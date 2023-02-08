Read full article on original website
Milan Fashion Week Calendar Packed With Shows, Events — and Controversy
MILAN — The traditional institutional presentation of the Milan Fashion Week calendar took an unpredictable turn Wednesday, when designer Stella Jean publicly confronted Camera della Moda president Carlo Capasa. As Capasa was detailing the upcoming fashion event slated for Feb. 21 to 27, Jean stood up to claim the Camera della Moda has abruptly pulled its support of the We Are Made in Italy, or WAMI, collective of Black, Indigenous and designers of color in Italian fashion. This was established by Jean in 2020 alongside fellow designer Edward Buchanan and Afro Fashion Association’s head Michelle Francine Ngonmo, who are to be...
With a world in flux, Milan Men's Fashion Week means business
2023 was supposed to be a year of promise, with analysts back in 2020 forecasting the post-pandemic recovery would be a thing of the past. Yet the start of this year feels anything but promising. While some parts of the world are battling a resurgent coronavirus, like China, in other regions, like the Ukraine, war rages onward, with no sign of peace after a year bombing. Globally we are walking a tightrope, with no easing of supply chain woes, a compounding cost of living crisis and no significant advancement on climate change.
Stylist Claudia Cifu on Mothering in Short Shorts and Taking Her Daughter’s Fashion Advice
It’s impossible to miss stylist and consultant Claudia Cifu and her five-year-old daughter, Paloma Freya. The two are adorable peas in a pod, with their coordinated, relaxed chic vibe (which translated well into Cifu’s kidswear collection for the Finnish label Vimma.) Though Cifu was born in Finland to...
Kendall Jenner Pops in Colorful Fringe, Lace & More for Proenza Schouler’s Spring 2023 Campaign
Kendall Jenner brought a sleek take to springtime hues in Proenza Schouler’s newest campaign. In a photo as part of the New York-based brand’s spring 2023 campaign — as seen on Instagram — Jenner posed for Davit Giorgadze’s lens in a teal lace dress. The collared piece featured a button-up front and long sleeves, giving the springtime outfit added formality. Jenner’s attire was accentuated with a blue handbag and small gold tubular hoop earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Proenza Schouler (@proenzaschouler) In another shot, Jenner stared into the camera wearing a light blue knit minidress with heavily fringed...
Max Mara to Hold Resort 2024 Show in Stockholm
MILAN — Max Mara is planning to stage its resort 2024 show in Stockholm on June 11. No additional details were provided at press time, but creative director Ian Griffiths said that “for the past two years, our resort collections have explored a south European aesthetic with shows in Ischia and Lisbon. Now we’re feeling a cooler Scandinavian vibe.”More from WWDFront Row at Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton at Harrods Last June, Max Mara presented the brand’s resort collection in Lisbon in the garden of the the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation. In 2021, it traveled...
Kristen McMenamy, Katie Grand Create Footwear Capsule Collection for AGL
MILAN — Talk about girl power. Kristen McMenamy and Katie Grand have joined sisters Vera, Sara and Mari Giusti, founders of Italian luxury footwear firm AGL, to develop a capsule collection.More from WWDMalone Souliers Launches Whimsical 'Emily in Paris' Shoe CollectionFootwear News Achievement Awards 2022Lola Rykiel Presents Pompom Capsule With Café de Flore, Judith Leiber The first such tie-up for the brand, the eight-style range will be presented as part of the AGL main fall 2023 collection to be unveiled on Feb. 23 during Milan Fashion Week. According to sketches shared with WWD, the capsule collection will include ankle booties embellished with chains,...
Treasures of NYC Co-Founders Dish on the Vintage Designer Trends Bella Hadid and More It-Girls Are Loving
Treasure trove! Treasures of NYC has become a vintage lover's paradise with It-girls like Bella and Gigi Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Shay Mitchell and Miley Cyrus, flocking to the shop for pre-loved designer pieces. The reason celebs can't get enough of the boutique's vintage luxury bags, clothing,...
Vogue And Snapchat’s Revolutionary Augmented Reality Comes To London Fashion Week
If there is one fashion city best known for experimental, innovative and boundary-breaking design it is London. The UK capital is a stylish hotbed for trailblazing talent, boasting a fashion week schedule brimming with vanguard and emerging designers. Which is why it’s the perfect location for the second iteration of Vogue x Snapchat: Redefining the Body, an exhibition that explores the future of fashion’s very physicality, harnessing augmented reality to ensure that design is available not just to fashion week front-rowers, but a limitless, democratic and inclusive online world.
Phoebe Philo Will Launch Her Namesake Fashion Label in September
Phoebe Philo will launch her long-awaited fashion label in September. The decorated British designer created an official Instagram account for her namesake brand on Thursday, confirming the imprint’s drop date in the first post. “Our inaugural collection will be revealed and available on our website, phoebephilo.com, in September 2023,” she wrote. “We will be opening for registration in July 2023 and look forward to being back in touch then.”
We Now Have A Date For Phoebe Philo’s Return To Fashion
Fashion fans, rejoice! Phoebe Philo’s long awaited return to the industry now has an official date. Overnight, a brand Instagram appeared (with her name in a serif logo for those keeping track), with a single post that stated the new collection will be live – and more importantly, available to shop – in September 2023. The news of Philo launching a direct-to-consumer brand is another example of how designers are choosing to participate within the established parameters of their industry on their own terms.
TikTok’s DIY Fashion Meets Ditto, the ‘Future of Sewing’
Home sewing hasn’t kept up with the times — but that’s changing, including with an innovation revealed at New York Fashion Week. Launched Wednesday, Ditto — a venture between Joann and Singer — represents the first major digital milestone in more than 160 years since clothing patterns came to be. At a press preview held in SoHo, WWD tested the innovation, which lets home sewers and do-it-yourself fashionistas digitally project and customize patterns for added ease and sustainability perks. More from WWDAshlyn RTW Spring 2023Pantone's Spring 2023 Colors Pop Up at NYFWFront Row at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2022 “Ditto compresses...
Paco Rabanne Pre-Fall 2023
The 1980s are having a moment in Paris, with an exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs exploring the decade’s impact on French fashion, design and the graphic arts. For his pre-fall collection for Paco Rabanne, Julien Dossena drew inspiration from the period, which ushered in a number of bold architectural projects, from the glass pyramid at the Louvre museum to the silver dome known as La Géode, which served as the virtual backdrop for the look book.
Grace Wales Bonner Teams With Nordstrom for Visual Installation
Grace Wales Bonner is bringing her design aesthetic Stateside with a new partnership with Nordstrom. The British designer is teaming with the retailer for a visual installation that takes over Nordstrom’s New York City flagship’s Broadway Bar, converting the space into the Stay Cool Bar, which is a visual installation and monthlong takeover. Wales Bonner and Nordstrom celebrated the partnership on Wednesday night with a party at the flagship.More from WWDWales Bonner RTW Fall 2023Nordstrom NYFW Dinner hosted by Shalom Harlow, Tonne Goodman and Rickie De SoleBrooklyn Museum Celebrates Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech Opening For the visual installation, Wales Bonner looked...
Julie de Libran Couture Spring 2023
Guests arriving at Julie de Libran’s Paris apartment for her haute couture presentation were greeted by a fragrant log fire and a kitchen table piled with food. In her living room, the outfits were suspended from the ceiling or modeled by a gaggle of house “muses”: friends like Alexia Niedzielski, Mathilde Favier, Christine d’Ornano or Lorena Vergani.
Take a Closer Look at the Balenciaga Point Toe Clogs
After getting a closer look at the Defender Extreme Tire Tread Clogs, we now have a closer look at the Balenciaga Point Toe Clogs. The unique footwear style was originally unveiled at the fashion house’s Summer 2023 “The Mud Show” collection presentation last year. Made in Italy,...
It’s Official: Phoebe Philo Is Returning in September
In July 2021, it was announced that the beloved British designer Phoebe Philo was to make her return to fashion with her own eponymous, LVMH-backed label. Then there was a deafening silence. Whispers that it might in fact never happen were alarming, and seemed more likely as each day passed – but if there’s a designer who is bound to adopt a slower, more thoughtful approach to fashion, it’s Phoebe Philo. Now, over a year and a half later, in a statement posted today on Instagram, the designer has confirmed that her inaugural collection will be unveiled in September this year.
Fendi Opens New Flagships in Seoul and Tokyo
MILAN — Fendi is making quite the statement in the ever-important Far East region. On Wednesday, Fendi unveiled Palazzo Fendi Seoul, its first flagship in the city, located in luxury retail hub Cheongdam-dong, to be followed on Friday by the opening of a store in Tokyo.More from WWDFendi Couture Spring 2023Front Row at Fendi Men's Fall 2023Fendi Men's Fall 2023 “Korea has recently become a powerful cultural phenomenon with great influence,” said Fendi chairman and chief executive officer Serge Brunschwig, ahead of his trip to the city for the opening together with Silvia Venturini Fendi, in charge of the brand’s menswear and...
Trying to flip wasteful fashion trends at NY Fashion Week
(NewsNation) — This year’s biggest trend shows up under many names: eco-fashion, capsule or minimalist wardrobes, upcycled or organic, or biodegradable or compostable fabric. Fashion brands are marketing their commitment to making the notoriously wasteful industry sustainable — from small-batch designers like Rentrayage to global names like Vivienne...
Rosalia Reaches New Heights in 8-Inch Pleaser Heels & Adidas Joggers in NYC
Rosalía was seen leaving a dance studio session in New York City this morning. The singer reached sky-high heights as she was spotted wearing a white oversized button-down collared shirt, dark green Adidas joggers and 8-inch pleaser heels. The Flamenco dancer kept the collared top’s buttons unlatched from the midriff down, which she paired with her joggers. The pants featured a boxy silhouette. Rosalia parted her hair down the middle, tied up in a low bun, with a blue strand intertwined within the bun — it was an apt hair accessory for the singer as her Y2K style choices are often notably...
