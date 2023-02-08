Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Don't Miss This Magical Night For Grownups: S'mores, Adult Drinks & Live Music!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Salisbury Artist Jesse Mireles Featured in NHAA Show ¡Expresionismo! in Portsmouth NHAllen MirelesPortsmouth, NH
Popular organic market to open first store in MassachusettsAsh JurbergBurlington, MA
Highly anticipated grocery store opening in MassachusettsKristen WaltersBurlington, MA
Father Indicted on the Murder of His 5-year-old DaughterWilliamManchester, NH
Related
A Step Towards a 2024 Run? New Hampshire’s Sununu Creates PAC
🔴 Gov. Chris Sununu said the Live Free or Die PAC lets him "talk about the successes that we’ve had in New Hampshire" 🔴 It also allows him to raise unlimited amounts of money without committing to a 2024 presidential campaign. 🔴 Nikki Haley will likely announce...
Nikki Haley announces stops in New Hampshire
Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley announced plans to visit New Hampshire after her expected 2024 presidential candidacy announcement this month.
Who Cares About a Balloon When a Legendary Spy Lived Among Us on the New Hampshire Seacoast?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It’s hard to get wrapped up in a spy balloon when we used to have one running a convenience store right here on the Seacoast.
nhbr.com
Is New Hampshire starting to cash in on the Massachusetts ‘Millionaire’s Tax’?
A new so-called “Millionaire’s Tax” enacted in Massachusetts has some Bay Staters looking to New Hampshire to relocate both their homes and their companies, with Gov. Chris Sununu saying his administration has fielded “countless” inquiries from “interested businesses and individuals.”. Commercial and residential real...
WMUR.com
Father of New Hampshire woman who died of overdose will be guest at State of Union
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The father of a New Hampshire woman who died of an opioid overdose will be a special guest of First Lady Jill Biden at Tuesday’s State of the Union address. Courtney Griffin was 20 when she died of a fentanyl overdose in September 2014. Her...
19 years later, what happened to missing New Hampshire woman Maura Murray?
Thursday marks 19 years since Maura Murray left her Massachusetts college campus suddenly and headed to New Hampshire, where she disappeared after crashing her car.
Clyburn reacts to date change in SC Democratic Primary
Sixth District Representative Jim Clyburn is brushing off the threat of rebellion by New Hampshire Democrats angered by the DNC’s weekend vote pushing South Carolina to the top of the party’s 2024 presidential primary schedule.
State: New Hampshire Walmart Bomb Threats Are Fake
🔴 The threats made Tuesday and Wednesday are believed to be fake, but are being taken seriously. 🔴 Walmart has 26 locations in New Hampshire, including six in the Seacoast region. 🔴 Stores around the country are also getting threats. Bomb threats made against Walmart stores in...
Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023
Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
Boston Magazine
The Battle for New Hampshire’s Gunstock Mountain Resort
Throughout New England, the corporate consolidation of ski mountains threatens to wipe out the region's alpine culture and forever change our most beloved ski towns. Except at one enclave, where the locals decided to fight back. From day trips to weekend getaways, our biweekly Traveler newsletter shows you the best...
Maine Store That Sold $1.35 Billion Lottery Ticket Plans to Share $50K With Employees
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The little town of Lebanon, Maine, has been around since 1767. Unless you hail from Southern Maine or New Hampshire, there's a good chance you've never heard of this modest New England town. But last month, the whole world was buzzing about Lebanon, Maine. Why? Because someone bought a lottery ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill that was worth $1.3 billion dollars. Imagine becoming Elon Musk rich overnight? Well, this wasn't quite that much money. But it is a life-changing amount nonetheless.
Mayor Wu to announce members of Reparations Task Force
BOSTON -- Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will introduce the city's newly formed Reparations Task Force on Tuesday.The group was created to study the lasting impacts of slavery in Boston. Wu said the task force will have members representing different backgrounds and together they will make recommendations to help the descendants of slaves. The Boston City Council unanimously voted last December to form a task force.
This New Hampshire Cat Calls the Mount Washington Observatory Home
Whether you're a cat person or not, you have to admit that this is cute. Meet Nimbus. He's a gray shorthair kitty who happens to live over 6,280 feet above sea level at New Hampshire's Mount Washington Observatory. This WMUR video explains that Nimbus was adopted from the Conway Area...
National Pizza Day: The 2nd-best pizzeria in America is right here in Massachusetts
National Pizza Day is on Feb. 9 each year. What better way to celebrate National Pizza Day than getting the 2nd-best pizza in the U.S. which happens to be right in Massachusetts.
mynbc5.com
Remembering the Blizzard of '78 in New Hampshire
Monday marks 45 years since the Blizzard of 1978 hit New Hampshire. It was a blizzard New Englanders would not forget. There was $14 million in damage for New Hampshire, mostly along the coast. Tides grew to 14 feet above normal due to the full moon occurring during the storm.
Did You Know That Massachusetts Was Involved In Taking Down The Spy Balloon On Saturday?
Like many people across this great nation, were you glued to the TV on Saturday watching the U.S. military shoot down the high-altitude balloon sent from China? I know I certainly watched for a little while anyway. Just in case you missed it, here's a quick rundown: After flying over...
New Hampshire’s Rank in Nationwide Survey of Work-Life Balance is Very Surprising
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I think it's safe to say we are all aiming to live a more balanced life. We all want to feel like we are giving equal efforts to our family, career, friendships, mental health, physical health, all of the things. When we aren't working, we would like to be present and enjoy the time we have with those we love. But depending on your profession, it can be difficult to not take your work home with you.
Mass. National Guard personnel deployed to Middle East
Soldiers from the Massachusetts National Guard were feted Sunday at a send-off ceremony before being deployed to various locations across the Middle East to support the United States’ ongoing military actions against ISIS.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Mass. poll indicates popularity of Democratic leaders sagging
POLL NUMBERS for key Democratic leaders are sagging between apathy and anonymity, according to a new poll of Massachusetts voters by the MassINC Polling Group. Favorability and reelection numbers are tepid at best. Just 43 percent of registered voters hold favorable views of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (38 percent unfavorable). For newly elected Gov. Maura Healey, the figure is just 46 percent (22 percent unfavorable). Just 26 percent hold either a positive or negative view of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark. And for President Biden, despite shellacking Donald Trump by 34 points in 2020, just 23 percent of the state’s voters want to see him run again. (topline, crosstabs links)
Look at These Antique New Hampshire License Plates Over 115 Years Old
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Antique things are pretty cool. My wife would go antique shopping every weekend if she could. Truth is, I am more apt to go antique shopping...
Seacoast Current
Portsmouth, NH
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.https://seacoastcurrent.com/
Comments / 1