George Harrison Was the Only Beatle Who Could Stomach Watching ‘A Hard Day’s Night’: ‘It Embarrasses Them’
After John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr found global success with their music, they decided to expand into film with A Hard Day’s Night. The film was The Beatles’ first time acting on camera, and they did it with varying degrees of success. While they had fun shooting the film, watching it was a different story. The band’s press officer, Derek Taylor, said all but Harrison left during the band’s viewing of the film.
Freddie Mercury Once Said John Lennon Is the One Person, Living or Dead, He Wishes He Could Have Met
Freddie Mercury was a fan of John Lennon, but unfortunately never got the chance to meet the former Beatle before his death in 1980
Paul McCartney Apologized Years After He and George Harrison Stole From a Family Who Was Hosting Them
Paul McCartney got a letter from a woman he stayed with as a teenager. In his response, he apologized for his "debt" to her.
John Lennon Said The Beatles ‘Almost Abandoned’ the Song That Would Become Their First Hit
John Lennon wrote what would become The Beatles first hit song, but he said they almost gave up on it after difficulties with recording it
John Lennon Asked Paul McCartney a Heartbreaking Question Shortly Before His Mother Died
John Lennon and Paul McCartney once bonded over their mothers' deaths. Lennon asked how McCartney dealt with his mother's death.
Badfinger Is Named After What The Beatles Originally Wanted to Call ‘With a Little Help From My Friends’
Badfinger is named after what The Beatles originally wanted to call their song, 'With a Little Help From My Friends.'
John Lennon Once Said He Wished The Beatles ‘Never All Happened’ and Wanted to Be ‘Completely Forgotten’
John Lennon always wanted to be famous. Once he achieved this in The Beatles, though, he realized that it wasn't something he wanted.
Loretta Lynn Once ‘Walked Right up on’ Rod Stewart on the Street: ‘I Got Acquainted Real Fast’
Music stars Loretta Lynn and Rod Stewart once had a chance encounter on a New York street, during which they "got acquainted real fast," and he did something he told her he hadn't done in 25 years.
The Paul McCartney Song That Reflected His Feelings Toward Leaving the Beatles
Paul McCartney was in a dark place after The Beatles broke up, and he wrote a song that reflected the uncertainty and loneliness he felt
John Lennon Revealed The Beatles Song That Was Written During Two Separate Acid Trips
John Lennon experimented with psychedelic drugs, and two acid trips led to the creation of one of The Beatles’ strangest songs
How Paul McCartney Reacted to Quincy Jones Calling Him the ‘Worst Bass Player in the World’
Paul McCartney has been a successful musician for decades, but Quincy Jones once turned up his nose at his talent. In a wide-ranging interview, Jones dismissed The Beatles and said McCartney was the worst bass player he’d ever heard. He later called McCartney to explain his comments. The Beatles bassist revealed how he reacted to Jones during the call.
John Lennon Said Paul McCartney Was the Only Beatle Who Could Successfully Disguise Himself in Public
In order to go outside during Beatlemania, The Beatles used disguises. John Lennon shared how Paul McCartney was so good at this.
Ringo Starr Said Paul McCartney ‘Likes to Think He’s the Only’ Beatle
Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney have been the only two living Beatles for over 20 years. The former bandmates have maintained a friendly relationship in the years since The Beatles broke up. Starr once pointed out the fact that McCartney seemed to think of himself as the only member of The Beatles, though. He was comfortable joking about this with his bandmate.
Paul McCartney Said It Was Typical That John Lennon Had Someone Else Tell Him He Could Join The Quarry Men
Paul McCartney said it was typical that John Lennon asked someone else to tell him he could join The Quarry Men.
John Lennon Said The Beatles’ ‘I Am the Walrus’ Could’ve Been About a Pudding Basin Instead
John Lennon discussed his feelings regarding the "eggman" in The Beatles' "I Am the Walrus," as well as the song as a whole.
George Harrison Said Looking at Eric Clapton Was ‘Like Looking at Myself’
George Harrison said looking at his friend, Eric Clapton, was 'liked looking at myself.' The guitarists had much in common.
Farewell to one of rock's all time greats: Host of stars turn out for Jeff Beck's funeral
Johnny Depp, Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood turned out to say a final farewell to Jeff Beck on Friday. He died on January 11, aged 78, after contracting bacterial meningitis
John Lennon and Paul McCartney Were ‘Idiots’ Who Didn’t ‘Know Music From Their Backsides,’ According to a Collaborator
Paul McCartney and John Lennon worked together as writers. Once, they brought in another musician for help, and he became irritated with them.
Paul McCartney’s Wedding Showed How Far Apart The Beatles Had Grown
Paul McCartney's wedding to Linda Eastman showed how far apart The Beatles had grown in four years.
Burt Bacharach Death Tragic: Dionne Warwick NEVER Forgave This Music Diva Before Composer's Passing
A music diva opened up about Burt Bacharach's muse, Dionne Warwick, who never forgave her for allegedly stealing one of the songwriter's greatest songs. Bacharach's publicist, Tina Brausam, shared a statement on Thursday confirming that the composer died Wednesday at his Los Angeles home. She also revealed that Burt Bacharach's cause of death was of natural causes.
