Read full article on original website
Related
Morrissey is starting to ‘believe’ Capitol Records signed his album to ‘sabotage it’
Morrissey says he’s starting to believe that Capitol Records signed his forthcoming record so that they could “sabotage it”, according to a new statement on his website.The Smiths’ former singer also thinks that he is “too diverse” for Universal Music Group.On his website Messages from Morrissey, a statement reads: Morrissey is “too diverse” for Universal Music Group.“Capitol Records (Los Angeles) will not, after all, release Morrissey’s 2021 album Bonfire of Teenagers. At the same time, Capitol Records (Los Angeles) are holding on to the album,” the site claims.“Although Morrissey officially signed to Capitol Records Los Angeles, there has been...
‘The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Admits He and John Lennon Raised ‘Holy Hell’ With The Hollywood Vampires
After The Monkees ended as both a band and a television series, Micky Dolenz spent several years exploring other aspects of the entertainment business. However, he remained a staple of the Hollywood nighttime scene due to a longtime friendship with Alice Cooper. Their recreational softball team turned drinking club became the legendary Hollywood Vampires. This eclectic band of musicians held court at Hollywood Rainbow Bar and Grill, raising what Dolenz called “holy hell” with a group that included John Lennon and Keith Moon.
Shakira's former employee breaks the silence and assures that the singer is a "terrible and bad" boss.
The separation of Piqué and Shakira has generated many controversies in the world, where many people are on Shakira's side and defend her as soon as they can against Piqué (former FC Barcelona player), accusing him of having broken his heart and not having respected the Colombian singer and her children, Milan and Sasha.
Fleetwood Mac Star Christine McVie Said Her Ex-Boyfriend, The Beach Boys’ Dennis Wilson, Was ‘a Bit Barking Mad’
Here's what Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie said about Dennis Wilson, her ex-boyfriend and The Beach Boys' drummer.
Ringo Starr Hilariously Described Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts’ Style in 11 Words
Ringo Starr said Charlie Watts beat him in the less-is-more department with a hilarious 11-word analysis.
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
Watch Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Dance as They Reunite at Party: 'What a Time We Had'
Ringo Starr shared a sweet video of him and Paul McCartney dancing together at Paul's daughter Stella McCartney's party in Los Angeles There's still something in the way they move! Former Beatles bandmates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunited at an event on Thursday, and showed off some groovy dance moves in a video shared by Starr. "Man, this beautiful day is getting better and better we were at the Stella McCartney rollerskating party," Starr, 82, wrote on Twitter. "What a time we had go get them, Paul, peace, and love." In the clip,...
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Michael Jackson's Estate To Sell Music Catalog For 'Up To $900 Million'
There might already be an interested buyer.
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
A ton of memorabilia owned by rock legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Slipknot, Fleetwood Mac, Elton John and more, is going under the hammer
If you've ever fancied owning a pair of sequin Louboutin boots owned by Elton John, now's your chance, as a rare collection of memorabilia will soon be up for auction, in aid of the charity MusiCares
Paul McCartney Drops Previously Unreleased Jeff Beck Collab
Paul McCartney has shared a new (albeit short) previously unreleased Jeff Beck collaboration in the wake of the late guitarist’s recent passing. The song, called “Why Are They Cutting Down the Rainforest?” was recorded back in 1994. It was created originally as part of a series of songs that discuss the harmful consequences of deforestation, especially in the rain forests.
NME
Ozzy Osbourne on his double Grammy win: “I’m one lucky motherfucker”
Ozzy Osbourne has responded to his double Grammy win in a statement. The former Black Sabbath frontman earned two awards at the 65th Annual Awards in Los Angeles, California last Sunday (February 5): Best Rock Album (‘Patient Number 9’) and Best Metal Performance (‘Degradation Rules’ feat. Tony Iommi).
musictimes.com
Big 4 Tour: Megadeth, Metallica, Slayer, Anthrax Concert Coming Soon?: David Ellefson Speaks Out!
Many fans are waiting for the Big 4 (Megdeth, Metallica, Slayer, and Anthrax) to collaborate with each other and perform in one evening again after guitarist Scott Ian's statement, but it appears that it won't happen anytime soon based on David Ellefson's recent remarks. Speaking to BODS Mayhem Hour, the...
Sir Rod Stewart pays tribute to the late Jeff Beck with a floral display and heartfelt written note
The musician, 78, paid tribute to Jeff Beck this week as he attended the late guitarist's funeral in South London.
musictimes.com
Megadeth Faces Lawsuit: NYC-Based Artist Sues Band, UMG Over Album Art Copyright [DETAILS]
Fans are still vibing and streaming Megadeth's latest album "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!" months after its release, but many of them didn't know that the record has ongoing issues with the person who designed the official album artwork; what happened?. According to The Hollywood Reporter, New York...
Sid Wilson Names His Favorite Slipknot Song
A lot of artists hold most of their songs near and dear to their hearts, but that doesn't mean some of them don't have favorites. Slipknot's very own Sid Wilson even has a favorite, and it's not one you'd likely expect. During an interview with Revolver, Wilson noted that the...
NME
Foals and Steve Albini lead tributes to Sweep The Leg Johnny’s Steve Sostak, who has died aged 49
Tributes have been paid to Sweep The Leg Johnny frontman Steve Sostak, who has died at the age of 49. As Stereogum reports, the news was confirmed on social media by the saxophonist and singer’s former bandmates. Sostak passed away last Saturday (February 4) following a brief illness, according to SNBC13. He is survived by his wife and three daughters.
Comments / 0