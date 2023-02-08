ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Education board member gets booted after defending Constitution, speaking out against socialism

By Megan Myers, Hannah Ray Lambert
Fox News
Fox News
 1 day ago
CO RN
1d ago

OMG, someone who is NOT from America, but stands up for our constitution and loves America, and is grateful to be here, and "THEY" label her a far right extremist????? ARE YOU FREAKIN KIDDING ME??? This is reverse mccarthyism!!

Sharon Rodgers
1d ago

This could actually work for those who want to return to American family values. How can any American be against that? It's the deterioration of families that is harmful to our Country. Why does it take a naturalized citizen to point this out? Why are people so afraid to fight back against the woke?

Thomas
1d ago

There are certain topics or issues that aren't compatible with Freedom. Trying to use diversity as a means to justify it, stupidity and or ignorance...or outright disingenuous.

