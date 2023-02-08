Read full article on original website
Micro plastic particles found in human blood samples has caused scientists to urgently investigate
In the 1970's, many biologists and environmental organizations began to warn about the risks and dangers of production and use of plastic materials and how it could have profound negative effects on our planet. Since then massive amounts of plastic have been contaminating a vast majority of the world. From the peak of Mount Everest all the way down to the Mariana Trench (deepest part of ocean) plastic has tremendously polluted what were once pure and clean places.
Phys.org
Microwave irradiation might increase the sustainability of the chemicals industry
Much of what the chemicals industry produces, except for metals, is derived from fossil resources. Using renewable biomass and even one-carbon sources, such as formaldehyde, is necessary to increase the sustainability of the chemicals industry. In a study recently published in RSC Advances, researchers from Osaka University have used microwave...
Phys.org
New info on how waste-eating bacteria digest complex carbons could lead to recycling plastic, plant waste
A common environmental bacterium, Comamonas testosteroni, could someday become nature's plastic recycling center. While most bacteria prefer to eat sugars, C. testosteroni, instead, has a natural appetite for complex waste from plants and plastics. In a new Northwestern University-led study, researchers have, for the first time, deciphered the metabolic mechanisms...
scitechdaily.com
Antibiotic Breakthrough: The Power of a Plant-Derived Toxin
A powerful plant-derived toxin with a unique way of killing harmful bacteria has been identified as one of the most promising new antibiotics in decades. Albicidin, a new antibiotic, is produced by the plant pathogen Xanthomonas albilineans, responsible for causing sugar cane’s destructive leaf scald disease. The toxin is believed to aid the pathogen’s spread by attacking the plant. Albicidin has been shown to be highly effective against harmful bacteria, including drug-resistant superbugs such as E. coli and S. aureus.
Japan Makes Controversial Decision to Dump Over 1,000,000 tons of Radioactive Water into The Sea
Japan has announced plans to dump more than 1 million tons of radioactive water into the sea this year resulting from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear power plant accident. For 12 years, workers have pumped water into the ruins of the facility to keep the debris from overheating and causing further damage.
Phys.org
Antibiotic innovation helps fight against superbugs
RMIT scientists have created a new type of antibiotic that can be rapidly re-engineered to avoid resistance by dangerous superbugs. Developed by Ph.D. candidate Priscila Cardoso and principal supervisor Dr. Céline Valéry from RMIT's School of Health and Biosciences, the antibiotic has a simple design that allows it to be produced quickly and cost-effectively in a lab.
caandesign.com
Everything You Need To Know About Emergency Well Water Pumps
Everything You Need To Know About Emergency Well Water Pumps. Water is a basic need that gets taken for granted far too often. Many people are guilty of leaving the tap running, among other things, and sending precious water down the drain. While you can argue that the water will eventually reenter the supply chain after a trip to the treatment plant, it could’ve been used by others who needed it then.
Bill Gates Wants to Stop Cows from Burping by Feeding Them an Anti-Methane Dietary Supplement, Changing Food Digestion
Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and billionaire, believes that finding a solution to stop cows from burping is a valuable idea, according to Bloomberg. He has invested in an Australian startup that is working on reducing methane emissions from cows by researching food supplements for livestock.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover Small Molecules That Successfully Target COVID Spike Proteins
Using Small Molecules To Keep SARS-CoV-2 Closed for Business. The infamous spike proteins on the surface of SARS-CoV-2 help it bind to and enter human cells. Because of their important role in spreading infection, these spike proteins are one of the main targets for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. But those remedies gradually lose effectiveness when certain segments of the spike proteins mutate. Now, researchers report in ACS Central Science that they have discovered small molecules that successfully target other segments that mutate less.
techxplore.com
Process could sustainably transform biomass waste into fuels and chemicals
In the last 200 years, society has undergone major energy transitions associated with introducing new energy sources, such as coal, oil and natural gas. To address climate change, the world must experience another energy transition where fuels and chemicals are sourced from sustainable feedstocks. The only practical, sustainable feedstock is...
It’s not all lithium all the time: DOE commits millions to hydrogen fuel research
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Battery-powered electric vehicles have dominated the debate over the future of green technology, but the White House is eyeing another clean fuel alternative based on the most abundant resource in the universe — hydrogen. The Department of Energy announced plans last week to award up to $47 million in funding to accelerate the research, development, […] The post It’s not all lithium all the time: DOE commits millions to hydrogen fuel research appeared first on Nevada Current.
Phys.org
Research finds well water risks more detectable during warmer weather
Over 44 million people in the United States depend on private drinking water wells that are not federally regulated. Researchers at the University of New Hampshire and collaborating institutions found that current monitoring practices do not accurately reflect groundwater pollution risks because spikes in harmful bacteria, like those from animal and human waste, vary depending on the season—with highest levels observed from testing conducted in summer months when temperatures are over 90 F (32 C).
scitechdaily.com
Researchers Have Developed an Entire Color Palette of Inexpensive Fluorescent Dyes
ETH Zurich researchers have created new fluorescent dyes that are simple and inexpensive to make. The dyes are made up of modular polymers with varying numbers of subunits that determine their color. The subunits are either easily obtainable commercially or can be produced in a single reaction step by chemists.
scitechdaily.com
Stanford Research Finds Global Wetlands Losses Are Overestimated
A Stanford-led study finds global wetlands losses are overestimated, despite high losses in many regions. Sometime this spring or summer, the Supreme Court is expected to issue a case ruling that will legally define whether federal protections should be extended to wetlands outside of navigable waters. The justices might consider reading a new Stanford-led study that finds, although wetlands remain threatened in many parts of the world – including the U.S., which accounts for more losses than any other country – global losses of wetlands have likely been overestimated. Published Feb. 8 in Nature, the study’s findings could help better explain the causes and impacts of wetland loss, enabling more informed plans to protect or restore ecosystems crucial for human health and livelihoods.
scitechdaily.com
Cancer Conundrum Solved: Researchers Unravel a Population of ‘Cheating’ Cells
The study provides answers to multiple conundrums about cancer, while also uncovering new areas for further research. Scientists at the University of Connecticut Health, Yale University, and Johns Hopkins University have discovered that certain cancer cells possess the ability to evade limitations caused by oxygen deprivation, enabling the cancer cells to continue to grow.
scitechdaily.com
“Never Seen Before” – Scientists Discover an Extraordinary New Species of Pterosaur With Over 400 Teeth
Paleontologists from England, Germany, and Mexico have uncovered an extraordinary new species of pterosaur, characterized by an astonishing 400 teeth that resemble the prongs of a nit comb. The remarkable fossil was discovered in a German quarry. Professor David Martill, lead author of the research, from the University of Portsmouth’s...
techxplore.com
Engineers devise a modular system to produce efficient, scalable aquabots
Underwater structures that can change their shapes dynamically, the way fish do, push through water much more efficiently than conventional rigid hulls. But constructing deformable devices that can change the curve of their body shapes while maintaining a smooth profile is a long and difficult process. MIT's RoboTuna, for example, was composed of about 3,000 different parts and took about two years to design and build.
Plastic-eating bacteria offer new hope for recycling
Plastic-chomping soil bacteria could find future work in recycling centers, a new study has found. A study by a team of researchers led by Northwestern University shed light on the metabolic mechanisms that allow a common bacterium, Comamonas testosteroni, to digest plastic, according to findings published on Monday in the journal Nature Chemical Biology. The…
scitechdaily.com
Startling New Neurological Disease Discovered by NIH Scientists
The rare new disease could provide insights into how the cell’s recycling system contributes to a healthy brain. Three children with the condition, two siblings and an unrelated child, were identified by scientists from NIH’s National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) and Undiagnosed Diseases Program (UDP). The three children all had issues with motor coordination and speech, and one child had abnormalities in the cerebellum, the part of the brain involved in complex movement among other functions. Additionally, the children all had mutations in both copies of the ATG4D gene.
Phys.org
'National conversation' needed to address air pollution in classrooms, according to researchers
A 'national conversation' is needed to combat the worrying levels of air pollution in some city-based classrooms, say researchers from the University of Surrey. Surrey's Global Centre for Clean Air Research (GCARE) has found that the levels of pollution—particularly coarse air pollution particles (PM10) and CO2—were higher during classroom hours than outside of working hours and at weekends.
