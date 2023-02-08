ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

holycitysinner.com

I-HOPE Women’s Business Centers to Host Statewide Conference for Women, Minority, and Veteran-owned Businesses

I-HOPE Women’s Business Center of the Lowcountry, in collaboration with the Small Business Administration (SBA), announced its hosting of the Motivate Her SC conference, a women’s business and leadership conference to encourage, inspire, and motivate South Carolina women. The conference will take place on March 25th at the Lowcountry Conference Center in Summerville. All female entrepreneurs and community leaders are invited to attend.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Animal Society to provide free pet vaccinations February 18

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dogs and cats can receive $150 in free services at a drive-thru vaccine clinic on February 18. Charleston Animal Society’s No Kill South Carolina Initiative has partnered with PetcoLove, 24Pet, the City of North Charleston , and MSPCA-Angell to provide free vaccines and microchips to dogs and cats. The goal of the event is to […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Lockdown at Moncks Corner elementary school lifted

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Classes have resumed at a Moncks Corner elementary school after a Thursday morning lockdown. Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner says out of caution H.E. Bonner Elementary was placed on lockdown at 11:15 a.m. During the lockdown, law enforcement was conducting an investigation behind...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
live5news.com

Lowcountry church hopes to provide girls with prom attire

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Prom is just around the corner, and a church wants to help high school girls look beautiful for the big night. You can help by donating wardrobe items to the Tiana’s Closet project. Tiana’s Closet will open to girls on March 4, from noon to...
LADSON, SC
live5news.com

YMCA to close Moncks Corner facility

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Family YMCA is closing its doors after nearly 30 years. The YMCA of Greater Charleston sent a notice out to members on Jan. 30. The email cited the building as being “in need of substantial improvement.” The notice says the YMCA cannot provide that work and the efforts to operate in Berkeley County have “seriously challenged the financial capabilities” of the local YMCA.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

'First-of-its-kind' medical waste facility to open in Summerville

A “first-of-its-kind” health care waste treatment and disposal company is set to open in Summerville. EcoSteris confirmed that March 1 will be the start date of its "state-of-the art" operations at 112 Fabricators St., according to an EcoSteris news release. The company claims to be the first facility...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Chick-fil-A to test new cauliflower sandwich in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Chick-fil-A plans to test the company’s first-ever plant-based sandwich starting Monday. The Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich will only be available for a limited time and the chain says customer response will help determine whether it launches nationwide. The sandwich is made with a tender filet...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

City of North Charleston considering new district, re-zone at old Navy base

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of North Charleston will consider an ordinance creating a new zoning district Thursday night at the site of a former Navy Base. The Navy Base Redevelopment District would establish a mixed-use urban area that will provide office, retail, entertainment, civic and public uses, as well as a variety of urban housing choices for the region.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Charleston-based Asian fusion restaurant to open Forest Acres location

A Charleston-based chain of Asian fusion restaurants will open its sixth location in Forest Acres later this year, according to reports. CO Restaurant, part of the Collected Hospitality group, will be moving to Trenholm Plaza, occupying the space vacated by Italian eatery Rosso Trattoria in 2019. CO Restaurant has five...
CHARLESTON, SC
manninglive.com

Billie S. Flemming: fighting for what's right

The Manning Times is honoring one local hero each week for Black History Month. This week, Billie S. Flemming's story is being told. Billie S. Flemming was born and raised in Clarendon County and spent his life at the forefront of the civil rights movement for the county. Flemming was...
live5news.com

Charleston Police hold community discussion on safety of traffic stops

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City of Charleston officials say they never want what happened to Tyre Nichols to happen to someone in our city. So, on Thursday night there was an open conversation about policing in the Lowcountry from the Charleston Human Affairs and Racial Conciliation Commission. Charleston Police Department...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

The Charleston Place Announces 2023 Valentine’s Day Offerings

Here’s a look at the upcoming schedule (with descriptions from The Charleston Place):. Valentine’s Sip and Shop | Sunday, Feb. 12 from 11:45 am to 3 pm. Grab your gal pals and head to The Palmetto Café’s Courtyard in The Charleston Place for a special Valentine Sip and Shop event during Second Sunday. Enjoy a cocktail while perusing gifts from local women-owned businesses like Hart and Hatch Cove Designs, as well as items from The Boutique at The Charleston Place, including Croghan’s, IBU Movement, Candlefish, Brackish, and more. As a part of the experience, visitors can also meet Asheville-based poet Ryan Ashley and have him craft a personalized poem on the spot. This event is free and open to the public. Cocktails can be purchased onsite.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Dorchester County wants feedback on public safety issues

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County leaders are asking their residents to share their experiences with all public safety departments in the county. The survey seeks residents’ thoughts or concerns about the county’s fire rescue, sheriff’s office, EMS, emergency management, coroner’s office and 911 Consolidated Dispatch.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Location of planned homeless shelter in Dorchester Co. raises concerns from neighbors

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Neighbors are expressing their concerns regarding the location for a planned multimillion dollar homeless shelter in Dorchester County. A 3.5-acre piece of land off Miles Jamison and Beverly roads is where Dorchester County Community Outreach wants to put a new homeless shelter for both men and women. However, locals have concerns about the location being so close to several neighborhoods and schools.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Key riverfront property in Georgetown Co. now permanently protected

2-8-2023 — The Open Space Institute announced on Wednesday that a key riverfront property adjacent to the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge is now permanently protected. Known as the Hendrix Property, officials say the conservation of the land will expand recreational access, and safeguard regional and drinking water resources. It...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Progress underway for Park Circle revamp in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are hard at work redeveloping North Charleston’s Park Circle after breaking ground last summer. North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey says the project is on track to be completed in November. “They’re putting the slab in for the building. They are already clearing for...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

WATCH: SC Aquarium releases 9 rehabilitated sea turtles

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nine sea turtles are back in the ocean after recovering from injuries at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston. The turtles were a mix of young Kemp’s ridley and green sea turtles. They were admitted to the aquarium’s care center for cold stunning and hook and line injuries.
CHARLESTON, SC

