travelawaits.com
A Warning For U.S. Visitors Traveling To Mexico — The Dangerous Situation Happening In Cancun
The U.S. Department of State has a warning for the crowds of U.S. citizens planning to travel to Mexico’s state of Quintana Roo this winter. The travel advisory, which was originally posted by the U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Mexico, was issued following numerous incidents involving taxi and Uber drivers.
Nepal crash: Video from inside plane shows passengers' final moments
A video has emerged showing the final moments onboard a Yeti Airlines flight in Nepal before it crashed while attempting to land in the tourist town of Pokhara.
A flight attendant reveals a safety hack she uses in hotel rooms - "throw a bottle under the bed"
A flight attendant, Esther, who works for the European airline, KLM, reveals some safety hacks that she uses to stay safe while traveling around. Esther's top hotel safety hack is going viral and receiving media attention because it is a very simple thing to do.
The UK Will Start Charging Visitors In 2023 & You Have To Pay If You're From These Countries
If you're planning a trip to the United Kingdom you should know you'll soon be required to fill out some extra paperwork and pay a fee before they'll let you in. And no, it doesn't help if you're from a Commonwealth country like Canada or Australia. The U.K. government is...
Italian woman tied to her seat mid flight after she ‘punches and spits at Indian airline crew’
An Italian woman was arrested in India’s Maharashtra state after she allegedly spat on a crew member and stripped in an Vistara aircraft after arguing with the staff on board an Abu Dhabi to Mumbai flight.Police in Mumbai said that Paola Perruccio, 45, was booked and presented in court and later released on bail.“The woman has been booked for misbehaving. We served her a notice and produced her before the court, following which she was allowed to go,” deputy commissioner of police Dikshit Gedam (zone VIII) was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.According to a complaint lodged by...
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
Two passengers in hospital after Qantas flight hits severe turbulence
Two people were taken to hospital after severe turbulence hit a QantasLink flight. Flight QF2376 had departedfrom Brisbane Airport for Hervey Bay Airport at 12.40pm on 1 February when the incident occurred. The aircraft was flying at 16,000ft above Rainbow Bay and was half an hour into its journey when there was reportedly a “loud crash”. “All of a sudden there was just a loud crash and a couple of people weren’t strapped and hit the top, hit the roof,” one passenger told7 News. One member of cabin crew was “knocked out” because of the turbulence, another eyewitness added....
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"
For some migrants that opted to accept a free bus ride to Canada from New York, the grass was not greener on that side of the fence. Many want to come back with it being only a few days since they were given the bus tickets to relocate to Canada. They are reported to have felt that New York was too crime-ridden, drug-infested, and full of homeless people (source).
TravelPulse
Parents Leave Baby at Airport Check-In Counter To Catch Their Flight
In what may have been an unprecedented turn of events, a couple abandoned their baby at an airport reception desk in Tel Aviv on Tuesday while they ran to catch their plane. The passengers, who were not identified (but were evidently from Belgium), were running so late for their scheduled Ryanair flight from Ben-Gurion International Airport to Brussels that boarding had already closed by the time they arrived at check-in.
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York City
In the most recent state of events regarding New York City's migrants, there is a controversy that Mayor Eric Adams is coordinating to send NYC migrants to Canada. However, the mayor has denied this stating that the city has played no part in sending migrants to Canada. Rather, he claims that migrants are interviewed and if they desire to go somewhere else, there are charities that help coordinate people to get to their final destination.
Hong Kong is offering free flights to tourists across the globe, following years of COVID restrictions
Hong Kong will dole out 500,000 flights to tourists all over the world, as the city attempts to boost tourism following years of Covid restrictions
Cancun Travel Warning Issued After Taxi Drivers Attack Uber Drivers and Passengers
The U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory for Mexico’s resort-studded Caribbean coast Monday after medallion taxi drivers started harassing and attacking drivers from the ride-hailing app Uber and their customers. Taxi drivers even blocked one of the main roads leading to the hotel district in the resort of...
You can tour America by train and save as Amtrak slashes price of US Rail Pass to $299
American rail operator Amtrak is currently offering reduced-cost train passes, allowing for cheaper train travel across the US.The price of its 30-day USA Rail Pass has been slashed by $200 to $299 (£246) per person for passengers who book between 10-20 January 2023. This multi-ride pass offers travellers 10 single journeys to or from 500 destinations nationwide, and covers both cross-country and town routes.Rail journeys include the Coast Starlight route from Seattle to Los Angeles, a 35-hour trip showcasing scenic American views. Additional options cover the California Zephyr between Chicago and Northern California; Southwest Chief from Chicago to Los Angeles; Sunset...
2 children dead, 6 others injured after bus crashes into day care near Montreal
Authorities in Quebec said two children have died and six others were taken to area hospitals with injuries after a city bus drove into a day care center in a Montreal suburb Wednesday morning.
Sky Yachting Is Coming: How Luxury Airships Are Bringing the Pleasures of Cruising to the Skies
Airships, which for centuries have reflected the inventive spirit of visionaries such as Leonardo da Vinci and Jules Verne, are currently experiencing a renaissance. Though they’ll never compete with jet aircraft for long-distance travel, airships offer low operating costs, reduced infrastructure requirements and significantly lower carbon output. And the advantages are particularly pronounced in the field of regional travel, where growing pressure from governments and environmental groups is threatening to restrict the commercial air-travel sector. In an effort to anticipate future regulations, Spanish carrier Air Nostrum recently ordered 10 Airlander airships from Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) of Britain. The Airlander 10, which...
9to5Mac
AirTag reveals airline donated couple’s lost luggage to charity without explanation
As I wrote last month, AirTags are an indispensable travel accessory, especially for your checked luggage. Now, a couple in Canada is crediting an AirTag with helping them locate their lost luggage, but not before they watched it travel through Quebec and Ontario and sit at a mysterious storage facility for months, without any help from Air Canada.
finance-monthly.com
Road-Tripping To Iceland On A Budget
In this article, we’ll provide helpful tips and tricks to help you plan a budget-friendly road trip to Iceland. From researching cost-effective routes to finding the best deals on accommodation, this post has all the information you need to plan a memorable and affordable road trip to Iceland. Save...
Parents late to their flight at an Israeli airport left their baby at check-in and raced away to try to get on board, Israeli authorities say
"All the workers were in shock. We have never seen anything like that. We didn't believe what we were seeing," a Ryanair staffer told local media.
‘Prepare to be blown away – literally’: readers’ favourite trips in Ireland
I was fortunate to spend a few days in the seaside village of Portnoo, which made a great jumping-off point for exploring the multitude of white sand beaches – many of which wouldn’t have looked out of place in southern Italy. Dooey beach was a particular highlight and, other than a few surfers, was all but empty during my visit. The challenging but rewarding Wild Atlantic Way stretches along the coast and can be tackled in short stages. Proper pubs are abundant but Nancy’s in Ardara had the combination of excellent beers, food and craic.
CBC News
Loss of cabin pressure forced Air North flight to Whitehorse to land in Prince George
Passengers onboard an Air North flight to the Yukon endured a surprise landing in Prince George, B.C., Wednesday. The plane was headed for Whitehorse from Vancouver Wednesday afternoon. Gary Lewis, who was on the flight, said the plane encountered turbulence, and then the pilot asked them to fasten their seatbelts.
