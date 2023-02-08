Read full article on original website
Related
WPBF News 25
Scattered showers Saturday before skies cooler air arrives on Sunday
Saturday will be the last of the warmer days across South Florida as a cold front will arrive later in the day. The front will bring the chance for scattered showers across South Florida. Temperatures will tumble quickly on Sunday afternoon after the cold front passes through the area.
WPBF News 25
Martin Downs Golf Club becomes fourth Black-owned course in Florida
PALM CITY, Fla. — Martin Downs Golf Club is now one of only four golf clubs in the state of Florida that are Black-owned. They say it gives it that little something special that brings the community together and now memories are made and miracles happen at Martin Downs.
WPBF News 25
PHOTOS: No injuries in car fire at Port St. Lucie Arby's drive-thru
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. St. Lucie County Fire District responded to a car fire at an Arby's drive-thru Saturday afternoon. Follow us on social: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok. At 3:40 p.m., firefighters responded to the...
WPBF News 25
Start saving for college with Florida Prepaid
It's never too early to start saving for your kids' college education. Florida's prepaid statewide program is offering open enrollment.
WPBF News 25
Florida gives Reedy Creek control to Gov. DeSantis
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers on Friday gave final approval to changes that would shift control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District from the Walt Disney Co. to Gov. Ron DeSantis. With Republican senators saying the changes wouldn’t affect the operations of Disney’s theme parks, the Senate voted 26-9...
Comments / 0