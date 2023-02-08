ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in Atlanta for Georgia Tech visit

 5 days ago
Vice President Kamala Harris is in Atlanta Wednesday to discuss the Biden Administration’s investments and plans to combat climate change.

The discussion is part of her two-day trip to address the United States economy.

The vice president arrived in Atlanta around 11 a.m. at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Drivers should be aware of traffic delays as the vice president leaves the airport.

The vice president is traveling to the Georgia Institute of Technology after her arrival to participate in a moderated conversation regarding the administration’s efforts to combat climate change.

The discussion is expected to begin around 2:10 p.m.

Following the discussion, she will depart from the Atlanta airport around 4:25 p.m.

Drivers should expect traffic delays around this time while the vice president is en route to the airport.

The last time the vice president was in Atlanta, she traveled with President Joe Biden in Jan. 2022 to discuss voting rights.

In addition to the vice president’s trip, President Joe Biden gave his State of the Union address, where he spoke to Congress about working with him to “finish the job” of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation.

“The people sent us a clear message. Fighting for the sake of fighting, power for the sake of power, conflict for the sake of conflict, gets us nowhere,” Biden said. “That’s always been my vision for the country: to restore the soul of the nation, to rebuild the backbone of America — the middle class — and unite the country.”

