Voices from the East, a series of concerts featuring composers from Russia and Ukraine who are little known in the west, has run through Kirill Karabits’s years as the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra’s chief conductor. Proud Ukrainian though he is, he has persisted with these programmes over the last year, and the latest included three more revivals, alongside what is arguablythe greatest and most challenging of Shostakovich’s symphonies.
Going to Florence is always a good idea. Seeing the Uffizi Gallery with its renaissance masters is an essential part of any itinerary, housing; Sandro Botticelli (1445–1510), his teacher Fra Filippo Lippi (1406-1469), the younger contemporary genius Leonardo da Vinci (1452 – 1519) and next generation’s Michelangelo (1475–1564), to name but four.
The name Monet conjures up pictures of water lilies, Rouen Cathedral, the Houses of Parliament and French haystacks, some of European art’s best known works. Now a Paris exhibition will focus on another, lesser known, Monet: Léon Monet, the artist Claude Monet’s long overlooked elder brother who supported him when he was poor and struggling to make his name.
