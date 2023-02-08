ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, NH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seacoast Current

State: New Hampshire Walmart Bomb Threats Are Fake

🔴 The threats made Tuesday and Wednesday are believed to be fake, but are being taken seriously. 🔴 Walmart has 26 locations in New Hampshire, including six in the Seacoast region. 🔴 Stores around the country are also getting threats. Bomb threats made against Walmart stores in...
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023

Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
NEWMARKET, NH
Boston Magazine

The Battle for New Hampshire’s Gunstock Mountain Resort

Throughout New England, the corporate consolidation of ski mountains threatens to wipe out the region's alpine culture and forever change our most beloved ski towns. Except at one enclave, where the locals decided to fight back. From day trips to weekend getaways, our biweekly Traveler newsletter shows you the best...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Seacoast Current

Maine Store That Sold $1.35 Billion Lottery Ticket Plans to Share $50K With Employees

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The little town of Lebanon, Maine, has been around since 1767. Unless you hail from Southern Maine or New Hampshire, there's a good chance you've never heard of this modest New England town. But last month, the whole world was buzzing about Lebanon, Maine. Why? Because someone bought a lottery ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill that was worth $1.3 billion dollars. Imagine becoming Elon Musk rich overnight? Well, this wasn't quite that much money. But it is a life-changing amount nonetheless.
LEBANON, ME
CBS Boston

Mayor Wu to announce members of Reparations Task Force

BOSTON -- Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will introduce the city's newly formed Reparations Task Force on Tuesday.The group was created to study the lasting impacts of slavery in Boston. Wu said the task force will have members representing different backgrounds and together they will make recommendations to help the descendants of slaves. The Boston City Council unanimously voted last December to form a task force.
BOSTON, MA
mynbc5.com

Remembering the Blizzard of '78 in New Hampshire

Monday marks 45 years since the Blizzard of 1978 hit New Hampshire. It was a blizzard New Englanders would not forget. There was $14 million in damage for New Hampshire, mostly along the coast. Tides grew to 14 feet above normal due to the full moon occurring during the storm.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Seacoast Current

New Hampshire’s Rank in Nationwide Survey of Work-Life Balance is Very Surprising

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I think it's safe to say we are all aiming to live a more balanced life. We all want to feel like we are giving equal efforts to our family, career, friendships, mental health, physical health, all of the things. When we aren't working, we would like to be present and enjoy the time we have with those we love. But depending on your profession, it can be difficult to not take your work home with you.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Mass. poll indicates popularity of Democratic leaders sagging

POLL NUMBERS for key Democratic leaders are sagging between apathy and anonymity, according to a new poll of Massachusetts voters by the MassINC Polling Group. Favorability and reelection numbers are tepid at best. Just 43 percent of registered voters hold favorable views of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (38 percent unfavorable). For newly elected Gov. Maura Healey, the figure is just 46 percent (22 percent unfavorable). Just 26 percent hold either a positive or negative view of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark. And for President Biden, despite shellacking Donald Trump by 34 points in 2020, just 23 percent of the state’s voters want to see him run again. (topline, crosstabs links)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.

 https://seacoastcurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy