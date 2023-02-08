ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Carson Beck is likely next up at quarterback, according to departing Georgia offensive leader

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation.com
 1 day ago
ATHENS — Georgia has a leadership void to plug on offense with Kenny McIntosh — who Kirby Smart referred to as the “Alpha Leader” — moving on to the next level.

McIntosh, one of the four former team captains representing UGA at the Senior Bowl last week, believes the Bulldogs have a player ready to step up and assume that vocal role.

“I believe Carson Beck will have to be that leader,” McIntosh said. “You also have Kendall (Milton) in the backfield, and then Pops (Jamon Dumas-Johnson) on defense.

Read more at DawgNation.com .

