Dickson County Commission approves new appointments, county roads list, road changes

Read full article on original website
Related
dicksonpost.com
Dickson committee meeting Feb. 13 to weigh parking regulations
The ad hoc committee created to review the City of Dickson’s parking regulations will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, in the Council Chambers of Dickson City Hall, 600 East Walnut St. The meeting is open to the public. Mayor Don L. Weiss Jr. appointed the special...
dicksonpost.com
Charlotte Town Council discusses sidewalk project, old jailhouse
The Charlotte Town Council discussed at length its rejection of a federal and state Transportation Alternatives Program grant at January’s meeting, though no additional vote was made on the project. According to TDOT Transportation Manager 1 Lisa Dunn, the town applied for the initial grant in October 2019, for...
dicksonpost.com
Lawsuit filed against Water Authority of Dickson Creek over Lick Creek records
Community environmental group Friends of Lick Creek, along with its co-founder Rodes Hart, filed a lawsuit on Monday, Jan. 30, in Dickson County Chancery Court against the Water Authority of Dickson County, claiming the public utility failed to fulfill multiple open records requests. FLC Media Contact Siena London said in...
Jessica Hudgins Wanted by Dickson County Sheriff’s for Violation of Probation
From Dickson County Sheriff’s Office February 8, 2023. The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jessica Hudgins who is wanted for Violation of probation. Contact Deputy Hopper at (615)740-4870 if you have any information on the whereabouts of this subject.
Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Alert
A Rutherford County resident received a call from someone posing as a Rutherford County Sheriff’s sergeant in the civil process division. The caller falsely tried to get $1,700 from the resident but the resident refused and notified the Sheriff’s Office. The name the caller used is not a sheriff’s sergeant or sheriff’s deputy.
WSMV
Truck fire closes interstate in Sumner County
MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews from multiple agencies worked to put out a large vehicle fire on the interstate early Wednesday morning in Sumner County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a truck hauling paper products caught fire on I-65 North at mile marker 100 in Millersville. The truck driver was not injured in the fire.
A big boom reverberated through Franklin. It wasn't supposed to be that large.
A scheduled blast at the Williamson County Highway Department's rock quarry went amiss Wednesday, causing damage to some vehicles and a school to shelter in place.
Mysterious Booming Sound Heard Around Middle Tennessee
Officials noted the likely cause of the loud noise.
Design phase set to begin for new Wilson County elementary school
Wilson County Schools are bursting at the seams when it comes to enrollment, so much so there are talks of two sites for new elementary schools.
mainstreetmaury.com
New owners take over The Factory at Columbia
What was once a 1950’s T-shirt factory has turned into a destination for retail and dining. Now, two couples have recently purchased The Factory at Columbia while also opening their own small business. John and Ashley Pomeroy of Franklin and Chris and Christy Poche of Spring Hill purchased The...
Zachary Perales Wanted by Dickson County Sheriff’s Office
From Dickson County Sheriff’s Office February 8, 2023. The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Zachary Perales who is wanted for Felony Evading, Reckless Driving, and Possession of drug paraphernalia. Contact Deputy Lewis at (615)740-4899 if you have any information on the whereabouts of this subject.
wpln.org
Goodbye coin meters and free night parking in downtown Nashville. Hello 24/7 parking enforcement.
If you’ve ever scrounged around your car looking for parking meter change, that won’t be necessary much longer in Nashville. This month, the Nashville Department of Transportation is trading downtown parking meters for QR codes and kiosks. The move is accompanied by another big change: an end to free night parking.
Nashville Pike Shopping Center Access to be Partially Closed for 90 Days
UPDATE (2/8, 11:32 am) Beginning February 14, 2023 contractors will begin construction on the pedestrian signals at the Kroger shopping center on Nashville Pike (the right in/out at Taco Bell, right in/out at Burger King, and the full intersection at Starbucks). The city is working with contractors on a plan...
Death investigation underway after body found in woods off West Trinity Lane
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in North Nashville Tuesday morning.
dicksonpost.com
Ms. Cheap: COPE Center celebrating 40 years in business with big sale
Springfield’s COPE Center thrift store has been raising money to help the needy in Robertson County for 40 years. And to celebrate, the volunteers are holding a big two-day sale — Feb. 11 and Feb. 14 — when everything in the store will be 40 percent off.
WSMV
Homeowners deal with damage after Williamson Co. blast
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Fire Department said a catastrophic failure led to an explosion at the Williamson County Highway Department’s rock quarry on Wednesday. The blast was felt by many people in Franklin and Cool Springs areas. The fire department said a private company, Dyno Nobel, contracted by...
Murfreesboro teen charged with evading arrest in street racing incident
A Murfreesboro teen is now facing charges following a street racing incident that occurred over the weekend.
Cheatham County officers stop fleeing BMW with spike strip
There were some tense moments Monday night for Cheatham County authorities after the driver of a BMW refused to stop and led officers on a dangerous pursuit for close to 10 miles.
Teen asks Wilson County leaders to take his 'Spend A Day In My Wheels' challenge
Our communities are not the easiest to navigate in a wheelchair. A 17-year-old in Wilson County arranged for decision-makers to spend a day in a wheelchair so they could see what it's like.
U-Haul: Hendersonville U-Haul wasn’t stolen after all
A U-Haul reported stolen out of Hendersonville wasn't actually stolen after all.
Comments / 0