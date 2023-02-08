Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Meet the Pea Green Crayon at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
myclintonnews.com
SC's EVs (sorry Mr. President)
Despite the fact that President Trump says electric vehicles run for only 2 hours per charge, South Carolina is charting its own, bold step forward in becoming America’s electric vehicle’s capital. Just look at where the Governor - Trump’s top political ally in The Palmetto State - was last week: Thursday, February 2 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the groundbreaking at Kontrolmatik Pomega, Colleton Industrial Campus, Exit 61 on I-95 and McLeod Road, Walterboro, S.C.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
A trip to the Appalachains
A family calls on Rudy to help identify some of the things that they found walking in the Appalachian Mountains. Rudy Mancke served as naturalist and co-host of South Carolina ETV's NatureScene, which began its long run in 1978. His field trips, broadcast nationwide, have earned him a legion of dedicated viewers. Rudy's knowledge of the complex inner-workings of different ecosystems and his great admiration for the natural world make him the perfect guide. In fact, the National Wildlife Federation and the Garden Club of America honored his commitment to resource conservation with special awards. Since retiring from SCETV, Rudy has gone on to teach at the University of South Carolina, Columbia.
crbjbizwire.com
Cruz Achieves Professional Engineer Status
Charleston, SC – Hussey Gay Bell is pleased to announce that Mr. Daniel Cruz, PE has achieved Professional Engineer licensure status in South Carolina. A Senior Site Engineer for the firm, Mr. Cruz's responsibilities include managing, designing and permitting commercial, residential, government, institutional and industrial projects for the firm. In particular, Mr. Cruz has designed a host of residential mixed-use/commercial projects for communities in Mount Pleasant, Johns Island and Charleston. Mr. Cruz obtained a Bachelor of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering from The Citadel.
greenvillejournal.com
Annexation deep dive: Despite common myths, it’s hard to be annexed unwillingly in SC
In a state like South Carolina where private property rights are revered, there are two dirty words that tend to get property owners riled: annexation and zoning. The two often converge in cities and towns across the state as municipalities are more prone to have zoning in place. But contrary to popular belief, annexation law in the Palmetto State is fairly restrictive and ensures it is difficult for a property to be annexed against its owner’s wishes.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OnlyInYourState
The Restaurant In South Carolina Where Every Meal Is A Chef’s Surprise
Are you more of an adventurous type of eater or do you like to stick with eating the same dishes, maybe even on a sort of rotation? When you eat out, do you love trying specials or do you have your menu favorites that you pretty much order every time you eat at a particular restaurant? Maybe you’re somewhere in between each of the possibilities. We’re all different in our habits and preferences, and that’s okay! But for those who enjoy at least a little adventure with their food, we’ve got one of the most highly-rated restaurants in South Carolina for you to explore that doesn’t have a set menu! Let’s take a look at how that works …
FOX Carolina
Bill to restrict what can be taught in S.C. classrooms passes in House of Representatives
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A bill that would restrict what can be taught and discussed about history and current events in South Carolina schools has moved closer to becoming law. On Wednesday, the House of Representatives gave second reading, essentially passing, to the “Transparency and Integrity in Education Act” in an 83-34 vote along party lines.
South Carolina emerges as ground zero for possible GOP presidential hopefuls
South Carolina is emerging as an early battleground in the Republican presidential primary as a parade of potential White House hopefuls zeros in on the Palmetto State. Former President Trump traveled to Columbia last month to roll out his South Carolina leadership team, while Nikki Haley, a former two-term South Carolina governor and former U.S.…
crbjbizwire.com
Global Manufacturer Turns to Berenyi for its First-of-its-Kind Design-Build Project
CHARLESTON, SC - Berenyi, South Carolina’s leading industrial and commercial design- build firm, announces that it is moving forward with the next phase of construction to retrofit Symrise’s current facility in Goose Creek, SC, and build a cleanroom environment that accommodates the global manufacture’s first fully automated filling station in North America. Construction commenced last fall after Berenyi completed the design phase of its multi-year contract awarded in 2020 by Symrise, a global food additives and fragrance company with facilities here in the Lowcountry.
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In South Carolina Is Worth A Trip To The Country
Fort Lawn is a small town located in a rural area of Chester County, part of the Midlands region of the state. Chester County is nicely positioned between the capital of the state and Queen City in North Carolina, which has made it attractive to businesses. One of the largest tire manufacturers in the world opened its first-ever location in the U.S. in Chester County in 2017. And in Fort Lawn, there’s a family restaurant in South Carolina you need to visit that is well worth a trip into this country area of the state!
WYFF4.com
South Carolina weekend snow potential
GREENVILLE, S.C. — You have probably heard by now of the potential for snow in the Upstate area of South Carolina this weekend. Here's what we know as of now. (Keep reading or watch Parella's full forecast above) An area of low pressure will head just to the east...
South Carolinians Can Support Disabled Seniors During Tax Season
Columbia, South Carolina — The ElderCare Trust Fund awards grants to non-profit organizations that create programs to help South Carolina's seniors live in dignity at home. Only non-profit organizations are eligible to receive grants from the Fund.
FOX Carolina
Three South Carolinians win big in Monday’s Powerball drawing
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three South Carolinians are now winners after Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The South Carolina Education Lottery says all three tickets came within one number of winning Powerball’s fifth largest jackpot of $754.6 million that was won in Washington state. In the Upstate -...
This Restaurant Serves South Carolina's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this longtime local favorite in South Carolina.
wach.com
Retired major general nominated as head of SC Dept. of Veterans Affairs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Gov. Henry McMaster has chosen a new Secretary to the SC Department of Veterans' Affairs, according to a statement on Tuesday. Major General (Retired) Todd McCaffery was McMaster's chosen pick for the position, succeeding William Grimsley as Secretary. "I both welcome and appreciate the opportunity...
carolinapanorama.com
How gun commerce has changed in South Carolina since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in South Carolina since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
manninglive.com
Dateline covers one of Clarendon's own
Born on May 8, 1975 in Summerton, Mason Moore was the son of Mary Anne Grayson and Nebraska E. Moore II. Moore grew up in Clarendon County, attending Clarendon Hall in Summerton and graduating from Manning High School. He went on to complete his education from Western Carolina University with a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice.
This Is South Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Sheriff Leon Lott promoted to state major general
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, who also serves as commanding general of the S.C. State Guard (SCSG), was promoted from SCSG brigadier general to two-star major general in a ceremony presided over by Governor Henry McMaster and attended by Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the state’s adjutant general. The ceremony was held at Columbia’s historic Olympia Armory, Saturday, Feb. 4.
wach.com
Crisis in the Classroom: State House plan would ban race, gender discussions in schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — House lawmakers passed H. 3728 , also known as the Transparency and Integrity in Education Act, on Wednesday and it's drawing strong reactions on both sides of the issue. The proposal would ban certain discussions including race and gender based topics in K-12 public schools...
