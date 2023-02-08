Read full article on original website
Related
Crash slows traffic on Interstate 95 in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A crash has slowed traffic on Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It was reported at about 6:50 a.m. in the southbound lanes near W. Carthage Road, NCDOT said. The crash closed the right lane about 1 mile after the W. Carthage Road […]
wpde.com
Person shot on Strawberry Street in Marion
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been shot Thursday afternoon on Strawberry Street in Marion, according to Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers. Flowers said they’ve taken one person into custody. NEW: Testimony starts in long-awaited trial for 2017 Bennettsville double murder. He added the victim is being...
Teacher’s aide in Bennettsville accused of assaulting student, police say
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — An elementary school teacher’s aide in Marlboro County has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a student, according to Bennettsville police. Patrick Williams, 46, works at Bennettsville Primary School, Police Chief Kevin Miller said. Miller said his department began investigating as soon as it received the complaint and has obtained video evidence […]
counton2.com
Missing Pawleys Island teen found in NC
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are seeking help from the community in locating a missing teenager from the Pawleys Island area. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSD) said Matthew James Henry, 15, was last seen at his home around 9:00 p.m. on Monday, February 6. He is...
Darlington police, SLED investigate overnight shooting on King Edwards Street
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Local and state authorities are investigating an overnight shooting on King Edwards Street in Darlington, police said. Darlington police and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are involved in the investigation. No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 843-398-4920 or the police department […]
Coroner IDs woman killed in overnight shooting on King Edwards Street in Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Local and state authorities are investigating after authorities said a 47-year-old woman was killed in an overnight shooting in Darlington. Octavia Bethea of Darlington died a few minutes after midnight, according to Coroner Todd Hardee, who ruled her death a homicide. Hardee’s office said an autopsy is scheduled at the Medical […]
Opening day of testimony ends in Marlboro County double-murder trial
MARLBORO COUNTY. S.C. — The first day of testimony has ended in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a Marlboro County woman and her 8-year-old daughter in 2017. Jejuancey Harrington is accused of killing Ella Lowery and kidnapping and killing her 8-year-old daughter, Iyana Lowery. According to warrants, Harrington robbed Ella Lowery […]
Highest-paying science jobs in Florence, South Carolina
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Florence, SC using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
WIS-TV
Bishopville looks for public security cameras after third murder off Sumter Highway
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) – In the aftermath of multiple violent crimes off Sumter Highway in Bishopville, county leaders and law enforcement are continuing talks of installing public security cameras. A renewed public interest in this project comes after 76-year-old Lonnie Ray was shot and killed in a Kentucky Fried...
2 jailed, 3 wanted in killing of man in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people are in jail facing murder charges and Robeson County authorities are looking for three others in connection with the death of a 22-year- old man found dead in a car on Feb . 1 near Lumberton, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. Tyler Jacob Scott, 20, and Destinee […]
1 hurt, 1 in custody after shooting on Strawberry Street in Marion
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion Police are investigating after a shooting in the 1100 block of Strawberry Street on Thursday, police chief Tony Flowers said. One person was shot and taken to the hospital, according to Flowers. Another person is in custody. The identity of the person in custody was not immediately available. No additional […]
Darlington County man shot to death after meeting someone to sell French Bulldog at Bishopville KFC
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 76-year-old Darlington County man was shot and killed at a KFC restaurant in Lee County, according to Sheriff Daniel Simon. Lonnie Ray of Lamar died after being shot multiple times, Simon said. Multiple bullets also hit the restaurant located on Sumter Highway in Bishopville. Simon said Ray was at the […]
91-year-old woman injured in Robeson County hit-and-run
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 91-year-old woman was critically injured Wednesday in a hit-and-run in Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened in the 2800 block of Mt. Zion Church Road in the Red Springs area, according to deputies. The victim was taken to an undisclosed hospital with critical […]
Girl, 16, suspended for having loaded gun at Robeson County school, district says
ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old sophomore has been suspended from school for a year in Robeson County after she was found with a loaded handgun at St. Pauls High School, according to a news release from the school district. The gun was found during a search by St. Pauls High School administrators and […]
Teen turns himself in after deadly fight with another teen in Mullins
MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old suspect wanted after a deadly fight with another teenager has turned himself in, according to Mullins police. The suspect, who is facing a murder charge, has not been identified, but police said a bond hearing has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon. Police said a 17-year-old died after the incident […]
THE BUCK STOPS HERE: Covington swings by Rockingham ahead of SpringFest concert
ROCKINGHAM — A month before he’s set to headline at the revival of SpringFest, former American Idol contestant and performer Bucky Covington stopped in town Wednesday for a quick media tour. Covington — on his way to Laurinburg to work on a song with bandmate Donald “Ducky” Medlock...
North Carolina woman wins $100,000 after buying $20 scratch-off at convenience store
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Jean Hoover, of Fayetteville, bought a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Hoover bought her winning ticket from Fast Mart on North Reilly Road in Fayetteville. She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize. After required state and federal […]
wach.com
Armed home robbery in Sumter leaves one man seriously wounded
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter man was critically injured Tuesday evening after an armed robbery and shooting at his Tudor Street residence, police said on Wednesday. Police say Marquis Hicks, 23, is in serious condition after a group of armed individuals reportedly entered the house he lived in, shot him, and stole several items.
wpde.com
Scotland County Sheriff's Office seeking wanted Robeson Co. man
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The Scotland County Sheriff's Office is looking for a wanted Robeson County man. On Sunday, deputies responded to County Line Grocery Store near Highway 1 for a report of an armed robbery, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect had reportedly already left the scene by the time deputies arrived.
WMBF
Darlington County man, 76, killed while trying to sell French bulldog, officials say
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WMBF/WIS) – A Darlington County man was shot and killed while trying to sell a dog, according to the Lee County sheriff. Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said 76-year-old Lonnie Alford Ray was the victim of a Monday night shooting. Coroner Larry Logan confirmed to WMBF News...
Comments / 0