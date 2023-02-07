Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
New surveillance video may connect murder suspect Matthew Flores to disappearance of Lyft driver Gary Levin
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — There is surveillance video from Okeechobee County that may connect Hardee Countymurder suspect Matthew Flores to the disappearance of Lyft Driver Gary Levin. Flores is in the Rutherford County, North Carolina, jail after speeding away from North Carolina police in Levin’s missing Kia last week.
calleochonews.com
Missing Lyft driver found by investigators that uncovered the human remains
Investigators suspect that the remains may belong to Gary Levin, a missing Lyft driver. Who is suspected of being behind the Lyft driver's disappearance?. On Saturday morning, human remains were discovered near Okeechobee, the location where a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens was last seen on January 30. In addition to investigators and analysts from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office also arranged a media staging ground in front of the Agri-Civic Center. While an autopsy would help determine the man's identity, it has yet to be performed.
850wftl.com
Boca man “joking” with his friend accidentally shoots him in the arm
Boca Raton, FL — A Boca Raton man is facing charges after he accidentally discharged his loaded weapon while playing with a friend. The incident occurred on Oct. 9, 2022. Investigators say they were called to a home by 35-year-old Albert Medina, who was frantically requesting an ambulance for his friend.
Unlicensed teen driver, dad charged in fatal Broward wreck
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Miramar on Thursday announced the arrests of a teen and his father in connection with a violent wreck last year in which the unlicensed teen driver who was allegedly driving under the influence is accused of crashing into a car, killing a pregnant woman and critically injuring her young son.Cristina Hernandez, 30, who worked as an ICU nurse, died during the Dec. 19, 2022 accident, which left her 7-year-old son Jacob with severe injuries, according to Miramar police, who held a news conference about the incident. Family members said Jacob is still undergoing treatment at Joe...
cbs12.com
Woman wanted in connection to attempted murder found hiding in Martin County
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman who was wanted in connection to an attempted murder in another county has finally been located in Martin County. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old Ta’liah Amond King had a warrant for her arrest in Jacksonville in connection to an attempted murder.
cw34.com
Parents charged with locking boy in cage sued by their former attorney
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Criminal defense attorney Nellie King, who represented the parents charged with locking their 14-year-old son in a cage in their garage, is suing the couple. Timothy and Tracy Ferriter, arrested and charged in February of 2022, were represented by Attorney King until November...
wqcs.org
MCSO: An Increasing Number of Unlicensed Drivers in Martin County
Martin County - Thursday February 9, 2023: The Martin County Sheriff's Office is reporting an increasing number of unlicensed drivers in the County. A release on the MCSO Facebook page states that" unlicensed driving is becoming a daily occurrence in our area." In 2021, MCSO wrote 353 citations for unlicensed...
cbs12.com
Elderly couple at the center of death investigation in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Riviera Beach police are investigating a death related to a suspicious incident involving an elderly couple. On Feb. 8, at approximately 9:40 a.m., police received a call from a concerned citizen near East 24th Street. The Criminal Investigations Section have begun investigating, and police...
Police: 2 killed when high-speed commuter train hits SUV in Florida
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two people are dead after their SUV was struck by a high-speed commuter train in South Florida, authorities said. The crash occurred Wednesday night in Delray Beach, south of West Palm Beach. Witnesses told police the vehicle was on the tracks when it was hit by the southbound Brightline train, officials said. […]
Click10.com
Lyft driver found dead after murder suspect found with vehicle, family confirms
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida Lyft driver who was reported missing last week has been found dead, his daughter confirmed on social media Tuesday. “My dad was truly a one of kind person, if you knew him or even met him once you know exactly what I mean when I say that,” Lindsay DiBetta wrote on Facebook. “The stories I have received about him from friends, family and complete strangers over the last week have lifted me up more than you can ever realize.”
Police investigate shooting in Palm Beach Gardens
The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department said they are investigating a shooting and a related traffic crash that occurred Thursday afternoon.
Daughter of missing Lyft driver says father has died
Multiple sources tell WPTV that a body found in Okeechobee County on Saturday is the remains of Gary Levin, 74.
WESH
Loved ones remember Florida Lyft driver found dead as a man of 'pure kindness'
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Friends and family of 74-year-old Gary Levin are remembering him as a man of "pure kindness." Levin went missing last week after heading out to pick up a rider in Delray Beach with a scheduled drop-off in Okeechobee, his last known location. A murder suspect was caught driving Levin's car after a chase in North Carolina and Levin's family has confirmed he was found dead.
Lyft Driver's Remains Identified in Okeechobee County
Gary Levin had been missing since last week
veronews.com
Accused detailed alleged theft of Holy Cross funds
The former administrator of Holy Cross Catholic Church, accused of opening an off-the-books bank account with since-deceased Pastor Richard Murphy and diverting more than a half-million dollars of parishioners’ donations for her own benefit, detailed how the alleged thefts were accomplished in a recorded phone interview with a Vero Beach Police detective.
NBC Miami
Arrest Made in 2016 Fort Lauderdale Murder After NBC 6 Report Leads to Tip
A man is facing a murder charge after an NBC 6 report on a cold case killing in Fort Lauderdale nearly seven years ago led to a tip, police said. Jimmy Smith, 54, was arrested Monday in the June 2016 killing of 44-year-old Gilbert Oosthuizen. An NBC 6 report on...
2 dead as Brightline train crashes into SUV on tracks in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH — Two people died Wednesday night when a Brightline train struck their SUV near Delray Beach's southern border, city police said. Police did not immediately identify the people killed in the wreck at Lindell Boulevard and Old Dixie Highway, which the city reported on its Twitter page at about 9 p.m....
wqcs.org
Another Wave of Catalytic Converter Thefts
Stuart - Thursday February 9, 2023: The Stuart Police Department reports a series of catalytic converter thefts this past weekend. According to a release on the Stuart Police Department Facebook page all of the thefts occurred during the early morning hours and it's believed that they were carried out by the same individual or individuals.
K-9 incident has 2 PBSO deputies on leave amid use-of-force investigation
BELLE GLADE — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is conducting an internal investigation into the actions of two deputies involved in the January arrest of a 30-year-old Belle Glade man who was bitten by a K-9 while being taken into custody. The deputies are on paid administrative leave...
wqcs.org
Homicide Investigation Underway After FDLE Finds Human Remains in Northern Okeechobee County
Okeechobee County - Thursday February 9, 2023: The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office has issued a news release advising that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has confirmed that an autopsy of remains found in the County last Saturday are human remains and the victim has been identified. The OCSO...
