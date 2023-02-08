ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Police investigating deadly shooting on Billy Graham Parkway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the Billy Graham Parkway in southwest Charlotte on Sunday afternoon. The incident happened on the Parkway near Westmont Drive. A WBTV crew at the scene said the investigation appeared to be centered around...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WYFF4.com

Teenager identified in accidental shooting in Gaffney

A teenager was killed in an accidental shooting in Gaffney early Sunday morning, according to the Cherokee County Coroner's Office. The coroner says that officers were called to an apartment complex in Colonial Heights shortly before 1 a.m. According to the coroner, Zakius Joshua Davis, 14, of Gaffney, and his...
GAFFNEY, SC
qcnews.com

Officials: I-85 North cleared after early-morning wreck involving truck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities say I-85 North lanes are open after an early-morning wreck. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigated a crash involving an overturned semi-trailer on Interstate 85 North on Saturday. The crash scene is near the Brookshire Boulevard (Exit 36) exit. MEDIC reported that one person was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Gaston DA: Ex-trooper's resignation affecting court cases

Jeffrey Salyer, who was at one point a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper in Gaston County, resigned following his arrest on charges of patronizing and soliciting a prostitute and crimes against nature. Gaston DA: Ex-trooper’s resignation affecting court …. Jeffrey Salyer, who was at one point a North...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Homicide Investigation Underway In Burke County

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a murder investigation. On Friday, Burke County Deputies and Burke County EMS responded to a residence on Clark Loop in Morganton. Upon arrival, first responders located Brandi Deal, 41, of 2967 Clark Loop with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. According to...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Missing York County child found

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in York County a 9-year-old who went missing Sunday has been found. The York County Sheriff's Office said the child was found hiding in a classroom inside a church building. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Deputies investigating death near York County roadway

Ethan Rivera died after being shot and killed while on the job on Feb.11, 2022. N.C. DNA database helping lead to arrests in sexual assault cases, AG says. Agencies are required to report to the state crime lab when they make an arrest as a result of a CODIS hit.
YORK COUNTY, SC

