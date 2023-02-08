ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heiskell, TN

WYSH AM 1380

Bobbie June Reynolds, 91, Oliver Springs

Bobbie June Reynolds, 91, Oliver Springs TN went to her heavenly home on February 7, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Reynolds, and son, Alan Reynolds. She is survived by her daughters Theresa (Danny) Lowry and Patsy (Newt) Danley, daughter-in-law Janet (Alan) Reynolds, 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, sisters Mary Ruth Pless and Peggy Rutherford, and nieces and nephews. She was a member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church, Harriman.
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
Juanita Kesterson, age 99 of Clinton

Mrs. Juanita Kesterson, age 99 of Clinton passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, just 18 days from her 100th Birthday. She attended Clinton First Wesleyan Church and was a long-time foster parent, with over 200 children coming into her life and home. Juanita loved classic movies, and enjoyed cooking. Preceded in death by Husband, Carl Recce Kesterson, Children, Ronnie Paxton, Ricky Paxton, Linda Paxton, and Billy Kesterson, Grandson, Ricci Myers, former Spouse and Father of Ronnie, Ricky, and Linda, Gilmore Paxton.
CLINTON, TN
Linda Kay Toman, age 72, of Clinton

Linda Kay Toman, age 72, of Clinton, passed away at her residence on Sunday, February 5, 2023. She was born in Lafayette, Indiana on April 27, 1950, to Leonard and Marilyn Toman. Linda was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by, mother Marilyn Polley and her brother. Survived by father Leonard Toman, children April Curtis husband Kenneth, Alfred Martin wife Amy, 16 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 7 brothers and 3 sisters. A host of other family and friends.
CLINTON, TN
Jerrod Lon Saunders, age 37 of Oliver Springs

Jerrod Lon Saunders, age 37 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Methodist Medical Center. He was born on July 27, 1985 and was a graduate of Oliver Springs High School where he played football. Jerrod enjoyed cooking. He also was a devoted fan of University of Tennessee Football and would attend every game he could.
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
Norris Dam State Park to host Valentine craft: Raccoon Hearts

On Sunday February 12th at 2 pm, Norris Dam State Park is hosting a crafting event. Meet Ranger Holly at the Appalachian Room for a Valentine Craft and to learn a little about our state mammal!. Cost is $2 per participant, and pre-registration is required. Jim Harris has been WYSH's...
CLINTON, TN
Craig Dixon Night is TONIGHT at CHS

Tonight (Thursday, February 9th) at the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium at Clinton High School, Dragon Nation will pause to celebrate the life and legacy of longtime assistant basketball coach Craig Dixon. Craig Dixon was 59 years old when he passed away suddenly in June of 2022, leaving behind an empty...
CLINTON, TN
AC’s Alley honored with prestigious State Assessor of the Year Award

(Submitted) John K. Alley, Jr., Anderson County Assessor of Property, was awarded the Assessor of the Year Award for 2022 from the Tennessee Association of Assessing Officers. The award was presented on behalf of the Tennessee Association of Assessing Officers (TNAAO) by its President, Erinne Hester, and Executive Director, Will Denami.
THP: Pedestrian struck, killed in Morgan

An 81-year-old man died Monday after being struck by a car in Morgan County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 81-year-old Wade Nance had “finished measuring from the centerline of the roadway” just after noon on Monday and was walking across the westbound lanes of Knoxville Highway in Oliver Springs.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
Follow-Up: More on Chancellor candidates

Following up on a story we told you about on Monday, the Tennessee Trial Court Vacancy Commission will consider six applicants later this month for the vacant position of Anderson County Chancellor created by the resignation of Nikki Cantrell last month. The six applicants for the position of 7th Judicial...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
UCOR accepting applications for STEM Education Mini-Grants

(UCOR press release) Attention East Tennessee teachers: United Cleanup Oak Ridge (UCOR) is accepting applications for our science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) Education Mini-Grants through Monday, February 27. Our grant awards are open to K-12 educators in nine East Tennessee counties to support a STEM project or related arts project with a STEM aspect. You can apply for up to $1,500 for a STEM or STEM-related project in your classroom, team, or school.
TENNESSEE STATE
Scammers back at it in AC

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a telephone scam making the rounds. The ACSO says that several citizens have recently reported receiving telephone calls from someone purporting to be with the Sheriff’s Civil Process Unit who proceeds to tell the call’s recipient that they owe a large sum of money to the state. However, the caller then tells the would-be victim that they “can knock down the amount owed” if the person were to pay them over the phone that day or send a money order.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
THP captures suspect after lengthy search

A two-day long search for a suspect ended Saturday morning in Campbell County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that 32-year-old Daniel Portillo had been involved in a traffic accident on I-75 in Campbell County on Friday morning, but when troopers arrived to investigate, he fled into the woods. A search was conducted on the ground and from the air but Portillo was not immediately located.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN

