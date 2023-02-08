Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I think it's safe to say we are all aiming to live a more balanced life. We all want to feel like we are giving equal efforts to our family, career, friendships, mental health, physical health, all of the things. When we aren't working, we would like to be present and enjoy the time we have with those we love. But depending on your profession, it can be difficult to not take your work home with you.

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO