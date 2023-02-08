Read full article on original website
blufftontoday.com
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey on playing No. 1 South Carolina, Dawn Staley
BATON ROUGE – Much was made about comments South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley made last season following the Gamecocks' 66-60 win over LSU. Staley's answer to a question about how Kim Mulkey had improved the Tigers in her first season seemed to spark a growing rivalry between the two coaches and possibly their programs.
theadvocate.com
Kim Mulkey says the LSU women's basketball team won't let South Carolina game be 'too big'
Women’s college basketball has had some big games already this season. No. 1 South Carolina has played and beaten No. 2 Stanford and No. 5 UConn. When No. 3 LSU travels to Columbia, South Carolina, for Sunday’s 1 p.m. matchup on ESPN, the game will arguably be the regular-season's biggest, pitting the last two unbeaten teams in front of a sellout crowd with the winner getting an inside track to the Southeastern Conference title.
blufftontoday.com
South Carolina women's basketball routs Auburn 83-48, longest win streak in program history
South Carolina women's basketball dominated Auburn for the second time this season on Thursday, beating the Tigers 83-48. The undefeated Gamecocks (24-0, 11-0 SEC) extended their nation-leading 30-game winning streak on Auburn's (13-10, 3-8) home court to break the program record for longest cross-season winning streak. They set the longest single-season streak with their 26th win against Arkansas on Jan. 22.
blufftontoday.com
Angel Reese or Aliyah Boston? Making the case for who will win National Player of the Year
The SEC regular season championship will likely be decided this week when No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball and No. 2 LSU face off in a battle of unbeatens. South Carolina (23-0, 10-0 SEC) and LSU (23-0, 11-0) are the only undefeated teams remaining in Division I women's basketball, and they will meet in front of a sold-out crowd of 18,000 at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia on Sunday (2 p.m., ESPN).
How To Watch: South Carolina At Auburn
South Carolina travels to Auburn for what could be a sneaky trap game against the Tigers.
auburntigers.com
Tigers host No. 1 South Carolina Thursday night
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn women's basketball will take on the nation's top-ranked team for the second time this season as No. 1 South Carolina visits Neville Arena Thursday night. Game time is set for 7 p.m. CT. The first 100 students can pick up a limited edition 90s-themed bucket...
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: WR Jonathan Paylor says #Gamecocks lead the way for him at this juncture of his recruiting
There are a few more months of recruiting ahead for WR Jonathan Paylor (5-9 170) of Burlington, NC, and at this point for him, he is South Carolina’s to lose. Paylor said Wednesday night the Gamecocks are out in front of everyone else for him right now, and it’s not all that close.
Kim Mulkey will never schedule LSU vs Baylor, and she has a good reason
With No. 3 LSU women’s basketball preparing for a showdown with a top-ranked South Carolina team that represents its biggest regular games in years, there’s another monumental matchup on people’s minds. See more on WWL and Audacy.
blufftontoday.com
How 1 a.m. workouts help Chloe Kitts find her footing with South Carolina women's basketball
COLUMBIA — Chloe Kitts feels the most at peace on an empty gym floor. When the South Carolina women's basketball freshman can't sleep or just needs to get out of her head, she takes the minute-long walk from her dorm to the Gamecocks' practice facility. She works out on her own, sometimes until 2 or 3 a.m., finding a meditative state the in echoing bounce of the ball and electric hum of the fluorescent lights.
blufftontoday.com
Dawn Staley reveals strategy behind how she responded to Geno Auriemma's complaints about South Carolina
COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley fired back at Geno Auriemma on her radio call-in show Tuesday night after the UConn coach made comments about the No. 1 Gamecocks' play style in their 81-77 win over the Huskies. Staley said Wednesday that she was frustrated by...
LOOK: South Carolina Commits Making Pitch To Jonathan Paylor
South Carolina commits Kam Pringle and Mazeo Bennett are letting target Jonathan Paylor know how much they want him in Columbia.
blufftontoday.com
Dawn Staley claps back at Geno Auriemma's comments on South Carolina vs. UConn officiating
COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley called out UConn coach Geno Auriemma on Tuesday for comments the Huskies coach made about the Gamecocks' play style after their 81-77 win in Connecticut on Sunday. Auriemma received a technical foul in the rivalry game for throwing a water...
theadvocate.com
Taking stock of LSU women's basketball's NCAA projections heading into South Carolina game
Welcome to our fourth weekly look at the LSU women’s basketball team’s NCAA Tournament projections and other related NCAA Tournament information for the Tigers as they roll toward Selection Sunday on March 12. This file will be updated through the remainder of the season. LSU travels to face...
South Carolina Football: Transfer Portal Losses on Offense this Offseason
South Carolina football was one of the country’s biggest winners in the 2022 transfer portal cycle. The Gamecocks brought in several highly-regarded players, headlined by signal caller Spencer Rattler, and didn’t lose much proven talent to the wild wild west that is the modern transfer portal. The 2023...
Dawn Staley on Geno Auriemma Criticism About Play Style: ‘I’m Sick of It’
The Gamecocks women’s basketball coach is fed up with the disrespect toward her program.
Olivia Dunne Flaunts Her LSU Tiger Pride in Team Leotard
The NCAA gymnast shared a series of pics decked out in her team’s purple and gold gear.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kool1027.com
High School Basketball Scores From Tuesday Night
Last night in high school girl’s and boys’ basketball it was the regular season finale for Camden as they hosted Crestwood. In the girl’s game the Lady Bulldogs took control early and would cruise to a 70-37 win and winning the region championship. Camden has now won twenty two straight game as they get for the first round of the playoffs that will take place on Thursday February 16th at the Camden High gym. In the boy’s game was in a win and you’re in the playoffs but could still make it with some help if they loss. Crestwood would use the transition game along with Camden turnovers as the Knights get the win 73-47. Not all is lost for the Bulldogs as they got the help they needed when Marlboro County fell to Lake City by one putting Camden in the playoffs that will start on Wednesday February 15th at Manning High School.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves South Carolina's Best Pizza
Is there anything better than a fresh, cheesy slice of pizza fresh out of the oven, sprinkled with your favorite toppings and begging to be eaten? There are plenty of incredible pizzerias around South Carolina, but one has managed to stand out from the crowd. "We've done the detective work...
live5news.com
McMaster nominates retired Army general to lead SC Dept. of Veterans’ Affairs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster nominated a successor to serve as the secretary of the state’s Department of Veterans’ Affairs. McMaster said he wants to see retired Maj. Gen. Todd B. McCaffrey to replace current Secretary William Grimsley. “South Carolina is home to more military retirees...
