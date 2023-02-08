ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrant for ‘Dances With Wolves’ Star Issued in Canada

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 1 day ago
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/LVMPD

Federal authorities in Canada have issued an arrest warrant for Dances With Wolves star Nathan Chasing Horse after more women have come forward to accuse him of sexual assault, according to a report. The actor, who was arrested at his Las Vegas home on Jan. 31 and charged with multiple sexual offenses, has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman multiple times in abusive incidents that ended in 2018, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said. At a press conference Tuesday, Sgt. Nancy Farmer announced that more victims came forward after an arrest warrant was issued on Feb. 2, with allegations involving women and children. The FBI is also now investigating the actor, according to 8 News Now.

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

