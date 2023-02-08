Read full article on original website
The oldest vinyl record store in Missouri is in Kirksville founded by Edwin S. Rinehart in 1897CJ CoombsKirksville, MO
The Edina Double Square Historic District in Knox County, Missouri contains historic buildings from 1865 to 1945CJ CoombsKnox County, MO
Historic Downing Railroad Depot built in 1872 in Downing, Missouri was preserved and became a museumCJ CoombsDowning, MO
Unionville Square Historic District in Putnam County, MissouriCJ CoombsPutnam County, MO
Coaches Poll – HS Basketball – February 8, 2023
The metro area is once again well-represented in this week’s Missouri Basketball Coaches Top 10 poll as Cardinal Ritter and Vashon are on top of their classes on the boys’ side while Incarnate Word and Vashon lead the way in their classes in the girls’ rankings. Both John Burroughs basketball teams are slotted in the second slots in their classes with the area having four of the top six teams in the boys’ Class 5 list.
KYTV
School districts in the Ozarks adding days to the school calendar because of snow
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri requires 174 days of instruction, and Arkansas requires 178 days of instruction. Many school districts build snow days into the school calendar to prevent makeup days, but for some, it wasn’t enough. The Willard School District will add a few days...
Missouri’s efforts to save the American Bald Eagle pay off
KSNF/KODE — Every year, thousands of American Bald Eagles escape the harsh northern winters by migrating to Missouri. It’s something that Missouri Conservation Educator Jeff Cantrell says is a remarkable success story. “We now have a breeding population year-round, easily a couple hundred, but it’s much higher in the winter,” he said. “Eagles will migrate […]
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, February 9th, 2023
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Democratic Senator Greg Razer expresses surprise that Missouri still doesn’t have a law in the books to curb distracted driving. The Kansas City lawmaker’s proposed legislation looks to prevent people from using smart phones to text while driving. In total, there are at least six bills looking to prevent distracted driving sponsored by both senators and representatives. His bill does allow voice-to-text as well as connecting through your car’s dashboard through Bluetooth. He tells Missourinet that MoDOT officials support his legislation because they feel the awareness of it passing could make vehicle crashes go down by 7%. A vote hasn’t yet been taken on Razer’s bill.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI SCHOOL KIDS INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN MODOT CONTEST
The Missouri Department of Transportation invites Missouri students in grades K-8 to help fight litter in Missouri, and to have creative and educational fun, by participating in the 2023 “Yes You CAN Make Missouri Litter-Free” trash-can-decorating contest. The contest is part of MoDOT’s annual “No MOre Trash!” statewide litter campaign, which is held in April.
kttn.com
Artwork of Linda Hoover featured at Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery in Chillicothe
Cultural Corner, along with sponsor United County Graham Agency, is pleased to present the artworks of Linda Hoover, a woman whose passion for art has led her to pursue several forms of artistic expression. Linda is a portrait artist who strives to go beyond simply painting an accurate likeness of...
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois amid gusty winds
Ameren reports thousands of power outages in Missouri and Illinois on Thursday morning as intense wind hits the Midwest.
Watch Elk Hunter Become the Hunted By a Fierce Mountain Lion
There have been numerous mountain lion sightings recently in Missouri. Most are short encounters where the cats flee back into the woods as soon as they're seen. One elk hunter recently learned the hard way that he had become the hunted - stalked by a fierce mountain lion. In Missouri,...
OnlyInYourState
7 Places In Missouri That Are Off The Beaten Path But Worth The Trip
Sticking with the familiar is, at least for most of us, what’s easier. However, when we’re a bit more daring and travel off-the-beaten path, we tend to be well-rewarded. That’s certainly the case when it comes to these seven off-the-beaten-path destinations in Missouri. When you’re feeling adventurous, check out one of these unique Missouri destinations.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Regena (Clevenger) Curnow
Regena (Clevenger) Curnow, age 85, a resident of Breckenridge, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at Livingston Manor Care Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Regena was born the daughter of Clay and Nina (Fields) Clevenger on August 14, 1937, in Braymer, Missouri. She was a graduate of Braymer High School. On January 22, 1956, she was united in marriage to William Norman Curnow at the Black Oak Church in Braymer, Missouri. She is a member of the Breckenridge United Methodist Church. She was a past member of the Caldwell County University Extension Board. Regena enjoyed being a farmer’s wife as she and her husband ran a farm just outside Breckenridge, Missouri. Sewing was one of her favorite past times.
constructiondive.com
Missouri trade school gets $32M boost for larger facility
The construction industry faces a stark shortage of workers, but programs and people across the country are working at the local level to solve the problem. This series highlights the grassroots efforts helping to recruit the next generation of construction pros. Read previous entries here. Do you know of a...
Missouri’s Most Famous Horses the Clydesdales Have 4 New Foals
There is nothing quite like the pride that wells up inside you when you see the Clydesdales march into an event. Missouri's most famous horses just got even bigger with the addition of 4 new foals. Warm Springs Ranch just shared this inspiring picture of 4 new additions to their...
OnlyInYourState
The Story Behind This Haunted Place In Missouri Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold
Cemeteries are traditionally peaceful places, generally silent except for the surrounding sounds of nature and the quiet conversations of those visiting their loved ones. They’re a place where we can seek solace and quiet in an otherwise noisy world. However, some cemeteries have a darker side, at least if you believe in the paranormal, with restless souls wandering away from their graves. This cemetery and barracks, in fact, just might be the most haunted place in Missouri.
Missouri scratchers player reveals $50,000 prize
There is still a ticket worth $1 million out there.
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Missouri
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food restaurants in each state.
Learn how to prepare for an earthquake during Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month
MISSOURI, USA — February is Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month with a focus on the importance of being prepared in the event of an earthquake. Some may not know that southeastern Missouri is part of the New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ). Other areas included in the NMSZ are southern Illinois, northeastern Arkansas, western Tennessee and western Kentucky, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
chatsports.com
The Curious Case of Sam Horn
Baseball season and spring football are fast approaching, and the man of the hour once again on Missouri’s campus is Sam Horn. How’s he going to play both? Can he play both? Will he choose? No one knows. Right now the plan seems to be that Horn will...
The Sad Legend of the Missouri Witch Buried Along a Lonely Road
Almost all legends have at least some basis in truth. That's true of the Missouri legend of the witch buried alongside a lonely road. Yes, there is a woman buried there, but the truth of her life is quite different from the legend. This is the story of Eliza Jane...
kttn.com
Workshop on “Farm Succession Planning” to be held in St. Joseph
A workshop on Farm Succession Planning will be held in Saint Joseph next month. Preparing for Farm Succession Planning will be at the Buchanan County Extension Office on March 10th from noon to 2:30. Participants will learn how to navigate family and business roles, improve communication, share farm decision-making during...
