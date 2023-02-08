ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Lawsuit accuses 5 Kansas City officers of excessive force

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Five Kansas City, Missouri, police officers have been named in a lawsuit accusing them of excessive force and more. The lawsuit contains several allegations. It claims one of the officers pushed a man to the ground face first, that two of them falsified a report,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City police investigate double homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a double homicide that happened on Wednesday night. According to the police, it happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of 28th Terrace. Officers went to the scene after receiving a call about the sound of gunshots.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

19-year-old arrested, charged in Leavenworth High School student’s death

LEAVENWORTH, Ks. (KCTV) - A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in a Leavenworth High School football player’s death, which stemmed from a fight during a pickup basketball game. Police had been searching for the homicide suspect since the deadly encounter Monday. On Thursday morning, Leavenworth police announced...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
northcassherald.com

Area man charged in brutal rape

PLEASANT HILL – A 54-year-old Pleasant Hill man is being held in the Cass County Jail on $100,000 bond on an aggravated rape charge after he allegedly picked up a 52-year-old woman in Kansas City, took her to his residence in the 19000 block of M-291 Highway between Raymore and Pleasant Hill, raped and assaulted her and held her at the property against her will.
PLEASANT HILL, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

KC Man Arrested on Various Driving Offenses

A Kansas City man ran afoul of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Tuesday afternoon for a variety of driving related offenses. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 35-year-old Kansas City resident Spencer D. Rehm at 4:21 P.M. Tuesday in Holt County on charges of operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a valid drivers license as a third offense, failure to register a motor vehicle or trailer with the Department of Revenue, and a second offense of owning or operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy