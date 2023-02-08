Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Some Nepenthes Pitcher Plants Shifted From Catching, Digesting Insects To Absorbing Animal Excrement
Some carnivorous pitcher plants, known as Nepenthes, have shifted from capturing and digesting insects to ability to absorb animal poop for their own daily dose of nutrients, and it's a switch this is proving very beneficial. Nepenthes absorbs poop. Scientists discovered that such botanical poop eaters consume more nitrogen due...
ancientpages.com
Strange 1,000-Year-Old Artifact Melted Out Of The Ice Identified With Help Of Photo!
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - A photo submitted by an elderly woman has helped glacial archaeologists from Secrets of the Ice to identify a strange ancient artifact. The Secret of the Ice team has made many incredible discoveries as the ice melts. Not long ago, glacial archaeologists found a rare three-bladed arrowhead in the Jotunheimen Mountains, Norway. Scientists are certain the last person to touch this object was a Viking.
Another creepy fish washes up on Texas shore. This one is ‘as big as they get’
“This thing is massive. It’s gotta be like 4-foot long,” the expert said.
Woman Dumping 'Sweet Cat' in Carrier in Texas Trash Can Caught on Camera
"The cat is beautiful and totally undeserving of this treatment," said one well-wisher on a shelter's Facebook page.
Absolutely Shredded Mountain Lion Caught Up Close On Arizona Trail Cam
A trailcam operated by a YouTube channel titled coyotecams captured an absolutely incredible up close video of a male mountain lion in southwest Arizona. And while pretty much every mountain lion is quite impressive, this guy is a true specimen. According to the video description, it’s the largest male they’ve...
17 Wild Images Of Nature Being Very Unsettling And Totally Not Scary At All, Nope
If you've never seen a hermit crab use a discarded doll head as a shell, well, you're about to.
Passengers Horrified by Owner Throwing Poodle on Flight: 'Collective Gasp'
"WHY WOULD SHE DO THAT?" questioned an outraged TikTok user.
5 of the Biggest Wild Hogs Ever Taken by Hunters
America’s pig problem is primarily one of overabundance. The estimated 6 million hogs running wild in 35 U.S. states are prodigious breeders with few natural predators and an ability to adapt to a wide range of conditions—the classic definition of an invasive species. Threatening property, domestic livestock, wildlife and, in some cases, people, feral swine have overwhelmed efforts by game and agriculture departments—and hunters—to reduce their numbers.
Mysterious Bipedal Creature Caught on Montana Trail Camera
The camera was miles from expected human activity.
Missouri farmer traps 'crazy-looking cat' that turns out to be wild African serval
A Missouri family has seen some strange things prowl on their farmland in the Ozark Mountains, but a wild African cat was a first.
Don’t kill the curl grubs in your garden – they could be native beetle babies
Have you ever been in the garden and found a large, white, C-shaped grub with a distinctive brown head and six legs clustered near the head? If so, you’ve had an encounter with the larva of a scarab beetle (family: Scarabaeidae) also known as a “curl grub”. Many gardeners worry these large larvae might damage plants. So what are curl grubs? And should you be concerned if you discover them in your garden? What are curl grubs? Curl grubs turn into scarab beetles. There are more than 30,000 species of scarab beetles worldwide. Australia is home to at least 2,300 of these species,...
Yellowstone tourist demonstrates why dipping hands in thermal pools is a bad idea
The woman scalded her fingers while attempting to show off on social media
One Green Planet
How to Feed the Birds During the Winter Without Dropping a Bomb on Birdseed
Many people worry about what the birds are going to eat during the winter months. Of course, they survived many years, centuries, even millennia without people feeding them, but undoubtedly, modern sprawl has robbed our avian friends of much of their feeding grounds. Where once abundant fields with wild plants...
These 7 winter-blooming plants nourish bees
During the bleak days of winter, bees and other pollinators look to gardeners for the nourishment that keeps them going until the more abundant seasons of the year arrive. “Black-tailed bumblebees are out as early as January,” said Andony Melathopoulos, Oregon State University Extension Service pollinator specialist and assistant professor in the College of Agricultural Sciences. “Native bees are just starting and will be seen more often later in February when the wild willow starts blooming.”
Phys.org
Whiskers help nectar-eating 'acro bats' hover like hummingbirds
From dragonflies to hummingbirds, hovering flight is among the most complex and captivating forms of animal movement—a physiological feat of size, musculature and wing development. For nectar-feeding bats that hover as they feed from flowers, this aerial maneuver also depends on extra-long whiskers unlike those of most other bat...
Inside mystery of cemetery with tiny gravestones hidden away in woodlands
A PARK that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors a year is well-known for another unusual reason. Penrhos Coastal Park is one of Wales' hidden gems. Set apart from the mainland by the Menai Strait, the park is popular for its gorgeous and varied landscape. But for decades, people have...
backyardboss.net
How to Grow Strawberries in Pots
Growing strawberries in pots is a fun, easy, and rewarding experience. These tiny, juicy fruits do not require much space to grow, which is why they’re ideal for containers. Moreover, who doesn’t like a fresh harvest of these wholesome fruits to snack on or bake into delicious desserts? Learn why growing strawberries should be on your agenda for the upcoming growing season!
Woodpeckers Store 700 Pounds Of Acorns Inside Wall Of California Home
See the photos here.
Cat's Hilarious Sleeping Position at Home Delights Viewers: 'His Toes'
"He is making sure everyone knows there is no extra room in his bed to share," one commenter wrote in reaction to the video.
Comments / 0