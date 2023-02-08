ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Police investigate deadly stabbing on Willard St. in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has died from a stab wound sustained in northwest Charlotte early Wednesday morning, authorities say. It’s the 12th homicide in Charlotte so far in 2023. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to Willard Street, which is not far from Freedom Drive, around...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Armed standoff closes portion of I-485 in Mint Hill

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – A standoff with an armed man has closed a portion of Interstate 485 in Mint Hill. The incident is near I-485 at Lawyers Road. As of 5:10 a.m. Thursday, the inner loop is open while the outer loop remains closed. According to law enforcement,...
MINT HILL, NC
WBTV

One killed in stabbing on Willard St. in northwest Charlotte

One killed in stabbing on Willard St. in northwest Charlotte

Part of Central Ave. in Plaza Midwood closed for two weeks for repair work. Access to nearby businesses is going to be maintained. SWAT team cleared from Revolutionary Trail in southwest Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Person taken into custody after hitting police car, standoff on I-485

MINT HILL, N.C. — One person was taken into custody after a standoff with police on Interstate 485 near Mint Hill, North Carolina, police said. Pineville police responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the Blacklion parking lot off Park Road around 1 a.m. Thursday. Officers approached the vehicle and asked the person to leave the area. When the driver pulled away, officers noticed they were driving erratically and tried to pull them over, according to Pineville police.
MINT HILL, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Cold Case Update: Arrest made in killing of Charlotte mom and son in 1980s

A man in his 60s is now charged in the decades-old killings of a Charlotte mother and her 10-year-old son, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Friday. With the help of multiple labs and agencies, authorities could connect James Pratt, 62, to the incident, investigators said. Law enforcement then arrested Pratt at a hotel in York County, South Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Lincoln County deputies charged after violent arrest last year

Lincoln County deputies charged after violent arrest last year
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

SWAT team cleared from Revolutionary Trail in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s SWAT team have been cleared following a situation in southwest Charlotte early Wednesday morning, officials said. According to the CMPD, members of the SWAT team were on an active warrant service on Revolutionary Trail. That’s near South Tryon...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One killed after being hit by Amtrak train in northeast Charlotte

One killed after being hit by Amtrak train in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

First responders safely remove someone off Sugar Creek Bridge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Interstate 85 was temporarily shut down overnight after an individual appeared ready to jump off Sugar Creek Bridge. The person, as seen in a black-and-white video, was on the bridge. Also seen were two other people speaking to the person, apparently to persuade the individual not to jump.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Current, former Lincoln Co. deputies charged after violent arrest

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – A current and former deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office have been charged with assault for their actions in a violent arrest last May. Former LCSO deputy Tyler Thompson and current LCSO sergeant Joe Sutton were both charged Thursday morning. Thompson is charged...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Mother of CMS student speaks after reported assault by teacher

One killed after being hit by Amtrak train in northeast Charlotte. One person was killed after they were hit by a train in northeast Charlotte on Thursday afternoon, Medic confirmed.
CHARLOTTE, NC

