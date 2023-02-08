Read full article on original website
WYSH AM 1380
Bobbie June Reynolds, 91, Oliver Springs
Bobbie June Reynolds, 91, Oliver Springs TN went to her heavenly home on February 7, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Reynolds, and son, Alan Reynolds. She is survived by her daughters Theresa (Danny) Lowry and Patsy (Newt) Danley, daughter-in-law Janet (Alan) Reynolds, 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, sisters Mary Ruth Pless and Peggy Rutherford, and nieces and nephews. She was a member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church, Harriman.
WYSH AM 1380
Juanita Kesterson, age 99 of Clinton
Mrs. Juanita Kesterson, age 99 of Clinton passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, just 18 days from her 100th Birthday. She attended Clinton First Wesleyan Church and was a long-time foster parent, with over 200 children coming into her life and home. Juanita loved classic movies, and enjoyed cooking. Preceded in death by Husband, Carl Recce Kesterson, Children, Ronnie Paxton, Ricky Paxton, Linda Paxton, and Billy Kesterson, Grandson, Ricci Myers, former Spouse and Father of Ronnie, Ricky, and Linda, Gilmore Paxton.
WYSH AM 1380
Linda Kay Toman, age 72, of Clinton
Linda Kay Toman, age 72, of Clinton, passed away at her residence on Sunday, February 5, 2023. She was born in Lafayette, Indiana on April 27, 1950, to Leonard and Marilyn Toman. Linda was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by, mother Marilyn Polley and her brother. Survived by father Leonard Toman, children April Curtis husband Kenneth, Alfred Martin wife Amy, 16 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 7 brothers and 3 sisters. A host of other family and friends.
WYSH AM 1380
Jerrod Lon Saunders, age 37 of Oliver Springs
Jerrod Lon Saunders, age 37 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Methodist Medical Center. He was born on July 27, 1985 and was a graduate of Oliver Springs High School where he played football. Jerrod enjoyed cooking. He also was a devoted fan of University of Tennessee Football and would attend every game he could.
WYSH AM 1380
Norris Dam State Park to host Valentine craft: Raccoon Hearts
On Sunday February 12th at 2 pm, Norris Dam State Park is hosting a crafting event. Meet Ranger Holly at the Appalachian Room for a Valentine Craft and to learn a little about our state mammal!. Cost is $2 per participant, and pre-registration is required. Jim Harris has been WYSH's...
WYSH AM 1380
Craig Dixon Night is TONIGHT at CHS
Tonight (Thursday, February 9th) at the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium at Clinton High School, Dragon Nation will pause to celebrate the life and legacy of longtime assistant basketball coach Craig Dixon. Craig Dixon was 59 years old when he passed away suddenly in June of 2022, leaving behind an empty...
WYSH AM 1380
AC’s Alley honored with prestigious State Assessor of the Year Award
(Submitted) John K. Alley, Jr., Anderson County Assessor of Property, was awarded the Assessor of the Year Award for 2022 from the Tennessee Association of Assessing Officers. The award was presented on behalf of the Tennessee Association of Assessing Officers (TNAAO) by its President, Erinne Hester, and Executive Director, Will Denami.
WYSH AM 1380
THP: Pedestrian struck, killed in Morgan
An 81-year-old man died Monday after being struck by a car in Morgan County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 81-year-old Wade Nance had “finished measuring from the centerline of the roadway” just after noon on Monday and was walking across the westbound lanes of Knoxville Highway in Oliver Springs.
WYSH AM 1380
Follow-Up: More on Chancellor candidates
Following up on a story we told you about on Monday, the Tennessee Trial Court Vacancy Commission will consider six applicants later this month for the vacant position of Anderson County Chancellor created by the resignation of Nikki Cantrell last month. The six applicants for the position of 7th Judicial...
WYSH AM 1380
UCOR accepting applications for STEM Education Mini-Grants
(UCOR press release) Attention East Tennessee teachers: United Cleanup Oak Ridge (UCOR) is accepting applications for our science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) Education Mini-Grants through Monday, February 27. Our grant awards are open to K-12 educators in nine East Tennessee counties to support a STEM project or related arts project with a STEM aspect. You can apply for up to $1,500 for a STEM or STEM-related project in your classroom, team, or school.
WYSH AM 1380
Scammers back at it in AC
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a telephone scam making the rounds. The ACSO says that several citizens have recently reported receiving telephone calls from someone purporting to be with the Sheriff’s Civil Process Unit who proceeds to tell the call’s recipient that they owe a large sum of money to the state. However, the caller then tells the would-be victim that they “can knock down the amount owed” if the person were to pay them over the phone that day or send a money order.
WYSH AM 1380
THP captures suspect after lengthy search
A two-day long search for a suspect ended Saturday morning in Campbell County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 32-year-old Daniel Portillo had been involved in a traffic accident on I-75 in Campbell County on Friday morning, but when troopers arrived to investigate, he fled into the woods. A search was conducted on the ground and from the air but Portillo was not immediately located.
atozsports.com
Watch: Reporter tried to get former Vols OC Alex Golesh to throw shade at the state of Tennessee but he didn’t fall for it
A reporter tried to get former Tennessee Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh to say something bad about the Volunteer State, but he wouldn’t fall for it. Golesh, who is now the head coach at USF, spoke recently about the Bulls’ 2023 signing class. A reporter asked Golesh if...
