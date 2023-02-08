ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFAE

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Loses Top General, Marking Latest Blow To Russian Leader As His Forces Struggle To Take Ukraine

Vladimir Putin lost yet another top general in the latest blow to strike the Russian leader as his forces continue in their desperate struggle to take Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Major-General Dmitry Ulyanov, 44, was reportedly killed in a firefight with a Ukrainian sabotage group earlier this week.According to Daily Mail, Ulyanov’s death came shortly after the major general unretired from the Russian military to fight on the frontlines of Ukraine.Although Ulyanov previously served as a top paratrooper and commander of Russia’s elite 98th Guards Airborne Division, he was ordered to command a brigade of mobilized motorized infantrymen out of the...
BBC

Turkey and Syria earthquake: Bodies found in search for volleyball team

Three bodies have been found as rescuers in Turkey search a collapsed hotel for a group of school volleyball players following Monday's earthquakes. The bodies of two teachers and a student were recovered from the Isias Hotel in Adiyaman, said officials in Turkish-controlled northern Cyprus. A group of 39 people...
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
NBC News

Historic Turkish castle damaged by 7.8 magnitude earthquake

A powerful earthquake that devastated parts of Turkey and Syria heavily damaged the historic hilltop castle in Gaziantep, Turkey, the city’s most famed landmark. Footage obtained by Turkish media shows damage to parts of the castle walls and watchtowers following the 7.8 magnitude quake.Feb. 6, 2023.
The Independent

Turkey earthquake - live: Dozens killed after 7.8 magnitude temblor hits Gaziantep

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria early on Monday, toppling buildings and leaving at least 195 dead with the toll expected to rise.The quake, centred at north of the city of Gaziantep, about 90km from the Syrian border, left a huge trail of destruction in both countries and was felt as far away as Cairo. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the areas hit by the quake. “We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the...
dotesports.com

Turkish VALORANT pro Luie confirmed dead following earthquake in Turkey

VALORANT Game Changers professional player Gizem “Luie” Harmankaya has died as a victim of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, Feb. 6, according to her former team Unknownpros. Harmankaya was reportedly trapped under rubble from a collapsed building and stopped responding to people who were looking after her following the earthquake.
WFAE

WFAE

9K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy