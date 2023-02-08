ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Morrissey is starting to ‘believe’ Capitol Records signed his album to ‘sabotage it’

Morrissey says he’s starting to believe that Capitol Records signed his forthcoming record so that they could “sabotage it”, according to a new statement on his website.The Smiths’ former singer also thinks that he is “too diverse” for Universal Music Group.On his website Messages from Morrissey, a statement reads: Morrissey is “too diverse” for Universal Music Group.“Capitol Records (Los Angeles) will not, after all, release Morrissey’s 2021 album Bonfire of Teenagers. At the same time, Capitol Records (Los Angeles) are holding on to the album,” the site claims.“Although Morrissey officially signed to Capitol Records Los Angeles, there has been...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Admits He and John Lennon Raised ‘Holy Hell’ With The Hollywood Vampires

After The Monkees ended as both a band and a television series, Micky Dolenz spent several years exploring other aspects of the entertainment business. However, he remained a staple of the Hollywood nighttime scene due to a longtime friendship with Alice Cooper. Their recreational softball team turned drinking club became the legendary Hollywood Vampires. This eclectic band of musicians held court at Hollywood Rainbow Bar and Grill, raising what Dolenz called “holy hell” with a group that included John Lennon and Keith Moon.
People

Watch Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Dance as They Reunite at Party: 'What a Time We Had'

Ringo Starr shared a sweet video of him and Paul McCartney dancing together at Paul's daughter Stella McCartney's party in Los Angeles There's still something in the way they move! Former Beatles bandmates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunited at an event on Thursday, and showed off some groovy dance moves in a video shared by Starr. "Man, this beautiful day is getting better and better we were at the Stella McCartney rollerskating party," Starr, 82, wrote on Twitter. "What a time we had go get them, Paul, peace, and love." In the clip,...
American Songwriter

Paul McCartney Drops Previously Unreleased Jeff Beck Collab

Paul McCartney has shared a new (albeit short) previously unreleased Jeff Beck collaboration in the wake of the late guitarist’s recent passing. The song, called “Why Are They Cutting Down the Rainforest?” was recorded back in 1994. It was created originally as part of a series of songs that discuss the harmful consequences of deforestation, especially in the rain forests.
Loudwire

Sid Wilson Names His Favorite Slipknot Song

A lot of artists hold most of their songs near and dear to their hearts, but that doesn't mean some of them don't have favorites. Slipknot's very own Sid Wilson even has a favorite, and it's not one you'd likely expect. During an interview with Revolver, Wilson noted that the...
