Boxing news, rumors: Anthony Joshua set for return in April, Roy Jones Jr. to face MMA star Anthony Pettis
Two-time former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua is set for a return to the ring for the first time since losing back-to-back fights to Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua will face Jermaine Franklin in an April 1 showdown in London. After starting his career 22-0 and unifying three of boxing's four recognized...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. date and venue held by PBC
World Boxing News understands the date and venue for Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. are marked on the Nevada State calendar. Wilder will lock horns with Ruiz Jr. in a Pay Per View blockbuster this spring for a shot at the WBC heavyweight title. Talks remain ongoing ahead of...
MMA Fighting
Anthony Pettis calls pay for Roy Jones Jr. boxing bout ‘awesome,’ expects to fight on PFL PPV later this year
Anthony Pettis wants to have it all in 2023. The former UFC lightweight champion is scheduled to fight boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. at Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing 4 on April 1 in his hometown of Milwaukee and if all goes according to plan, he’ll return to the PFL later this year to compete on an upcoming pay-per-view card.
Boxing Insider
Golovkin Drops IBF Middleweight Title, Ordered To Defend WBA Middleweight Title Against Lara
Gennady Golovkin, one time middleweight terror and still world titlist, gave up his IBF championship strap yesterday before having to fulfill his requirement to take on mandatory challenger Esquiva Falcao. Then, before the day was through, Golovkin was ordered to defend his WBA world title by facing off against fellow aging notable Erislandy Lara. What a fight this would have been a decade ago, when Golovkin was a machine set on destruction and Lara a ring whiz whose boxing skills were second to none. Still, if we’re being honest here, this is STILL a very good fight, should it actually go down.
Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: How to watch the fight on ESPN+ PPV
Looking to watch the fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury on ESPN+ PPV on Sunday, Feb. 26? Here's how to do it.
sportszion.com
Francis Ngannou accepts Tyson Fury’s offer to box inside cage with Mike Tyson as referee, want to fight Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua
Fans knew something big was about to come when Francis Ngannou refused an offer from the UFC that would have made him the highest-paid heavyweight of all time. The wait didn’t go on for too long with hints at Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury dropping from the main man himself.
BoxingNews24.com
Dmitry Bivol back in gym training: Will it be Canelo or Beterbiev?
By Craig Daly: Dmitry Bivol is back in the gym training for his next fight in April or May against an opponent still to be determined. Unless Bivol has someone else in mind for his next fight, such as Eddie Hearn’s fighter, Joshua Buatsi, he might end up sitting idle until late summer.
Women's boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Did Baumgardner do enough to overtake Serrano?
Alycia Baumgardner and Amanda Serrano became undisputed champions on the same night. Where do they land in the women's pound-for-pound rankings?
MMAmania.com
Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield full fight preview | UFC 284
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight sluggers Jimmy Crute and Alonzo Menifield will battle this weekend (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Crute may be entering this bout following a pair of losses, but the 26-year-old Aussie remains one of the division’s best...
sportszion.com
Roy Jones Jr to face ex-UFC lightweight champ Anthony Pettis in boxing fight on Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing Promotions in USA
The Combat Sports world has seen strange matchups from time to time. Usually, these fights are scheduled for promotional, charity, or send-off purposes. But the Roy Jones Jr vs Anthony Pettis match for the promotion of Gamebred Boxing seems to be one of the most bizarre ones yet. Jorge Masvidal...
Sporting News
Rey Vargas vs. O’Shaquie Foster: A battle for respect, history, and the WBC 130-pound title
Mexico’s Rey Vargas bids to become a three-weight world champion when he takes on O’Shaquie Foster for the WBC super-featherweight title at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on February 11. The 12-round bout, plus undercard action, will be broadcast by Showtime in the U.S. Vargas (36-0, 22...
worldboxingnews.net
Ardreal Holmes vs Ismael Villarreal top ShoBox on Feb 17
A main event matchup of undefeated fighters highlights the second SHOBOX: The New Generation of 2023 as SHOBOX returnee Ardreal “Bossman” Holmes (12-0, 5 KOs) takes on upset artist Ismael “Maelo” Villarreal (12-0, 8 KOs) in a 10-round super welterweight contest Friday, February 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT live on SHOWTIME from Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka, Kan.
BoxingNews24.com
Denis Douglin previews Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez
By Dan Ambrose: Denis Douglin says he feels that David Benavidez will be making a mistake by fighting angry against Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant because he’ll be tensing up and he’ll make mistakes in their fight next month on March 25th on Showtime PPV at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
Mayer Mocks Hearn: He Can’t Afford The Baumgardner Rematch
Mikaela Mayer doesn’t get the sense that Eddie Hearn is willing to invest heavily in his undisputed female junior lightweight champion. Mayer, the former unified 130-pound champion from Woodland Hills, Calif., was perplexed by recent comments that Hearn made regarding a potential rematch between Mayer and Hearn’s client Alycia Baumgardner of Michigan, who became the fully unified 130-pound champion after defeating Elhern Mekhaled by unanimous decision last Saturday night at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
worldboxingnews.net
According to Eddie Hearn’s logic, Conor Benn should face life ban
According to his promoter Eddie Hearn, Conor Benn should face a life ban from the sport for testing positive twice. If you take the Matchroom CEO’s logic from 2012 and again in 2018, Benn would be thrown out due to a double violation. Eleven years ago, Hearn said: “Any...
Sporting News
The Sporting News' Weekly Quiz: February 10th 2023
The Sporting News quiz is back better than ever in 2023 to rack your brain and get your sporting knowledge juices flowing. Test your knowledge out with a variety of different topics including cricket around Australia touring India and the Superbowl. The Sporting News bring you our weekly quiz below....
Sporting News
Top international prospects to travel to Salt Lake City for seventh annual Basketball Without Borders Global Camp
NEW YORK AND MIES, SWITZERLAND, Feb. 9, 2023 – The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) today announced the top 40 male prospects from 27 countries who will travel to Salt Lake City, Utah for the seventh annual Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Global camp, which will be held Friday, Feb. 17 – Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Utah Jazz Practice Facility as part of NBA All-Star 2023.
Boxing Scene
Emanuel Navarrete Vacates WBO 126-Pound Title, Now At Stake For Ramirez-Dogboe Clash
Emanuel Navarrete will remain put in his new weight division,. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the three-division titlist has vacated the WBO featherweight title. The move comes less than a week after Navarrete claimed the WBO junior lightweight title following his off-the-canvas, ninth-round stoppage of Liam Wilson. The February 3 vacant title fight was conditionally approved by the Puerto Rico-headquartered sanctioning body, who established a ten-day deadline for Navarrete to decide at which weight he would remain.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Dynamite Preview (2/8): Two Championship Matches, Two Title Eliminator Bouts, Bryan Danielson Vs. RUSH, More
Maxwell Jacob Friedman will have to honor his agreement with Bryan Danielson and defend the AEW World Championship in a 60-minute iron man match at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view if "The American Dragon" defeats RUSH tonight. In recent weeks, Danielson has been on a crusade to overcome every challenger put in front of him to become the No.1 contender for AEW's top prize. Now, it all boils down to one final clash on a special Championship Fight Night edition of "AEW Dynamite" in El Paso, Texas. Furthermore, the reigning AEW World Champion will be in action this evening when he takes on Konosuke Takeshita in a championship eliminator bout. If the Japanese star defeats MJF, then he will be granted a future title opportunity.
Sporting News
'The ICC should step in' - Australian greats question Nagpur pitch ahead of India Test series
Australian cricket greats have raised concerns about the Nagpur pitch which is due to host the first Test between India and Australia on Thursday. A photo posted on social media by Cricbuzz journalist Bharat Sundaresan showed the curators at Nagpur preparing the pitch in a rather interesting manner. It appears...
