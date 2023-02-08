Read full article on original website
Swinney 'excited' to add former Clemson standout to staff
Clemson has brought back a familiar name to help in an off-field role next season. Da’Quan Bowers, a former All-American for the Tigers, has returned to Clemson to serve in the role of defensive player (...)
Clemson picks up new commitment
The Clemson baseball program has picked up a new commitment. Cannon Feazell, a class of 2024 right-handed pitcher from Windermere, Fla., announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers via social media Tuesday (...)
Football World Disgusted By Georgia, Ohio State Move
This is not OK. During the College Football Playoff semifinal between Ohio State and Georgia, Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was knocked out by a devastating hit in the end zone. Ohio State went on to lose to Georgia, with Harrison missing the rest of the contest. This week, a Georgia ...
Nebraska Football: Dylan Raiola might not be in Georgia’s plans anymore
The Nebraska football team might be having a better week than anyone realized before now. That’s because it appears that the Georgia Bulldogs are moving to other plans when it comes to their quarterback of the future. Those plans would seem to indicate that if Dylan Raiola hasn’t ruled out the defending national championship, it might be on the horizon.
tdalabamamag.com
David Pollack believes Alabama is trying to dethrone Georgia as the king of college football
During the national championship broadcast, former Georgia linebacker David Pollack proclaimed the Bulldogs to be the standard of college football directly in front of Alabama head coach Nick Saban nonetheless. Georgia proved worthy of those statements that night when it throttled TCU to claim its second consecutive championship title and...
blufftontoday.com
Clemson Lacrosse Coach Allison Kwolek and players embrace newcomer status and ACC challenge
Clemson Lacrosse Coach Allison Kwolek and players embrace newcomer status and ACC challenge. Picked by some to be last in ACC, transfer portal player Gianna New says all the reason to play with a chip on their shoulder. Coach Kwolek said she appreciates support from coaches including Dabo Swinney.
Football World Reacts To Marvin Harrison Jr's Announcement
On Wednesday afternoon, the football world became aware of a piece of memorabilia from the Georgia-Ohio State playoff game. Javon Bullard leveled Marvin Harrison Jr in a controversial play that left Harrison out for the rest of the game. Just over a month later, a signed photo of the play was ...
WYFF4.com
Area high school football teams hire new head coaches
Two Upstate high school football teams introduced new head coaches on Tuesday. At Landrum, the Cardinals hired longtime Broome assistant Brent Bridges away from his alma mater, where he'd spent the past 11 seasons, most recently, as offensive coordinator. Bridges, a fromer Centurions quarterback, oversaw a high-scoring attack in 2022 that averaged 31 points a game.
wspa.com
Retired NFL player Bill Thompson returns to his hometown of Greenville
Retired NFL player Bill Thompson returns to his hometown of Greenville. Retired NFL player Bill Thompson returns to his hometown …. Retired NFL player Bill Thompson returns to his hometown of Greenville. Tuesday high school basketball. B. Springs and Riverside boys win thrillres. Upstate county among deadliest in state for...
Tuesday high school basketball
Boiling Springs’ Tre Locklear and Riverside’s Luke Workman played their respective games about 30 miles apart Tuesday night but each provided a similar outcome for his team. Locklear’s leaner in the closing seconds at home against Spartanburg put his team up by one and the Vikings missed a potential game-winner at the buzzer in a […]
Let’s Eat at Hall of Fame Sports Grill in Greenville
Let's Eat at Hall of Fame Sports Grill in Greenville, S.C.
constructiondive.com
Messer expands to South Carolina, opens 11th regional office
Cincinnati-based Messer Construction Co. is expanding into South Carolina with the opening of its 11th regional office, the company announced on Feb. 1. The office is located in downtown Greenville and also serves Spartanburg and Anderson, as well as surrounding counties. The Top 100 contractor had overall revenue of $1.35...
furman.edu
Furman political science professor explains what a Nikki Haley presidential campaign could look like
Former Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley has signaled her intention to run for president in 2024 with an official announcement set for Feb. 15. WYFF News 4 spoke to Furman University’s Danielle Vinson, a professor of politics and international affairs, about Haley’s early entry into the fray. She said the downside is it sets up Haley for earlier scrutiny, but the upside is it could give her the ability to consolidate the field on the moderate side of the party.
OnlyInYourState
This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town South Carolina Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination
Day trips are like mini-vacations. They are less costly than a full vacation and you don’t even have to burn vacation time for them! They are a great self-care option, which is perhaps more important to do than ever before. So when you’re ready for your next day trip, keep the small town of Walhalla in mind, a walkable town in South Carolina with charming places to shop and eat. We’ll be walking along East Main Street in Walhalla for this adventure.
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
Recently discovered Clinton battle site precursor to famed Battle of Cowpens
Clinton, South Carolina – In a wooded area near Greenplain Road outside Clinton, about 40 people, including cyclists on a morning ride and history buffs searching for Revolutionary War stories, came together for an outdoor history lesson. The rural setting is where 150 Loyalist soldiers were either killed or...
FOX Carolina
Popular Charleston restaurant to open Greenville, Asheville locations
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Taco Boy, a Charleston-based restaurant chain, announced plans to expand and open two more restaurants the Upstate and North Carolina. The chain announced the new locations in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Taco Boy Greenville will be located at 1813 Laurens Road and is set...
WYFF4.com
Loud boom scares some in Abbeville area of Upstate, shakes buildings, witnesses say
Folks in part of the Upstate made calls and sent emails to the WYF News 4 newsroom Monday about a "scary" loud boom. WYFF News 4 found out it's probably not the last time our area will hear the startling noises. Above video was published on Jan. 26. MORE HEADLINES:
thejournalonline.com
Second wreck within one hour – Highway 81 Anderson
Hopewell Fire Chief Andy Ginn surveys the scene of a two vehicle wreck Saturday evening. One person was transported to the hospital by Medshore. It happened on Highway 81 at the East West Connector. Just one hour before, another two vehicle wreck happened at the same intersection. It resulted in one vehicle overturning. Hopewell firefighters responded to both wrecks. (Photo by David Rogers)
WYFF4.com
Hendersonville man sets up watering hole, cameras to capture wildlife in backyard
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — As our region continues to grow, wildlife in our own backyard has to adapt. Hendersonville resident Tom Brass set up a watering hole and cameras in his moss-carpeted backyard when he realized bobcats, coyotes and bears regularly make their way through the neighborhood. "They don't want...
1 dead, 1 hurt in Spartanburg Co. crash
One person died and another was injured in a crash Wednesday in Spartanburg County.
