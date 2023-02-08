ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

The Spun

Football World Disgusted By Georgia, Ohio State Move

This is not OK. During the College Football Playoff semifinal between Ohio State and Georgia, Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was knocked out by a devastating hit in the end zone. Ohio State went on to lose to Georgia, with Harrison missing the rest of the contest. This week, a Georgia ...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Dylan Raiola might not be in Georgia’s plans anymore

The Nebraska football team might be having a better week than anyone realized before now. That’s because it appears that the Georgia Bulldogs are moving to other plans when it comes to their quarterback of the future. Those plans would seem to indicate that if Dylan Raiola hasn’t ruled out the defending national championship, it might be on the horizon.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Marvin Harrison Jr's Announcement

On Wednesday afternoon, the football world became aware of a piece of memorabilia from the Georgia-Ohio State playoff game. Javon Bullard leveled Marvin Harrison Jr in a controversial play that left Harrison out for the rest of the game. Just over a month later, a signed photo of the play was ...
COLUMBUS, OH
WYFF4.com

Area high school football teams hire new head coaches

Two Upstate high school football teams introduced new head coaches on Tuesday. At Landrum, the Cardinals hired longtime Broome assistant Brent Bridges away from his alma mater, where he'd spent the past 11 seasons, most recently, as offensive coordinator. Bridges, a fromer Centurions quarterback, oversaw a high-scoring attack in 2022 that averaged 31 points a game.
WALHALLA, SC
wspa.com

Retired NFL player Bill Thompson returns to his hometown of Greenville

Retired NFL player Bill Thompson returns to his hometown of Greenville. Retired NFL player Bill Thompson returns to his hometown …. Retired NFL player Bill Thompson returns to his hometown of Greenville. Tuesday high school basketball. B. Springs and Riverside boys win thrillres. Upstate county among deadliest in state for...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Tuesday high school basketball

Boiling Springs’ Tre Locklear and Riverside’s Luke Workman played their respective games about 30 miles apart Tuesday night but each provided a similar outcome for his team. Locklear’s leaner in the closing seconds at home against Spartanburg put his team up by one and the Vikings missed a potential game-winner at the buzzer in a […]
BOILING SPRINGS, SC
constructiondive.com

Messer expands to South Carolina, opens 11th regional office

Cincinnati-based Messer Construction Co. is expanding into South Carolina with the opening of its 11th regional office, the company announced on Feb. 1. The office is located in downtown Greenville and also serves Spartanburg and Anderson, as well as surrounding counties. The Top 100 contractor had overall revenue of $1.35...
GREENVILLE, SC
furman.edu

Furman political science professor explains what a Nikki Haley presidential campaign could look like

Former Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley has signaled her intention to run for president in 2024 with an official announcement set for Feb. 15. WYFF News 4 spoke to Furman University’s Danielle Vinson, a professor of politics and international affairs, about Haley’s early entry into the fray. She said the downside is it sets up Haley for earlier scrutiny, but the upside is it could give her the ability to consolidate the field on the moderate side of the party.
GREENVILLE, SC
OnlyInYourState

This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town South Carolina Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination

Day trips are like mini-vacations. They are less costly than a full vacation and you don’t even have to burn vacation time for them! They are a great self-care option, which is perhaps more important to do than ever before. So when you’re ready for your next day trip, keep the small town of Walhalla in mind, a walkable town in South Carolina with charming places to shop and eat. We’ll be walking along East Main Street in Walhalla for this adventure.
WALHALLA, SC
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

Recently discovered Clinton battle site precursor to famed Battle of Cowpens

Clinton, South Carolina – In a wooded area near Greenplain Road outside Clinton, about 40 people, including cyclists on a morning ride and history buffs searching for Revolutionary War stories, came together for an outdoor history lesson. The rural setting is where 150 Loyalist soldiers were either killed or...
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Popular Charleston restaurant to open Greenville, Asheville locations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taco Boy, a Charleston-based restaurant chain, announced plans to expand and open two more restaurants the Upstate and North Carolina. The chain announced the new locations in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Taco Boy Greenville will be located at 1813 Laurens Road and is set...
GREENVILLE, SC
thejournalonline.com

Second wreck within one hour – Highway 81 Anderson

Hopewell Fire Chief Andy Ginn surveys the scene of a two vehicle wreck Saturday evening. One person was transported to the hospital by Medshore. It happened on Highway 81 at the East West Connector. Just one hour before, another two vehicle wreck happened at the same intersection. It resulted in one vehicle overturning. Hopewell firefighters responded to both wrecks. (Photo by David Rogers)
ANDERSON, SC

