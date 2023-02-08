ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro County, SC

WBTW News13

Crash slows traffic on Interstate 95 in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A crash has slowed traffic on Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It was reported at about 6:50 a.m. in the southbound lanes near W. Carthage Road, NCDOT said. The crash closed the right lane about 1 mile after the W. Carthage Road […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Person shot on Strawberry Street in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been shot Thursday afternoon on Strawberry Street in Marion, according to Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers. Flowers said they’ve taken one person into custody. NEW: Testimony starts in long-awaited trial for 2017 Bennettsville double murder. He added the victim is being...
MARION, SC
WBTW News13

Teacher’s aide in Bennettsville accused of assaulting student, police say

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — An elementary school teacher’s aide in Marlboro County has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a student, according to Bennettsville police. Patrick Williams, 46, works at Bennettsville Primary School, Police Chief Kevin Miller said. Miller said his department began investigating as soon as it received the complaint and has obtained video evidence […]
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
counton2.com

Missing Pawleys Island teen found in NC

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are seeking help from the community in locating a missing teenager from the Pawleys Island area. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSD) said Matthew James Henry, 15, was last seen at his home around 9:00 p.m. on Monday, February 6. He is...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WBTW News13

Darlington police, SLED investigate overnight shooting on King Edwards Street

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Local and state authorities are investigating an overnight shooting on King Edwards Street in Darlington, police said. Darlington police and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are involved in the investigation. No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 843-398-4920 or the police department […]
DARLINGTON, SC
WBTW News13

2 jailed, 3 wanted in killing of man in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people are in jail facing murder charges and Robeson County authorities are looking for three others in connection with the death of a 22-year- old man found dead in a car on Feb . 1 near Lumberton, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. Tyler Jacob Scott, 20, and Destinee […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

1 hurt, 1 in custody after shooting on Strawberry Street in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion Police are investigating after a shooting in the 1100 block of Strawberry Street on Thursday, police chief Tony Flowers said. One person was shot and taken to the hospital, according to Flowers. Another person is in custody. The identity of the person in custody was not immediately available. No additional […]
MARION, SC
WBTW News13

91-year-old woman injured in Robeson County hit-and-run

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 91-year-old woman was critically injured Wednesday in a hit-and-run in Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened in the 2800 block of Mt. Zion Church Road in the Red Springs area, according to deputies. The victim was taken to an undisclosed hospital with critical […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Teen turns himself in after deadly fight with another teen in Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old suspect wanted after a deadly fight with another teenager has turned himself in, according to Mullins police. The suspect, who is facing a murder charge, has not been identified, but police said a bond hearing has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon. Police said a 17-year-old died after the incident […]
MULLINS, SC
wach.com

Armed home robbery in Sumter leaves one man seriously wounded

SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter man was critically injured Tuesday evening after an armed robbery and shooting at his Tudor Street residence, police said on Wednesday. Police say Marquis Hicks, 23, is in serious condition after a group of armed individuals reportedly entered the house he lived in, shot him, and stole several items.
SUMTER, SC
wpde.com

Scotland County Sheriff's Office seeking wanted Robeson Co. man

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The Scotland County Sheriff's Office is looking for a wanted Robeson County man. On Sunday, deputies responded to County Line Grocery Store near Highway 1 for a report of an armed robbery, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect had reportedly already left the scene by the time deputies arrived.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC

