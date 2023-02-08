ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Italian woman tied to her seat mid flight after she ‘punches and spits at Indian airline crew’

An Italian woman was arrested in India’s Maharashtra state after she allegedly spat on a crew member and stripped in an Vistara aircraft after arguing with the staff on board an Abu Dhabi to Mumbai flight.Police in Mumbai said that Paola Perruccio, 45, was booked and presented in court and later released on bail.“The woman has been booked for misbehaving. We served her a notice and produced her before the court, following which she was allowed to go,” deputy commissioner of police Dikshit Gedam (zone VIII) was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.According to a complaint lodged by...
Two passengers in hospital after Qantas flight hits severe turbulence

Two people were taken to hospital after severe turbulence hit a QantasLink flight. Flight QF2376 had departedfrom Brisbane Airport for Hervey Bay Airport at 12.40pm on 1 February when the incident occurred. The aircraft was flying at 16,000ft above Rainbow Bay and was half an hour into its journey when there was reportedly a “loud crash”. “All of a sudden there was just a loud crash and a couple of people weren’t strapped and hit the top, hit the roof,” one passenger told7 News. One member of cabin crew was “knocked out” because of the turbulence, another eyewitness added....
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"

For some migrants that opted to accept a free bus ride to Canada from New York, the grass was not greener on that side of the fence. Many want to come back with it being only a few days since they were given the bus tickets to relocate to Canada. They are reported to have felt that New York was too crime-ridden, drug-infested, and full of homeless people (source).
Parents Leave Baby at Airport Check-In Counter To Catch Their Flight

In what may have been an unprecedented turn of events, a couple abandoned their baby at an airport reception desk in Tel Aviv on Tuesday while they ran to catch their plane. The passengers, who were not identified (but were evidently from Belgium), were running so late for their scheduled Ryanair flight from Ben-Gurion International Airport to Brussels that boarding had already closed by the time they arrived at check-in.
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York City

In the most recent state of events regarding New York City's migrants, there is a controversy that Mayor Eric Adams is coordinating to send NYC migrants to Canada. However, the mayor has denied this stating that the city has played no part in sending migrants to Canada. Rather, he claims that migrants are interviewed and if they desire to go somewhere else, there are charities that help coordinate people to get to their final destination.
You can tour America by train and save as Amtrak slashes price of US Rail Pass to $299

American rail operator Amtrak is currently offering reduced-cost train passes, allowing for cheaper train travel across the US.The price of its 30-day USA Rail Pass has been slashed by $200 to $299 (£246) per person for passengers who book between 10-20 January 2023. This multi-ride pass offers travellers 10 single journeys to or from 500 destinations nationwide, and covers both cross-country and town routes.Rail journeys include the Coast Starlight route from Seattle to Los Angeles, a 35-hour trip showcasing scenic American views. Additional options cover the California Zephyr between Chicago and Northern California; Southwest Chief from Chicago to Los Angeles; Sunset...
Sky Yachting Is Coming: How Luxury Airships Are Bringing the Pleasures of Cruising to the Skies

Airships, which for centuries have reflected the inventive spirit of visionaries such as Leonardo da Vinci and Jules Verne, are currently experiencing a renaissance. Though they’ll never compete with jet aircraft for long-distance travel, airships offer low operating costs, reduced infrastructure requirements and significantly lower carbon output.  And the advantages are particularly pronounced in the field of regional travel, where growing pressure from governments and environmental groups is threatening to restrict the commercial air-travel sector. In an effort to anticipate future regulations, Spanish carrier Air Nostrum recently ordered 10 Airlander airships from Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) of Britain.  The Airlander 10, which...
AirTag reveals airline donated couple’s lost luggage to charity without explanation

As I wrote last month, AirTags are an indispensable travel accessory, especially for your checked luggage. Now, a couple in Canada is crediting an AirTag with helping them locate their lost luggage, but not before they watched it travel through Quebec and Ontario and sit at a mysterious storage facility for months, without any help from Air Canada.
Road-Tripping To Iceland On A Budget

In this article, we’ll provide helpful tips and tricks to help you plan a budget-friendly road trip to Iceland. From researching cost-effective routes to finding the best deals on accommodation, this post has all the information you need to plan a memorable and affordable road trip to Iceland. Save...
‘Prepare to be blown away – literally’: readers’ favourite trips in Ireland

I was fortunate to spend a few days in the seaside village of Portnoo, which made a great jumping-off point for exploring the multitude of white sand beaches – many of which wouldn’t have looked out of place in southern Italy. Dooey beach was a particular highlight and, other than a few surfers, was all but empty during my visit. The challenging but rewarding Wild Atlantic Way stretches along the coast and can be tackled in short stages. Proper pubs are abundant but Nancy’s in Ardara had the combination of excellent beers, food and craic.
Loss of cabin pressure forced Air North flight to Whitehorse to land in Prince George

Passengers onboard an Air North flight to the Yukon endured a surprise landing in Prince George, B.C., Wednesday. The plane was headed for Whitehorse from Vancouver Wednesday afternoon. Gary Lewis, who was on the flight, said the plane encountered turbulence, and then the pilot asked them to fasten their seatbelts.

