Angela Legarreta
1d ago
all these people Are Not GOD, expect other to do what they say because of their beliefs, they act like the Gestabo in Germany forcing people to do WHAT they say should beliefs they claim GOD , but none can say HE said anything it was a man in a position to run a church and take our money, j6st look at how much money the catholic church has BILLIONS, and they want more.and it is not to help anyone but themselves just think how many homeless, hungry, mentally ill people they could help. but choose to horde their GOLD.
Stacker
How gun commerce has changed in New Mexico since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in New Mexico since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
ksut.org
Where abortion rights stand in the Mountain West as state legislatures convene
The Mountain West region continues to be divided over abortion rights in the wake of the overturning of Roe vs. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court last year. Some state lawmakers want to further protect the rights of people seeking abortion care, while others are looking to make it more challenging for residents to get the medical procedure.
kunm.org
WED: New Mexico lawmakers have proposed 7 new gun laws, + More
Legislators in New Mexico have proposed 7 new gun laws - Associated Press. Legislators in New Mexico have proposed seven gun laws in a wide-ranging package of proposals. Members of a House committee want to establish a two-week waiting period for firearm purchases plus prohibit the sale and possession of certain semiautomatic rifles and handguns in the state.
Local dispensaries asking New Mexico authorities for full access to cannabis
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KTSM) – Cannabis dispensaries are meeting with New Mexico officials to support cannabis consumers across New Mexico. Dispensary manager at High Horse cannabis company Bennett Castro, tells KTSM they want to bring a positive message to New Mexico executives, making them aware that 24/7 cannabis dispensaries are safe, specially to those who […]
New Mexico Attorney General Torrez and state Sen. Maestas introduce bill to strengthen homicide law
(The Center Square) - New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez and Senator Antonio “Moe” Maestas, D-Albuquerque, introduced a bill to strengthen the state’s homicide law on Wednesday. Known as the Tyler Lackey Memorial Bill (Senate Bill 377), the bill would amend the state’s homicide law. It would prevent a defendant facing homicide charges from receiving jury instruction for a lesser charge in cases where the defendant was, “in the course of or during an escape from the commission of a felony offense, or while resisting...
cbs4local.com
New Mexico governor to be appointed to Council of Governors by President Biden
SANTA FE, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico will be appointed to President Joe Biden's Council of Governors, the president announced Thursday. The Council of Governors is a bipartisan group of 10 governors focused on improving national and state responses to security threats. Gov. Lujan...
Think Texas Has Some Weird Laws? Check Out Some Of New Mexico’s
I found some weird laws that really are on the books in Texas. Turns out New Mexico has some even weirder ones. A while back, I wrote about some crazy laws that, (while pretty much impossible to enforce), are really in effect in Texas. From animals you can't own, to...
KOAT 7
Out-of-town dope: Some cannabis dispensaries not playing by the rules
Cannabis sales are booming in New Mexico with stores selling nearly $25 million worth of recreational marijuana each month. But some dispensaries are not playing by the rules and there is a lack of inspectors to enforce all of the state’s cannabis laws. “New Mexico is a hot new...
searchlightnm.org
Where have all the doctors (and nurses) gone?
Stacey Dimitt wears many hats. She’s a family doctor, an obstetrician and the chief of staff of Cibola Family Health Center in Grants, a town tucked between Indigenous pueblos and the Navajo Nation. As an administrator, it’s her job to recruit doctors and health providers to this small rural...
KRQE Newsfeed: Limit police involvement, Firearm debate, Warmer day, Spreading the wealth, Wheel of Fortune
Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] Proposed legislation would limit police power in CYFD situations – Some lawmakers are pushing a controversial idea to improve CYFD’s performance. The proposed bill is supported by CYFD. It would limit police officers power in CYFD custody situations. The bill would take away authority police have when they show […]
The Satanic Temple launching tele-health abortion clinic in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Satanic Temple is launching a tele-health abortion clinic in New Mexico on Valentine’s Day. They are calling it the Samuel Alito’s Mom’s Satanic Abortion Clinic. It would provide cheap abortion medication to any New Mexican, provided they’re at least 17 years old, have a New Mexico address, and will be in […]
kiowacountypress.net
Bipartisan New Mexico bill would make firearm straw purchases a state felony
(The Center Square) - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and House Minority Leader Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, are pushing for a tougher gun law in the state. The governor and Lane are supporting House Bill 306. It is a bill that would prohibit so-called "straw purchases" of firearms; it would make this practice a fourth-degree felony in New Mexico, according to a press release from the governor's office.
Santa Fe Reporter
Gun Reform Measures Progress at Legislature
The New Mexico Legislature’s House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee yesterday passed two bills aimed at reforming gun control in New Mexico on 4-2 votes, sending both to the House Judiciary Committee next. HB 100 would create a 14-day waiting period for purchasing guns. HB101 would ban assault weapons like AR-15s. Both proposals predictably drew numerous advocates and detractors. New Mexico Conference of Catholic Bishops Executive Director Allen Sánchez spoke in favor of the proposals (right around 2:15 in the linked video): “We bury the victims,” Sánchez said. “I want to repeat that. We bury them. These are real people with real mourning families. We have to start somewhere and I know we can’t all agree on the same thing, but this effort is a real start.” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham praised the passage of HB101, noting in a statement that while she is “a firm believer in responsible gun ownership...the fact of the matter is that our communities, our families and our law enforcement are put at risk every single day when weapons of war fall into the wrong hands.” State Rep. Andrea Romero, D-Santa Fe, who is sponsoring both bills, also reiterated in a statement that while “most gun owners in New Mexico are responsible,” as long as high capacity weapons are legal, they will be used to hurt people. “We have seen far too many mass shootings carried out using these weapons,” Romero said. “As state lawmakers, we have the power to take this important step to prevent these senseless tragedies.” Several other gun-related bills are also in the queue during this year’s session, which ends March 18. The Albuquerque Journal has a rundown.
newmexiconewsport.com
Who paid for Solomon Pena’s campaign
Before he was accused of orchestrating the shootings at elected officials’ homes, he was able to court an influential New Mexico conservative. Before he was accused on Monday of orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at elected officials’ homes, Solomon Pena mounted a modest campaign against a longtime incumbent in a solid blue Albuquerque district. He failed to make a strong showing at the ballot box, but that didn’t stop him from successfully courting one of New Mexico’s most influential conservative voices.
Governor Abbott to state agencies, public universities: Stop hiring based on diversity
SAN ANTONIO — Governor Greg Abbott's Office is warning state agencies and public universities not to hire people based on diversity policies. His office says hiring based on anything other than skills and qualifications is illegal. At issue are Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policies. DEI policies include resources...
Roundhouse Roundup: Daylight saving, soda sales, green chile smell
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a busy Wednesday at the Roundhouse. Among the many bills on the schedule for today are bills that would exempt New Mexico from daylight saving time, a bill that would stop the sale of sodas at schools, and, of course, the bill to set New Mexico’s official aroma. Daylight Saving Time […]
Santa Fe Reporter
LFC Report Raises Red Flags on Pretrial Detention Bill
LFC analysis raises red flags on pretrial reform measures. Legislators have a controversial bill that proposes revamping New Mexico’s pretrial detention system scheduled for its first hearing before the Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee tomorrow afternoon (the bill was previously heard by the Senate Judiciary Committee, but was not voted upon). A fiscal analysis from the Legislative Finance Committee says implementing the bill could cost more than $15 million annually, at minimum, based on calculations of increased detainees and increased costs to the Public Defender’s office. Additional costs to police, courts and other agencies also are anticipated. Moreover, the report notes concerns from multiple agencies, including the public defender’s office, attorney general’s office, Administrative Office of the Courts and the state Sentencing Commission that creating a rebuttable presumption against pretrial release could violate Article 2, Section 13 of the New Mexico State Constitution. The bill would essentially shift the burden from the state to the defendants and has the backing of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman, even though multiple studies have shown the governor proposes would not significantly reduce crime. The new LFC analysis reinforces that outcome: “Pretrial defendants are small contributors to New Mexico’s overall violent crime rate based on reported crime,” the analysis notes. “Research has concluded most proposals to create rebuttable presumptions are “roughly equivalent to detaining a random sample of defendants who are currently released.”
Rabid fox bites person in southern New Mexico county
SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico health officials say an aggressive fox found in Sierra County recently tested positive for rabies. Now, health officials are warning ranchers, farmers and pet owners to vaccinate their animals against the viral disease. The New Mexico Department of Health says the fox was found in a rural residential area in […]
errorsofenchantment.com
New Mexico’s increasingly partisan Legislature
The Rio Grande Foundation tracks and rates legislation in New Mexico and has done so since 2014 (find our Freedom Index archive here). Bills are given scores as bad as -8 and as good as +8 and when those bills move to the floor for votes, the points with a “yes” or “no” vote are attributed to all of the legislators in both parties.
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Wildlife Federation Tracking Key Bills
New Mexico Wildlife Federation is tracking several key legislative issues. Courtesy/NMWF. New Mexico Wildlife Federation (NMWF) has been tracking several key legislative issues including:. SB254 – a bill sponsored by Sens. Steven Neville and Pete Campos to increase hunting and fishing license fees. The NMWF supports the bill because the...
