Kirksville, MO

KOLR10 News

Mountain lion sightings are increasing across Missouri

JOPLIN, Mo. — Mountain lions are rare in Missouri, but sightings of the big cat are increasing. Conservationists believe this is a sign of a healthier environment in the region. In 1927, the big predator was wiped out in Missouri. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) confirms five to ten sightings each year of […]
MISSOURI STATE
scoopswithdannymac.com

Coaches Poll – HS Basketball – February 8, 2023

The metro area is once again well-represented in this week’s Missouri Basketball Coaches Top 10 poll as Cardinal Ritter and Vashon are on top of their classes on the boys’ side while Incarnate Word and Vashon lead the way in their classes in the girls’ rankings. Both John Burroughs basketball teams are slotted in the second slots in their classes with the area having four of the top six teams in the boys’ Class 5 list.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Missouri’s efforts to save the American Bald Eagle pay off

KSNF/KODE — Every year, thousands of American Bald Eagles escape the harsh northern winters by migrating to Missouri. It’s something that Missouri Conservation Educator Jeff Cantrell says is a remarkable success story. “We now have a breeding population year-round, easily a couple hundred, but it’s much higher in the winter,” he said. “Eagles will migrate […]
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Thursday, February 9th, 2023

(Jefferson City, MO) -- Democratic Senator Greg Razer expresses surprise that Missouri still doesn’t have a law in the books to curb distracted driving. The Kansas City lawmaker’s proposed legislation looks to prevent people from using smart phones to text while driving. In total, there are at least six bills looking to prevent distracted driving sponsored by both senators and representatives. His bill does allow voice-to-text as well as connecting through your car’s dashboard through Bluetooth. He tells Missourinet that MoDOT officials support his legislation because they feel the awareness of it passing could make vehicle crashes go down by 7%. A vote hasn’t yet been taken on Razer’s bill.
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

MISSOURI SCHOOL KIDS INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN MODOT CONTEST

The Missouri Department of Transportation invites Missouri students in grades K-8 to help fight litter in Missouri, and to have creative and educational fun, by participating in the 2023 “Yes You CAN Make Missouri Litter-Free” trash-can-decorating contest. The contest is part of MoDOT’s annual “No MOre Trash!” statewide litter campaign, which is held in April.
MISSOURI STATE
OnlyInYourState

7 Places In Missouri That Are Off The Beaten Path But Worth The Trip

Sticking with the familiar is, at least for most of us, what’s easier. However, when we’re a bit more daring and travel off-the-beaten path, we tend to be well-rewarded. That’s certainly the case when it comes to these seven off-the-beaten-path destinations in Missouri. When you’re feeling adventurous, check out one of these unique Missouri destinations.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Regena (Clevenger) Curnow

Regena (Clevenger) Curnow, age 85, a resident of Breckenridge, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at Livingston Manor Care Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Regena was born the daughter of Clay and Nina (Fields) Clevenger on August 14, 1937, in Braymer, Missouri. She was a graduate of Braymer High School. On January 22, 1956, she was united in marriage to William Norman Curnow at the Black Oak Church in Braymer, Missouri. She is a member of the Breckenridge United Methodist Church. She was a past member of the Caldwell County University Extension Board. Regena enjoyed being a farmer’s wife as she and her husband ran a farm just outside Breckenridge, Missouri. Sewing was one of her favorite past times.
BRECKENRIDGE, MO
constructiondive.com

Missouri trade school gets $32M boost for larger facility

The construction industry faces a stark shortage of workers, but programs and people across the country are working at the local level to solve the problem. This series highlights the grassroots efforts helping to recruit the next generation of construction pros. Read previous entries here. Do you know of a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyInYourState

The Story Behind This Haunted Place In Missouri Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold

Cemeteries are traditionally peaceful places, generally silent except for the surrounding sounds of nature and the quiet conversations of those visiting their loved ones. They’re a place where we can seek solace and quiet in an otherwise noisy world. However, some cemeteries have a darker side, at least if you believe in the paranormal, with restless souls wandering away from their graves. This cemetery and barracks, in fact, just might be the most haunted place in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Learn how to prepare for an earthquake during Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month

MISSOURI, USA — February is Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month with a focus on the importance of being prepared in the event of an earthquake. Some may not know that southeastern Missouri is part of the New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ). Other areas included in the NMSZ are southern Illinois, northeastern Arkansas, western Tennessee and western Kentucky, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
MISSOURI STATE
chatsports.com

The Curious Case of Sam Horn

Baseball season and spring football are fast approaching, and the man of the hour once again on Missouri’s campus is Sam Horn. How’s he going to play both? Can he play both? Will he choose? No one knows. Right now the plan seems to be that Horn will...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Workshop on “Farm Succession Planning” to be held in St. Joseph

A workshop on Farm Succession Planning will be held in Saint Joseph next month. Preparing for Farm Succession Planning will be at the Buchanan County Extension Office on March 10th from noon to 2:30. Participants will learn how to navigate family and business roles, improve communication, share farm decision-making during...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

