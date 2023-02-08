Read full article on original website
Coldwater post season high score in Stick It For A Cure gymnastics meet
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater High School gymnastics team hosted their 13th annual Stick It For a Cure Gymnastics Invitational on Saturday which featured teams from all four corners of the state including Escanaba, Lowell, Plymouth, and Saline. The Farmington United gymnastics team claimed the top honors with...
Quincy’s Reif and George win MHSAA D3 wrestling district championships
WILLIAMSTON, MI (WTVB) – The Quincy Orioles had three wrestlers advance to the M.H.S.A.A. Division Three Individual Regionals on Saturday in the districts at Williamston. District championships were won by Jacob Reif at 132 and Davin George at 190. Hamilton Speith was fourth at 215 pounds. The three Orioles...
Coldwater’s Miller advances to Individual Regionals at 138 pounds
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Tre Miller was the only Coldwater wrestler to advance out of the M.H.S.A.A Division Two Individual Districts on Saturday at Harper Creek. Miller finished fourth at 138 pounds after he was beaten by Braedyn Baryo of Stevensville Lakeshore 9-8 in the third place match.
Thirteen from Bronson and 9 from UC advance to MHSAA Individual Regionals
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Vikings advanced 13 and the Union City Chargers advanced nine wrestlers into the M.H.S.A.A Individual Regionals Saturday at the Districts held in Bronson. The host Vikings had four district champs. They were Carson Norton (157), Jacob Britten (175), Owen Kimmons (120) and...
Friday night boys hoops: Bronson prevails at UC, Quincy loses to Big 8 co-leaders
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Bronson spoiled Union City’s Snocoming game with a 60-41 victory at the McNett Fieldhouse. The Vikings roared out to a 19-6 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Kamron Brackett led all scorers with 17 points and 6 steals, while Aden...
Coldwater HS gymnastics team raise over $15,000 in annual cancer fundraiser
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater High School gymnastics team has managed to raise over $15,000 so far in their annual fight against cancer. They hosted their 13th annual Stick It For a Cure Gymnastics Invitational on Saturday which featured teams from all the State of Michigan. Members of...
OBITUARY: Herman M. “Max” Baggerly
Herman M. “Max” Baggerly, 80, of Coldwater passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility in Coldwater. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 12:00 Noon at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater with Rev. Fr. Dan Hyman officiating. Interment will follow the service at Oak Grove Cemetery in Coldwater.
BUSINESS BEAT: Michigan Works! Branch County Service Center open house/ribbon cutting on March 7
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan Works! Southwest Branch County Service Center open house and ribbon cutting ceremony has been scheduled for March 7. The event at 398 Marshall Street will run from 3:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. with the ribbon cutting set for 4:30 p.m.. Michigan Works! Southwest...
Semi driver suffers serious injuries in Saturday I-69 crash
COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A semi driver from Canada suffered serious injuries Saturday afternoon in a crash that trapped him in his vehicle on southbound I-69 north of State Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 3:00 p.m.. They say when deputies...
OBITUARY: Ruth Ann Cutchall
Ruth Ann Cutchall, 79, of Tekonsha, Michigan passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at Centrica Care Hospice Residence in Battle Creek. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, February 12, 2023 from 12pm-3 at the First Baptist Church of Tekonsha. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in...
BHSJCHA and Covered Bridge Healthcare offering self-serve COVID-19 PCR testing
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Branch Hillsdale St. Joseph Community Health Agency and Covered Bridge Healthcare have announced they are offering self-serve COVID-19 PCR testing at kiosks placed at their locations in Centreville, Sturgis, and Three Rivers. These units are the first units of their kind to...
Coldwater Police nab catalytic converter theft suspect after brief search
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater Police say they arrested a 28-year-old man on Sunday morning for trying to steal a catalytic convertor from a vehicle parked on Industrial Avenue. According to police, a witness called 9-1-1 shortly before 7:00 a.m. to report a man was cutting a catalytic convertor...
Metro Detroit under Wind Advisory Thursday, could see severe thunderstorms as temps approach record highs
Metro Detroit is bracing for some severe weather on Thursday, but it’s not the kind you would typically expect in February. The area will be under a Wind Advisory and could see severe thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
Emergency crews respond to car-train crash in Osceola
Former Rep. Fred Upton's documents meant for Michigan's archives delivered to Ohio State. Upton donated the materials to his alma mater, the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, but movers had different plans. Caracas Bistro unveils Valentine's Day milkshake. Updated: 14 minutes ago. It features ice cream, an ice cream...
OBITUARY: Chad Everett Van Every
Chad Everett Van Every, 54, of Union City passed away Friday, February 10, 2023 unexpectedly at his home of natural causes. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held soon. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. Memorial contributions may be...
I-75 N closed at Lime City Road after semi crashes into overpass, driver arrested
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A portion of I-75 Northbound was closed Friday morning after the load a semi was carrying collided with the bottom of the overpass at Lime City Road in Rossford. The overpass on Lime City Road is also closed while crews work to remove a portion of the bridge deck and beams damaged in the crash. Officials said the driver was arrested.
Toledo Police looking for murder suspect
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking the public for help finding a murder suspect. TPD said officers are looking for Vontae Garrett, who is wanted for the murder of Mark Wysinger. They say Garrett has ties to Anderson, Indiana. According to TPD records, Mark Wysinger, 32, was shot...
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
Quincy Chain of Lakes Tip-Up Festival returns Saturday after two years of cancellations
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – The Quincy Chain of Lakes Tip-Up Festival returns on Tip Up Island Saturday for its 60th edition after two years of cancellations. The 2021 event had to be called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic and the effects of major storms in August...
Assailant in hit-and-run crash killing MSU student charged with fleeing the country
Tubtim "Sue" Howson has been accused by federal authorities of fleeing the United States to avoid prosecution in relation to a Jan. 1 hit-and-run incident in Oakland Township, which resulted in the death of Michigan State University student Benjamin Kable, according to a press statement released by the Oakland County Sheriff's Department.Magistrate judge Anthony P. Patti of the U.S District Court signed a warrant Feb. 6 charging Howson with interstate flight to avoid prosecution, a five-year felony.Howson fled the scene of the crash after Kable was hit. Oakland County prosecutors also charged Howson on Feb. 2 with failure to stop...
