

Is there anything better than a fresh, cheesy slice of pizza fresh out of the oven, sprinkled with your favorite toppings and begging to be eaten? There are plenty of incredible pizzerias around South Carolina, but one has managed to stand out from the crowd. "We've done the detective work...
COLUMBIA, SC

