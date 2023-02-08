ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer Park, NY

Neighbors, Muslim community mourn death of NYPD officer from Deer Park

By Christine Amante, Digital Producer
 4 days ago

Family, friends and the NYPD are mourning the loss of an officer from Deer Park.

The family of officer Adeed Fayaz, 26, made the difficult decision to take him off life support on Tuesday night.

Many are remembering Officer Fayaz - including his Deer Park community.

Several baskets, flowers and candles were left on the front stoop of Fayaz's family home.

Special prayers were also held at the Islamic Center of Deer Park on Tuesday.

The Imam says Fayaz's loss is being felt even by those who never knew him.

As News 12 has reported , Fayaz, was gravely injured on Saturday night when he was in East New York to purchase a car with his brother-in-law.

At 6:55 p.m., officers from the 75th Precinct arrived on the scene after reports of a man shot on Ruby Street. Fayaz, a five-year-veteran, was the victim.

Officials identified the suspect as Randy Jones, 38.

Jones was arrested at the Days Inn in Nanuet in the Hudson Valley on Monday night. Police say he was there with his girlfriend and five children. It was not clear if those children were his.

Jones has been arraigned and on charges including murder and attempted robbery.

Police say Jones has three prior arrests – one in New York City for a strangulation in 2014 and two others in Virginia.

Fayaz's funeral will be held at the Maki Masjid Mosque in Brooklyn on Thursday. His body was transferred there Wednesday afternoon.

Fayaz leaves behind a wife and two children.

