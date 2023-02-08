A New York artist says that the award-winning metal group Megadeth used his artwork on its latest album without his permission — and without paying him for it. Brent Elliott White, a freelance illustrator and designer, has accused the heavy metal band of using his work on the cover of its 2022 album, “The Sick, The Dying… And the Dead!” without a contract that granted them permission to do so. He sued the band, its management 5B Artists + Media, and Universal Music Group in federal court in New York last week, alleging copyright infringement and violations of New York’s “Freelance Isn’t Free” Act.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO