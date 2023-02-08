Voices from the East, a series of concerts featuring composers from Russia and Ukraine who are little known in the west, has run through Kirill Karabits’s years as the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra’s chief conductor. Proud Ukrainian though he is, he has persisted with these programmes over the last year, and the latest included three more revivals, alongside what is arguablythe greatest and most challenging of Shostakovich’s symphonies.

