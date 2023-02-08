ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvbam.com

Coldwater bowlers sweep Parma Western on Senior Night

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Cardinal bowlers swept Parma Western at Midway Lanes on Tuesday during Senior Night. Honored were Coldwater seniors Violet Waltke, Logan Cleckner, Austin Johnson, and Chase Rubley. The Coldwater Varsity Girls were back at full strength and won their meet 29 to 1. They...
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

Girls Hoops: Coldwater wins over state-ranked Northwest; Bronson loses at Lenawee Christian, Q defeats Hillsdale

JACKSON, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater’s Lady Cardinals moved into a first place tie in the Interstate 8 girls basketball standings on Tuesday night after they went on the road and defeated the Division 1 8th ranked Jackson Northwest Mounties 57-51. Coldwater led 30-26 at the half thanks to a 50 foot 3-point heave by Elli Foley from just behind the 10 second line.
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

Big 8 Boys Hoops: Quincy edges UC; Bronson pulls away from Jonesville

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Quincy Orioles defeated the Union City Chargers 47-46 on Tuesday night in a Big 8 Conference game that featured a wild finish. With Quincy leading 47-45, Union City had to go full-court with two seconds remaining on the clock. The Chargers inbounded the...
QUINCY, MI
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Mary Alice (Chandler) Schomaeker

Mary Alice (Chandler) Schomaeker, 86, of Coldwater, Michigan, formerly of Ottawa, Ohio, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus while surrounded by her four daughters in her home Sunday, February 5, 2023. A memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Ottawa, Ohio with Pastor Marcella Ciccotelli...
COLDWATER, MI
MLive

Jury fails to reach verdict in fatal Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, MI – A jury could not decide whether to acquit or convict a man of murder after hours of deliberation. A mistrial was declared in case of Maliek Rasheid-Rodney Hargrave, who is charged with open murder and felony firearms. Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Paul Bridenstine declared the mistrial on Monday, Feb. 6, Kalamazoo County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Williams said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wtvbam.com

List of Branch County board openings now available on county’s website

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Information is now available on Branch County’s website (countyofbranch.com) for anyone would like to volunteer and serve on the various county boards. Branch County Clerk Terry Kubasiak told the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday there are several openings. Available immediately are five openings for...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy