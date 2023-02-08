Jason Kidd On Who Is The Alpha Between Luka Doncic And Kyrie Irving: "This Is Luka’s Team."

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd made it clear that they are very much Luka Doncic's team despite Kyrie Irving's arrival.

Kyrie Irving is now officially a member of the Dallas Mavericks and it seems he couldn't be happier that he has finally left Brooklyn Nets. Irving had a whole lot to get off his chest about his time with the Nets in his introductory press conference as he did not hold back.

He stated that there were times he felt disrespected by the Nets and he also ripped them for disrespecting his family . A change in surroundings might just do Kyrie a world of good, but if he thinks that things will go the way he wants in Dallas, then he'd be mistaken.

Luka Doncic is the main man in Dallas and the only reason the Mavericks were desperate to get a star like Kyrie was to make sure that Doncic was happy. Head coach Jason Kidd also made it pretty clear during his media session that the Mavericks are undoubtedly Luka's team.

“This isn’t two 23-year-olds trying to see who is the alpha. We understand this is Luka’s team. It will be Luka’s team.”

Kyrie definitely will have to take the back seat but we have seen he doesn't take it too kindly if things don't go his way. Just like at the Nets, he might feel this is disrespect aimed at him and the Mavs would be hoping that is not the case. This is a proper boom or bust move by them and you could either look back at it as a masterstroke or as a complete disaster.

Kyrie Irving Spoke On Kevin Durant And LeBron James

When Irving handed in his trade request, there were two players who people immediately thought of, Kevin Durant and LeBron James . Kyrie was about to leave Durant, whom he called his best friend not too long ago, and he stated they will remain brothers , but added that it is a business at the end of the day.

As for LeBron, he really wanted the Los Angeles Lakers to land Irving, but they were unable to strike a deal. It would have been some reunion but just as was the case with Durant, Kyrie said James will always be his brother , but that now it was time for him to focus on the Mavericks.

