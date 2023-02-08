ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

First of Ron DeSantis’ Florida Voter Fraud Trials Ends With Jury Split

By Matt Young
 1 day ago
Marco Bello/Reuters

After turning down two plea deals that would have seen him receive no punishment other than time served, one of the 20 people arrested this summer for allegedly committing voter fraud in the 2020 election had his day in court Tuesday. Nathan Hart told a judge last week: “I don’t think that I willingly did, or knowingly did, anything wrong, so I would like to fight to get it dismissed.” Hart’s trial was the first after a push by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to investigate voter fraud despite little evidence to the contrary, reports the Tampa Bay Times . Hart was charged with two third-degree felonies after voting in the election despite a previous felony conviction that made him ineligible to vote. He was found guilty of false affirmation, but not guilty of voting as an unqualified elector by a jury. A sentencing date is set for Feb. 27.

Big Boy
1d ago

I told you this was just another set up by the Republicans and every one will be aquited because it's just another republican lie lie lie that's all they do

Jan Mckinney
1d ago

The cost of the trial to prosecute one person is ludicrous. Spend the money to stop it by vetting voters by producing pictured ID.

King Cobra.
1d ago

Trying hard to railroad at least one of his failed assaults on voters

