Georgia AD Josh Brooks comments on potential White House visit, future of SEC scheduling

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com
 2 days ago
ATHENS — Despite two national championships and support from the Georgia legislature, the Georgia football team has yet to take a visit to the White House, as is customary for champions to do so. The Golden State Warriors, who won the NBA championship last June, were at the White House last month.

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks is unsure when Georgia will have the chance to do so. For what it is worth, a college football national champion has not been to the white house since LSU did so after it won the 2019 National Championship season.

“You know, I don’t know. I did see the request made, and we’re going to kind of just sit and see what happens from there,” Brooks said following Georgia’s athletic association board of directors meeting. “I don’t think I’ve seen a response yet, but we’ll kind of take it day by day and see how that goes.”

Atlanta, GA
