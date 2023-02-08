Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
Cardinal wrestlers forced to void six matches in team district loss to Charlotte
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – The team portion of Coldwater’s wrestling season came to an end Wednesday night as the Cardinals lost to Charlotte 68-12 in the district semifinals at Marshall. The shorthanded Cardinals were forced to forfeit six matches which led to 36 points for the Orioles. The...
wtvbam.com
Coldwater bowlers sweep Parma Western on Senior Night
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Cardinal bowlers swept Parma Western at Midway Lanes on Tuesday during Senior Night. Honored were Coldwater seniors Violet Waltke, Logan Cleckner, Austin Johnson, and Chase Rubley. The Coldwater Varsity Girls were back at full strength and won their meet 29 to 1. They...
wtvbam.com
Girls Hoops: Coldwater wins over state-ranked Northwest; Bronson loses at Lenawee Christian, Q defeats Hillsdale
JACKSON, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater’s Lady Cardinals moved into a first place tie in the Interstate 8 girls basketball standings on Tuesday night after they went on the road and defeated the Division 1 8th ranked Jackson Northwest Mounties 57-51. Coldwater led 30-26 at the half thanks to a 50 foot 3-point heave by Elli Foley from just behind the 10 second line.
wtvbam.com
Big 8 Boys Hoops: Quincy edges UC; Bronson pulls away from Jonesville
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Quincy Orioles defeated the Union City Chargers 47-46 on Tuesday night in a Big 8 Conference game that featured a wild finish. With Quincy leading 47-45, Union City had to go full-court with two seconds remaining on the clock. The Chargers inbounded the...
wtvbam.com
Coldwater girls basketball players conducting can drive fundraiser this Sunday
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater High School girls basketball program will be holding their annual can drive fundraiser this Sunday, February 12 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. The players from the CHS girls basketball program will be visiting neighborhoods and asking for citizens to donate their returnable...
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Mary Alice (Chandler) Schomaeker
Mary Alice (Chandler) Schomaeker, 86, of Coldwater, Michigan, formerly of Ottawa, Ohio, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus while surrounded by her four daughters in her home Sunday, February 5, 2023. A memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Ottawa, Ohio with Pastor Marcella Ciccotelli...
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: The Union Station in Union City re-opens on Wednesday
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – Can Spring be that far away?. The Union Station on M-60 in Union City will be re-opening for the season on Wednesday after being closed since December 16. To celebrate the opening of a new season, you have a chance to win a $20...
wtvbam.com
Branch County under a wind advisory for Thursday, gusts expected to hit 50 mph
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – It is going to be a windy Thursday and the National Weather Service has issued Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings throughout the area. Branch County is included in a Wind Advisory for winds that are expected to gust up to 50 miles an hour.
wtvbam.com
ISP say do not bring legally purchase marijuana products into Indiana after Steuben bust
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN (WTVB) – While the sale of marijuana and marijuana-related products is legal in the State of Michigan, the Indiana State Police is reminding residents of the Hoosier State that marijuana in any form is illegal to possess in Indiana. The Indiana State Police say one of...
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: Nearly 30 persons attend second BCAR® Coffee Hour at Hope Cafe
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Nearly 30 community members gathered Tuesday morning at the Hope Cafe in Downtown Coldwater for the second edition of the Branch County Association of Realtors® monthly ‘Coffee Hour.’. Coldwater attorney Carlynn Senak of Senak Law Offices was this month’s speaker and she discussed...
wtvbam.com
Camden woman injured in two vehicle crash involving Pittsford school bus
RAMSOM TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Camden woman was injured on Tuesday afternoon in Hillsdale County when her vehicle collided with a Pittsford Area Schools school bus. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Gilbert and Camden Roads.
wtvbam.com
High speed pursuit/child abuse case against UC man bound over to Branch Circuit Court
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The case against a Union City man who is facing numerous charges following a November 10 high speed pursuit while two children were in his vehicle has been bound over to Branch County Circuit Court. 25-year-old Owen Waters waived his Branch County District Court preliminary...
wtvbam.com
False report of active shooter at Portage Northern High School Tuesday morning
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Portage Northern High School Tuesday morning was one of several in the state that were targeted in a prank, claiming there was an active shooter at the building. At 9:35 a.m. Tuesday a call came into the Portage Department of Public Safety Information Center...
Jury fails to reach verdict in fatal Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI – A jury could not decide whether to acquit or convict a man of murder after hours of deliberation. A mistrial was declared in case of Maliek Rasheid-Rodney Hargrave, who is charged with open murder and felony firearms. Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Paul Bridenstine declared the mistrial on Monday, Feb. 6, Kalamazoo County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Williams said.
wtvbam.com
List of Branch County board openings now available on county’s website
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Information is now available on Branch County’s website (countyofbranch.com) for anyone would like to volunteer and serve on the various county boards. Branch County Clerk Terry Kubasiak told the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday there are several openings. Available immediately are five openings for...
wtvbam.com
Sheriff’s Department asking for public’s help in recent rash of catalytic converter thefts
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help after several businesses in the county have reported thefts of catalytic converters in recent weeks. The Sheriff’s Department that while there have been many converter thefts in recent years from homes and...
