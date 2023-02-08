Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Owner of Kansas City gun store sentenced to over 2 years of prison for selling machine gun components
The owner of a Kansas City, Mo., gun shop was sentenced to over two years of prison for selling components to convert firearms into machine guns. Charles Weston, 37, is not eligible for parole. In February 2022, he pleaded guilty to one count of illegally possessing a machine gun. He...
KCTV 5
Lawsuit accuses 5 Kansas City officers of excessive force
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Five Kansas City, Missouri, police officers have been named in a lawsuit accusing them of excessive force and more. The lawsuit contains several allegations. It claims one of the officers pushed a man to the ground face first, that two of them falsified a report,...
kttn.com
KC man indicted for drug trafficking, illegal machine gun following police chase through back yard in Independence
A Kansas City, Mo., man was indicted by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking and illegally possessing a machine gun following the police chase of a stolen car driven through the backyard of an Independence, Mo., residence. Jermel D. McCray, 28, was charged in a six-count indictment returned by...
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to almost 16 years in prison for arson, insurance, bank fraud conspiracies and illegal firearms
A Lee’s Summit, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court in two separate indictments for leading an arson and insurance fraud conspiracy and a separate bank fraud conspiracy, and for illegally possessing firearms. Wandale J. Fulton, 41, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to a total of...
KCTV 5
Kansas City police investigate double homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a double homicide that happened on Wednesday night. According to the police, it happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of 28th Terrace. Officers went to the scene after receiving a call about the sound of gunshots.
2 found shot, killed inside vehicle Wednesday in Kansas City
Kansas City police found a man and woman shot inside a vehicle on the 5200 block of 28th Terrace Wednesday. Both victims died.
Man with knife arrested after breaking into Kansas City, Kansas home, threatening owner
The Strawberry Hill homeowner is crediting close neighbors as one of the reason he's alive.
KCTV 5
19-year-old arrested, charged in Leavenworth High School student’s death
LEAVENWORTH, Ks. (KCTV) - A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in a Leavenworth High School football player’s death, which stemmed from a fight during a pickup basketball game. Police had been searching for the homicide suspect since the deadly encounter Monday. On Thursday morning, Leavenworth police announced...
WIBW
Lawrence man convicted for pulling gun on tow truck driver loading his car
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man in Lawrence has been convicted for aggravated assault after he pulled a gun on a tow truck driver as he was in the process of towing the man’s car. Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced on Wednesday, Feb. 8, that a jury...
northcassherald.com
Area man charged in brutal rape
PLEASANT HILL – A 54-year-old Pleasant Hill man is being held in the Cass County Jail on $100,000 bond on an aggravated rape charge after he allegedly picked up a 52-year-old woman in Kansas City, took her to his residence in the 19000 block of M-291 Highway between Raymore and Pleasant Hill, raped and assaulted her and held her at the property against her will.
kttn.com
Kansas City man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for kidnapping conspiracy that resulted in murder
A Kansas City, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court for his role in a kidnapping conspiracy that resulted in the victim’s murder. Marco A. Sosa-Perea, 27, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to 10 years in federal prison without parole. On Jan. 4, 2022, Sosa-Perea pleaded...
Man sentenced after employees stop him from robbing Independence buffet
A Kansas City, Missouri, man was sentenced to over six years in federal prison after he failed at robbing an Independence buffet last year.
Kansas City police identify human remains found in backyard
Kansas City police identified human remains found in a backyard near Paloma and Oak on Oct. 30, as Sirrena S. Truitt, 53.
KMBC.com
KC police identify homicide victim after examiner results of remains found in backyard
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri police department have new details in a homicide investigation following the discovery of human remains in October of last year. KCPD received has finally received medical examiner results on the remains, which were found in a backyard in 2022, and confirmed the death as a homicide.
kttn.com
Felon in Grandview, Missouri, who used explosives to attempt to break into ATM, pleads guilty to illegal firearm
A Grandview, Mo., man who used explosives in two failed attempts to break into ATMs at Overland Park, Kan., businesses pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally possessing a firearm. Josiah Ronnell Lewis, also known as “Joey,” 44, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to being a felon...
KMBC.com
54-year-old Kansas City man identified as pedestrian killed in Independence crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian killed in a car crash this past Sunday has been identified by the Independence Police Department. The victim, 54-year-old Raymond A. Richards, was a resident of Kansas City, Missouri. The crash occurred on Sunday, Feb. 5 on U.S. 40 HWY at 36th Terrace.
Family wants answers after KCK police officer shot, killed 50-year-old man
An Iowa man is looking for the truth after his brother, John Anderton, was shot dead by Kansas City, Kansas police last week.
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Man Arrested on Various Driving Offenses
A Kansas City man ran afoul of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Tuesday afternoon for a variety of driving related offenses. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 35-year-old Kansas City resident Spencer D. Rehm at 4:21 P.M. Tuesday in Holt County on charges of operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a valid drivers license as a third offense, failure to register a motor vehicle or trailer with the Department of Revenue, and a second offense of owning or operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
Kansas City man sentenced for role in 2017 kidnapping, deadly shooting in KCK
A man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for his role in a deadly kidnapping in Kansas City, Kansas, in 2017.
Man charged with drug and gun crimes in KCMO federal court
A man convicted of murder in Illinois is now charged in KCMO federal court with drug and gun crimes.
