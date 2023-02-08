Read full article on original website
Who Cares About a Balloon When a Legendary Spy Lived Among Us on the New Hampshire Seacoast?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It’s hard to get wrapped up in a spy balloon when we used to have one running a convenience store right here on the Seacoast.
Is New Hampshire starting to cash in on the Massachusetts ‘Millionaire’s Tax’?
A new so-called “Millionaire’s Tax” enacted in Massachusetts has some Bay Staters looking to New Hampshire to relocate both their homes and their companies, with Gov. Chris Sununu saying his administration has fielded “countless” inquiries from “interested businesses and individuals.”. Commercial and residential real...
Testimony heard on 9 gun-related bills at New Hampshire State House
CONCORD, N.H. — Several gun-related bills are being considering in Concord, including proposals for waiting periods for buying a firearm and instituting a system of protection orders that could be used to prevent someone from buying a gun. Nine bills were discussed Wednesday at the State House, including a...
Father of New Hampshire woman who died of overdose will be guest at State of Union
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The father of a New Hampshire woman who died of an opioid overdose will be a special guest of First Lady Jill Biden at Tuesday’s State of the Union address. Courtney Griffin was 20 when she died of a fentanyl overdose in September 2014. Her...
19 years later, what happened to missing New Hampshire woman Maura Murray?
Thursday marks 19 years since Maura Murray left her Massachusetts college campus suddenly and headed to New Hampshire, where she disappeared after crashing her car.
New Hampshire bill could add Real ID to foreign residents’ licenses
(The Center Square) – A driver’s license-related bill touted by immigrant rights supporters as impactful is working its way through the New Hampshire General Assembly this legislative session as full implementation of the Real ID law is set to take effect in two years. The New Hampshire House Transportation Committee on Tuesday held a public hearing on House Bill 570. If enacted, it would authorize “the Department of Safety to issue Real ID driver's licenses to noncitizen aliens with lawful status.” ...
New Hampshire lawmakers consider bill about obscene materials in schools
CONCORD, N.H. — A bill under consideration in Concord is being touted by supporters as a way to protect children from obscene material, but opponents call it an effort to ban books. The legislation would affect schools in grades K-12, which the bill's sponsor, state Rep. Glenn Cordelli, R-Tuftonboro,...
State: New Hampshire Walmart Bomb Threats Are Fake
🔴 The threats made Tuesday and Wednesday are believed to be fake, but are being taken seriously. 🔴 Walmart has 26 locations in New Hampshire, including six in the Seacoast region. 🔴 Stores around the country are also getting threats. Bomb threats made against Walmart stores in...
Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023
Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
The Battle for New Hampshire’s Gunstock Mountain Resort
Throughout New England, the corporate consolidation of ski mountains threatens to wipe out the region's alpine culture and forever change our most beloved ski towns. Except at one enclave, where the locals decided to fight back. From day trips to weekend getaways, our biweekly Traveler newsletter shows you the best...
Final Reading: Retired state employees protest ‘Medicare Dis-Advantage’
“It is irresponsible. It is reckless and it is reprehensible to put retirees in fear that they will lose their health care and be forced into risky, controversial Medicare Advantage plans,” said former Secretary of State Jim Condos, just four weeks into his retirement. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Retired state employees protest ‘Medicare Dis-Advantage’.
This Candy Store In New Hampshire Was Ripped Straight From The Pages Of A Fairytale
It can be safely agreed upon that too much sugar isn’t a good thing. But sometimes a little bit of sugar is a great thing! For those with a sweet tooth out there, this spectacular candy shop in Dover, New Hampshire is a place to put on your bucket list.
This New Hampshire Cat Calls the Mount Washington Observatory Home
Whether you're a cat person or not, you have to admit that this is cute. Meet Nimbus. He's a gray shorthair kitty who happens to live over 6,280 feet above sea level at New Hampshire's Mount Washington Observatory. This WMUR video explains that Nimbus was adopted from the Conway Area...
Maine Store That Sold $1.35 Billion Lottery Ticket Plans to Share $50K With Employees
The little town of Lebanon, Maine, has been around since 1767. Unless you hail from Southern Maine or New Hampshire, there's a good chance you've never heard of this modest New England town. But last month, the whole world was buzzing about Lebanon, Maine. Why? Because someone bought a lottery ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill that was worth $1.3 billion dollars. Imagine becoming Elon Musk rich overnight? Well, this wasn't quite that much money. But it is a life-changing amount nonetheless.
Mayor Wu to announce members of Reparations Task Force
BOSTON -- Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will introduce the city's newly formed Reparations Task Force on Tuesday.The group was created to study the lasting impacts of slavery in Boston. Wu said the task force will have members representing different backgrounds and together they will make recommendations to help the descendants of slaves. The Boston City Council unanimously voted last December to form a task force.
Connecticut’s new bottle law — the bumpy road to 10 cents
CT's bottle and can deposit-and-return system saw changes in January, but there have been disputes and delays along the way.
This is Only a Test — Drill Thursday at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
Things may look very real around the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Thursday but it's actually just a drill. The shipyard is conducting an active shooter drill Thursday between noon and 3 p.m. in the vicinity of Dry Dock #3, the closest dry dock to Kittery Foreside. The location makes it possible residents may see response activity and hear the shipyard-wide loud speaker announcements while the drill takes place.
New Hampshire’s Rank in Nationwide Survey of Work-Life Balance is Very Surprising
I think it's safe to say we are all aiming to live a more balanced life. We all want to feel like we are giving equal efforts to our family, career, friendships, mental health, physical health, all of the things. When we aren't working, we would like to be present and enjoy the time we have with those we love. But depending on your profession, it can be difficult to not take your work home with you.
New Hampshire health officials report 12 new deaths related to COVID-19 over past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported 12 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 from Feb. 2 to Feb. 8 in their weekly report. There have now been 2,962 deaths related to COVID-19 in the state from the start of the pandemic, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.
