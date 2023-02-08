ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cosby, TN

Identities of 3 killed in two-vehicle crash on Hooper Highway released

By By Kathy Hemsworth News Writer
The Newport Plain Talk
 2 days ago

COSBY — A two-vehicle crash Friday evening resulted in the death of three people. According to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 5:50 p.m. on Feb. 3, on Hooper Highway (Highway 321) at Baxter Road near Cosby.

The report indicates that Chad Edward Pippin, 43, of Cosby, was traveling north on Hooper Highway in a 2013 Nissan Altima. A 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by Angela Denise Barnes, 48, of Cosby, was traveling south on Hooper Highway.

Pippin’s vehicle entered the southbound lane striking Barnes’ vehicle. Both vehicles came to rest on the roadway in the ditch.

Barnes’ mother, Ruby Caughron Shults, 76, also of Cosby, was a passenger in her vehicle. Barnes, Shults and Pippin were all dead at the accident scene. The roadway was closed for an extended period of time while first responders worked the accident scene.

People in the area reported hearing what they thought was an explosion around that time, which was the sound of the impact.

Barnes is survived by her husband, Tommy Barnes, and sons, Derek Shults and Ayden Stewart. She is also survived by her brothers, Tim Costner, James Shults and Wade Shults, and sister, Josephine Williams.

Shults is survived by her sons, Tim Costner, James Shults and Wade Shults; daughter, Josephine Williams; sisters, Thelma Williams and Glenda Henderson; son-in-law, Tommy Barnes; grandchildren, Skyla Costner, Ricky Gentry, Jacob Jenkins, Derek Shults and Ayden Stewart; as well as other relatives and friends.

Manes Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements for Barnes and Shults. Visitation for both was held on Tuesday and the funeral will be held at noon Wednesday at Catons Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Leon Large and the Rev. Gary Henderson officiating. Both Barnes and Shults will be buried in Catons Grove Cemetery.

Pippin was a native of Carthage, who had moved to Cosby and was working with Townsend Tree Service. Pippin is survived by his girlfriend, Leslie Rae Planck; dog, Lulu; siblings, Kelly Mason, Bobby Dale Mason and Jannah Lee Walters; and four nephews. Funeral services were held Tuesday at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes with Elder Ricky Hall officiating. Burial followed in Ridgewood Cemetery.

