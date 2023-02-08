ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huawei's Meng Wanzhou to take over as rotating chairperson -report

SHENZHEN, China, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Meng Wanzhou will begin her term as the rotating chairperson of Huawei Technologies (HWT.UL) on April 1, Shanghai Security News reported on Wednesday.

Meng returned to China in September 2021 after nearly three years detention over alleged attempts by Huawei-linked companies to sell equipment to Iran in breach of U.S. sanctions.

The extradition drama became a central source of discord between Beijing and Washington. Meng, the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, was allowed to return home after reaching an agreement with U.S. prosecutors.

Huawei’s website announced last year that Meng, the company's finance chief, would become rotating chairperson, but did not specify when her term would begin.

In the role, she will act as the company's top leader and head Huawei's board of directors for six months.

