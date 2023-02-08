Weather Alert: Black Ice in AM; Mild, Breezy Afternoon

Good morning. Don’t be fooled by the above-freezing air temperatures, it’s icy early this morning. Pavement temperatures are colder than the air, and after last night’s showers and early morning fog, any untreated surfaces are slick with black ice. Conditions gradually improve through the end of the morning commute with lots of sun and rising temperatures.

It turns into a beautiful day. Mostly sunny, milder, and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to 50. Northwest winds 10-15mph with gusts to 25 mph.

It remains dry tonight with slightly cooler temperatures. After a clear start, skies turning partly cloudy by dawn with lows in the upper 20s.

Clouds thicken on Thursday as a frontal system makes it’s way into the northeast. By late afternoon and evening some scattered light rain showers are possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s during the afternoon and then continue to rise overnight. By dawn on Friday, temperatures will already be near 50.

