4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
holycitysinner.com
I-HOPE Women’s Business Centers to Host Statewide Conference for Women, Minority, and Veteran-owned Businesses
I-HOPE Women’s Business Center of the Lowcountry, in collaboration with the Small Business Administration (SBA), announced its hosting of the Motivate Her SC conference, a women’s business and leadership conference to encourage, inspire, and motivate South Carolina women. The conference will take place on March 25th at the Lowcountry Conference Center in Summerville. All female entrepreneurs and community leaders are invited to attend.
Charleston Animal Society to provide free pet vaccinations February 18
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dogs and cats can receive $150 in free services at a drive-thru vaccine clinic on February 18. Charleston Animal Society’s No Kill South Carolina Initiative has partnered with PetcoLove, 24Pet, the City of North Charleston , and MSPCA-Angell to provide free vaccines and microchips to dogs and cats. The goal of the event is to […]
live5news.com
Lockdown at Moncks Corner elementary school lifted
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Classes have resumed at a Moncks Corner elementary school after a Thursday morning lockdown. Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner says out of caution H.E. Bonner Elementary was placed on lockdown at 11:15 a.m. During the lockdown, law enforcement was conducting an investigation behind...
live5news.com
Lowcountry church hopes to provide girls with prom attire
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Prom is just around the corner, and a church wants to help high school girls look beautiful for the big night. You can help by donating wardrobe items to the Tiana’s Closet project. Tiana’s Closet will open to girls on March 4, from noon to...
live5news.com
YMCA to close Moncks Corner facility
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Family YMCA is closing its doors after nearly 30 years. The YMCA of Greater Charleston sent a notice out to members on Jan. 30. The email cited the building as being “in need of substantial improvement.” The notice says the YMCA cannot provide that work and the efforts to operate in Berkeley County have “seriously challenged the financial capabilities” of the local YMCA.
WVNT-TV
Community mourning death of local public figure, former delegate
On February 6, 2023, a man who created the regional jail system and was able to work with both sides of the aisle in Charleston passed away. Community mourning death of local public figure, …. On February 6, 2023, a man who created the regional jail system and was able...
Charleston Regional Business Journal
'First-of-its-kind' medical waste facility to open in Summerville
A “first-of-its-kind” health care waste treatment and disposal company is set to open in Summerville. EcoSteris confirmed that March 1 will be the start date of its "state-of-the art" operations at 112 Fabricators St., according to an EcoSteris news release. The company claims to be the first facility...
Inspirational speaker Chris Singleton visits Charleston elementary school
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Inspirational speaker Chris Singleton stopped at Sanders-Clyde Elementary School on Wednesday for a chat with students about everything from chasing their dreams to heroes of the Black community. “I do a lot of events, but anytime I get to do something in my hometown it means so much more to me and […]
live5news.com
Chick-fil-A to test new cauliflower sandwich in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Chick-fil-A plans to test the company’s first-ever plant-based sandwich starting Monday. The Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich will only be available for a limited time and the chain says customer response will help determine whether it launches nationwide. The sandwich is made with a tender filet...
live5news.com
City of North Charleston considering new district, re-zone at old Navy base
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of North Charleston will consider an ordinance creating a new zoning district Thursday night at the site of a former Navy Base. The Navy Base Redevelopment District would establish a mixed-use urban area that will provide office, retail, entertainment, civic and public uses, as well as a variety of urban housing choices for the region.
columbiabusinessreport.com
Charleston-based Asian fusion restaurant to open Forest Acres location
A Charleston-based chain of Asian fusion restaurants will open its sixth location in Forest Acres later this year, according to reports. CO Restaurant, part of the Collected Hospitality group, will be moving to Trenholm Plaza, occupying the space vacated by Italian eatery Rosso Trattoria in 2019. CO Restaurant has five...
manninglive.com
Billie S. Flemming: fighting for what's right
The Manning Times is honoring one local hero each week for Black History Month. This week, Billie S. Flemming's story is being told. Billie S. Flemming was born and raised in Clarendon County and spent his life at the forefront of the civil rights movement for the county. Flemming was...
live5news.com
Charleston Police hold community discussion on safety of traffic stops
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City of Charleston officials say they never want what happened to Tyre Nichols to happen to someone in our city. So, on Thursday night there was an open conversation about policing in the Lowcountry from the Charleston Human Affairs and Racial Conciliation Commission. Charleston Police Department...
holycitysinner.com
The Charleston Place Announces 2023 Valentine’s Day Offerings
Here’s a look at the upcoming schedule (with descriptions from The Charleston Place):. Valentine’s Sip and Shop | Sunday, Feb. 12 from 11:45 am to 3 pm. Grab your gal pals and head to The Palmetto Café’s Courtyard in The Charleston Place for a special Valentine Sip and Shop event during Second Sunday. Enjoy a cocktail while perusing gifts from local women-owned businesses like Hart and Hatch Cove Designs, as well as items from The Boutique at The Charleston Place, including Croghan’s, IBU Movement, Candlefish, Brackish, and more. As a part of the experience, visitors can also meet Asheville-based poet Ryan Ashley and have him craft a personalized poem on the spot. This event is free and open to the public. Cocktails can be purchased onsite.
live5news.com
Dorchester County wants feedback on public safety issues
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County leaders are asking their residents to share their experiences with all public safety departments in the county. The survey seeks residents’ thoughts or concerns about the county’s fire rescue, sheriff’s office, EMS, emergency management, coroner’s office and 911 Consolidated Dispatch.
live5news.com
Location of planned homeless shelter in Dorchester Co. raises concerns from neighbors
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Neighbors are expressing their concerns regarding the location for a planned multimillion dollar homeless shelter in Dorchester County. A 3.5-acre piece of land off Miles Jamison and Beverly roads is where Dorchester County Community Outreach wants to put a new homeless shelter for both men and women. However, locals have concerns about the location being so close to several neighborhoods and schools.
wpde.com
Key riverfront property in Georgetown Co. now permanently protected
2-8-2023 — The Open Space Institute announced on Wednesday that a key riverfront property adjacent to the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge is now permanently protected. Known as the Hendrix Property, officials say the conservation of the land will expand recreational access, and safeguard regional and drinking water resources. It...
abcnews4.com
6 students, school bus driver taken to hospital after crash in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston police responded to a school bus crash in West Ashley shortly after 7 a.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Orleans Road and Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, police say. Six students and the school bus driver were transported to local hospitals for "what appeared to...
live5news.com
Progress underway for Park Circle revamp in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are hard at work redeveloping North Charleston’s Park Circle after breaking ground last summer. North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey says the project is on track to be completed in November. “They’re putting the slab in for the building. They are already clearing for...
live5news.com
WATCH: SC Aquarium releases 9 rehabilitated sea turtles
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nine sea turtles are back in the ocean after recovering from injuries at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston. The turtles were a mix of young Kemp’s ridley and green sea turtles. They were admitted to the aquarium’s care center for cold stunning and hook and line injuries.
