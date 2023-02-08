Here’s a look at the upcoming schedule (with descriptions from The Charleston Place):. Valentine’s Sip and Shop | Sunday, Feb. 12 from 11:45 am to 3 pm. Grab your gal pals and head to The Palmetto Café’s Courtyard in The Charleston Place for a special Valentine Sip and Shop event during Second Sunday. Enjoy a cocktail while perusing gifts from local women-owned businesses like Hart and Hatch Cove Designs, as well as items from The Boutique at The Charleston Place, including Croghan’s, IBU Movement, Candlefish, Brackish, and more. As a part of the experience, visitors can also meet Asheville-based poet Ryan Ashley and have him craft a personalized poem on the spot. This event is free and open to the public. Cocktails can be purchased onsite.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO