Alaska State

ancientpages.com

Strange 1,000-Year-Old Artifact Melted Out Of The Ice Identified With Help Of Photo!

Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - A photo submitted by an elderly woman has helped glacial archaeologists from Secrets of the Ice to identify a strange ancient artifact. The Secret of the Ice team has made many incredible discoveries as the ice melts. Not long ago, glacial archaeologists found a rare three-bladed arrowhead in the Jotunheimen Mountains, Norway. Scientists are certain the last person to touch this object was a Viking.
Field & Stream

5 of the Biggest Wild Hogs Ever Taken by Hunters

America’s pig problem is primarily one of overabundance. The estimated 6 million hogs running wild in 35 U.S. states are prodigious breeders with few natural predators and an ability to adapt to a wide range of conditions—the classic definition of an invasive species. Threatening property, domestic livestock, wildlife and, in some cases, people, feral swine have overwhelmed efforts by game and agriculture departments—and hunters—to reduce their numbers.
TheConversationAU

Don’t kill the curl grubs in your garden – they could be native beetle babies

Have you ever been in the garden and found a large, white, C-shaped grub with a distinctive brown head and six legs clustered near the head? If so, you’ve had an encounter with the larva of a scarab beetle (family: Scarabaeidae) also known as a “curl grub”. Many gardeners worry these large larvae might damage plants. So what are curl grubs? And should you be concerned if you discover them in your garden? What are curl grubs? Curl grubs turn into scarab beetles. There are more than 30,000 species of scarab beetles worldwide. Australia is home to at least 2,300 of these species,...
One Green Planet

How to Feed the Birds During the Winter Without Dropping a Bomb on Birdseed

Many people worry about what the birds are going to eat during the winter months. Of course, they survived many years, centuries, even millennia without people feeding them, but undoubtedly, modern sprawl has robbed our avian friends of much of their feeding grounds. Where once abundant fields with wild plants...
The Oregonian

These 7 winter-blooming plants nourish bees

During the bleak days of winter, bees and other pollinators look to gardeners for the nourishment that keeps them going until the more abundant seasons of the year arrive. “Black-tailed bumblebees are out as early as January,” said Andony Melathopoulos, Oregon State University Extension Service pollinator specialist and assistant professor in the College of Agricultural Sciences. “Native bees are just starting and will be seen more often later in February when the wild willow starts blooming.”
Phys.org

Whiskers help nectar-eating 'acro bats' hover like hummingbirds

From dragonflies to hummingbirds, hovering flight is among the most complex and captivating forms of animal movement—a physiological feat of size, musculature and wing development. For nectar-feeding bats that hover as they feed from flowers, this aerial maneuver also depends on extra-long whiskers unlike those of most other bat...
backyardboss.net

How to Grow Strawberries in Pots

Growing strawberries in pots is a fun, easy, and rewarding experience. These tiny, juicy fruits do not require much space to grow, which is why they’re ideal for containers. Moreover, who doesn’t like a fresh harvest of these wholesome fruits to snack on or bake into delicious desserts? Learn why growing strawberries should be on your agenda for the upcoming growing season!

