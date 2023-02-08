ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

constructiondive.com

Missouri trade school gets $32M boost for larger facility

The construction industry faces a stark shortage of workers, but programs and people across the country are working at the local level to solve the problem. This series highlights the grassroots efforts helping to recruit the next generation of construction pros. Read previous entries here. Do you know of a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Kearney schools announce teacher, staff of year

KEARNEY — The school district in Kearney announced 19 employees chosen to receive the 2023 Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year awards for their schools. “These Kearney School District staff members are a credit to the great work that our entire team does every day,” Superintendent Emily Miller said. “I’m excited to recognize this year’s award winners and I’m grateful for their service on behalf of our community.”
KEARNEY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park to introduce new housing pilot program idea

Overland Park is looking to introduce a new pilot program that will provide financial assistance to residents repairing their homes. At the Overland Park Community Development Committee meeting earlier this month, the committee directed city staff to work toward constructing the Home Weatherization Pilot Program. Overland Park will test out...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Regena (Clevenger) Curnow

Regena (Clevenger) Curnow, age 85, a resident of Breckenridge, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at Livingston Manor Care Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Regena was born the daughter of Clay and Nina (Fields) Clevenger on August 14, 1937, in Braymer, Missouri. She was a graduate of Braymer High School. On January 22, 1956, she was united in marriage to William Norman Curnow at the Black Oak Church in Braymer, Missouri. She is a member of the Breckenridge United Methodist Church. She was a past member of the Caldwell County University Extension Board. Regena enjoyed being a farmer’s wife as she and her husband ran a farm just outside Breckenridge, Missouri. Sewing was one of her favorite past times.
BRECKENRIDGE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Kearney intersection closing begins Feb. 7

Missouri Department of Transportation will close the intersection of Watson Drive and 19th Street in Kearney, starting Tuesday, Feb. 7, for construction of new roundabout near what will be the new Interstate 35 and 19th street interchange. "As part of this work, 19th Street will be closed at Paddock Drive...
KEARNEY, MO
kttn.com

Ten defendants in total, including Trenton, Spickard and Bethany residents, indicted in northwest Missouri fentanyl conspiracy

Three more defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri. Kaden Bernard, 22, of St. Joseph, Mo., Raymundo Felix-Perez, 31, a citizen of Mexico who resided in Bethany, Mo., and Joshua Stramel, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., were charged in a 13-count second superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 24, 2023.
SPICKARD, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Conception Junction Man Injured in Nodaway County Crash This Morning

A Conception Junction man suffered injuries in a Nodaway County crash this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 5:20 this morning on U.S. 136, three miles east of Conception, as 33-year-old Randy T. Busse drove eastbound. Troopers say Busse began to slide on the snowy...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Snowy roadway causes crash in Andrew County

ANDREW COUNTY — A snow-and-slush-covered roadway is cited as the reason for an Andrew County crash Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a Ford Taurus driven by David Reynold of Falls City, Ne., lost control on I-29. The vehicle traveled off the east side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned before coming to rest on its top.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO

