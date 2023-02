Herbert Lester Wright of Greensburg, Kentucky, son of the late Charles B. Wright and Mamie Ethel (Wright) Wright, was born on Friday, November 2, 1945, and departed this life on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was 77 years, three months, and six days of age.

