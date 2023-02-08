Read full article on original website
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Major retail store chain set to close another location in MissouriKristen WaltersMissouri State
Popular retail chain closes another store in MissouriKristen WaltersMissouri State
Retail Giant American Eagle Outfitters Shutting Down Dozens Of Stores NationwideTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Multiple American Eagle Outfitters Locations Permanently Closing Beginning January 15thJoel EisenbergSaint Joseph, MO
constructiondive.com
Missouri trade school gets $32M boost for larger facility
The construction industry faces a stark shortage of workers, but programs and people across the country are working at the local level to solve the problem. This series highlights the grassroots efforts helping to recruit the next generation of construction pros. Read previous entries here. Do you know of a...
kttn.com
Audio: Special Olympics Missouri to host “Polar Plunges” at three locations in north Missouri
Three polar plunges will be held in the Special Olympics Missouri North Area to raise money for the organization. The events will be at Simpson Park of Chillicothe on February 11th, Lake Contrary of Saint Joseph on February 18th, and the Forest Lake Swimming Beach at Thousand Hills State Park of Kirksville on February 25th.
KYTV
School districts in the Ozarks adding days to the school calendar because of snow
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri requires 174 days of instruction, and Arkansas requires 178 days of instruction. Many school districts build snow days into the school calendar to prevent makeup days, but for some, it wasn’t enough. The Willard School District will add a few days...
'It's the tip of the iceberg,' says St. Charles parent about new state data on 'seclusion rooms' at school
MISSOURI, USA — New data shows just how often Missouri students are being put into what are known as “seclusion rooms” at school. Many school districts said it’s a last resort. Others said that’s not the reality. Spending time with horses is healing for 16-year-old...
mycouriertribune.com
Kearney schools announce teacher, staff of year
KEARNEY — The school district in Kearney announced 19 employees chosen to receive the 2023 Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year awards for their schools. “These Kearney School District staff members are a credit to the great work that our entire team does every day,” Superintendent Emily Miller said. “I’m excited to recognize this year’s award winners and I’m grateful for their service on behalf of our community.”
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park to introduce new housing pilot program idea
Overland Park is looking to introduce a new pilot program that will provide financial assistance to residents repairing their homes. At the Overland Park Community Development Committee meeting earlier this month, the committee directed city staff to work toward constructing the Home Weatherization Pilot Program. Overland Park will test out...
Proposed landfill in south Kansas City a concern for cities and businesses
The possibility of a new solid waste landfill in south Kansas City is a concern for surrounding cities, schools, residents and business owners in the area.
The Sad Legend of the Missouri Witch Buried Along a Lonely Road
Almost all legends have at least some basis in truth. That's true of the Missouri legend of the witch buried alongside a lonely road. Yes, there is a woman buried there, but the truth of her life is quite different from the legend. This is the story of Eliza Jane...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Regena (Clevenger) Curnow
Regena (Clevenger) Curnow, age 85, a resident of Breckenridge, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at Livingston Manor Care Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Regena was born the daughter of Clay and Nina (Fields) Clevenger on August 14, 1937, in Braymer, Missouri. She was a graduate of Braymer High School. On January 22, 1956, she was united in marriage to William Norman Curnow at the Black Oak Church in Braymer, Missouri. She is a member of the Breckenridge United Methodist Church. She was a past member of the Caldwell County University Extension Board. Regena enjoyed being a farmer’s wife as she and her husband ran a farm just outside Breckenridge, Missouri. Sewing was one of her favorite past times.
School Closings in the Kansas City metro
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With heavy snow hitting the Kansas City metro early Thursday morning, several area school districts have called off classes for the day. Click here to find a full list of school closings in the area.
mycouriertribune.com
Kearney intersection closing begins Feb. 7
Missouri Department of Transportation will close the intersection of Watson Drive and 19th Street in Kearney, starting Tuesday, Feb. 7, for construction of new roundabout near what will be the new Interstate 35 and 19th street interchange. "As part of this work, 19th Street will be closed at Paddock Drive...
excelsiorcitizen.com
Excelsior Springs Police, Fire, EMS, And Sheriffs’ Reports For February 9, 2023
Police blotter, Fire Calls, and EMS Runs for Excelsior Springs, Missouri, as well as Clay County Sheriff, Ray County Sheriff, and Missouri State Highway Patrol, reports for February 9, 2023. Remember, all parties are innocent until proven guilty. Excelsior Springs Police Adult Arrest Report. Excelsior Springs Fire & EMS Runs.
kttn.com
Ten defendants in total, including Trenton, Spickard and Bethany residents, indicted in northwest Missouri fentanyl conspiracy
Three more defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri. Kaden Bernard, 22, of St. Joseph, Mo., Raymundo Felix-Perez, 31, a citizen of Mexico who resided in Bethany, Mo., and Joshua Stramel, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., were charged in a 13-count second superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 24, 2023.
Watch Elk Hunter Become the Hunted By a Fierce Mountain Lion
There have been numerous mountain lion sightings recently in Missouri. Most are short encounters where the cats flee back into the woods as soon as they're seen. One elk hunter recently learned the hard way that he had become the hunted - stalked by a fierce mountain lion. In Missouri,...
Second Harvest Food Bank trying to raise more money as needs grow
Second Harvest Food Bank in St. Joseph is asking for more money than ever in its annual fundraising drive, because the need is rising. The annual fundraising drive to support Second Harvest kicks off on Friday and officials from the food bank have set a fundraising goal of $1.5 million.
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Missouri
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food restaurants in each state.
northwestmoinfo.com
Conception Junction Man Injured in Nodaway County Crash This Morning
A Conception Junction man suffered injuries in a Nodaway County crash this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 5:20 this morning on U.S. 136, three miles east of Conception, as 33-year-old Randy T. Busse drove eastbound. Troopers say Busse began to slide on the snowy...
Odd things about Missouri that non-Missourians notice
If you’re not from the Show Me State, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange, and you’re not alone.
KMZU
Snowy roadway causes crash in Andrew County
ANDREW COUNTY — A snow-and-slush-covered roadway is cited as the reason for an Andrew County crash Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a Ford Taurus driven by David Reynold of Falls City, Ne., lost control on I-29. The vehicle traveled off the east side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned before coming to rest on its top.
Four more Kansas City-area Bed Bath & Beyond locations closing
Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is set to wipe all but one of its Kansas City-area locations from the map.
