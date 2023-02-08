Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Pittsburgh- National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerPittsburgh, PA
Two-Time Super Bowl Champion DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
NFL Superstar Announces Cause For Devastating Medical ConditionOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Related
Who Saw This Coming? Penguins Win, 2-1, in OT
The Pittsburgh Penguins have won 25 games this season. They’ll probably win at least another dozen or so before its over. But it’s unlikely they’ll have another victory as unlikely as the 2-1 decision they earned in overtime against Colorado at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night. The...
markerzone.com
BRUCE BOUDREAU FINDS 'NEW' GIG NEARLY THREE WEEKS AFTER BEING FIRED BY VANCOUVER
Bruce, there it is. The former Canucks head coach has found a 'new' gig less than three weeks after being let go by Vancouver. The 68-year-old will be returning to the NHL Network as an in-studio analyst and will make his season debut on Thursday night. Boudreau previously worked for the NHL Network from August 2020 to December 2021 before being hired by the Vancouver Canucks.
Yardbarker
Penguins Deploying a Pair of Fourth Lines
Tuesday provided the first look at a healthy Pittsburgh Penguins forward lineup for the first time since November. What became painfully clear is that this Penguins team doesn't have the talent to deploy an NHL-level third line. The Penguins "third line" on paper consists of Brock McGinn, Jeff Carter, and...
Does Rakell Regret Sticking With Penguins?
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Rickard Rakell was eligible for unrestricted free agency last summer, able to walk away from the Pittsburgh Penguins and auction himself off to any team interested in signing him. There figured to be no shortage of those, considering that Rakell was in the prime years of...
NHL
Ed Sandford played 9 NHL seasons, then off-ice official in Boston
Former Bruins forward tells Fischler he regrets not winning Stanley Cup championship. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler features former Boston Bruins forward Ed Sandford in his...
Penguins Practice: Jarry, Rutta Join Teammates for On-Ice Workout
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Tristan Jarry, who has missed the past four games because of an unspecified injury, was the first player on the ice for the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 50-minute practice at Honda Center Thursday afternoon. He took shots from assistant coach Ty Hennes and goaltending coach Andy Chiodo...
Penguins Grades: Team Saving Win? DeSmith & PK Drive Comeback (+)
The headlines were written, the dirt was being shoveled, and the Pittsburgh Penguins’ poor fate seemed to be determined, if not well-earned. Despite a 1-0 score after 40 minutes, the Penguins were clearly the lesser of two teams against the Colorado Avalanche. The Penguins won 2-1 in OT at...
(UPDATED) Penguins Practice: Jarry Closer to Rejoining Lineup
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Tristan Jarry, who has missed the past four games because of an unspecified injury, took another step toward getting back on active duty Thursday, when he was involved in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 50-minute practice at Honda Center. Defenseman Jan Rutta, who also has been injured,...
Penguins vs. Avs Game 50, Badly Need Wins: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins (24-16-9) badly need wins. Badly. The team hit the NHL All-Star break with three wins in nine games and a boiling frustration. Their nearest playoff pursuers are improving and gaining ground. They host the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche (27-18-3) Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena. The...
Avalanche D Cale Makar out with head injury
TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — Colorado Avalanche star defenseman Cale Makar will miss the final two games of a current road trip with a head injury. Colorado coach Jared Bednar announced the news before Thursday night's game at the Tampa Bay Lightning. Makar will also miss Saturday's matchup at Florida...
Molinari: Was This Win Pivotal Point in Penguins’ Season? (+)
It was, ultimately, just another one-game snapshot of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ season. In that sense, their 2-1 overtime victory against Colorado Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena was no different than the 49 games that preceded it, or the 32 that will follow. But under the circumstances, it might...
Dan’s Daily: Top 30 NHL Trade Candidates, Uh-Oh Islanders Look Good
Pittsburgh Penguins fans and players might want to fasten their seatbelts. The New York Islanders looked strong in the debut of Bo Horvat centering Mathew Barzal. Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews are dragging their feet toward a decision about their future. Sportsnet laid out the top 30 NHL trade candidates with some tantalizing names, and the Penguins are getting healthy even as Kasperi Kapanen admitted the third line has been the problem.
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Send Scouts to Chicago, Interested in D-Man?
And the Pittsburgh Penguins changed the trajectory of their season with one big penalty kill, then another, and an impressive comeback win over the Colorado Avalanche. We’ve got complete analysis, details, and coverage below, but one question no one really answered, why did it take 45 minutes to start playing good hockey? In NHL trade talk, the Penguins had a couple of scouts watching Anaheim vs. Chicago. Perhaps not coincidentally, the Penguins were tied to Anaheim defenseman Dmitry Kulikov earlier Tuesday. Are the Canucks picking up the phone for Thatcher Demko?
Zadina returns, scores go-ahead goal as Red Wings top Flames
DETROIT (AP) — Filip Zadina made a successful return to the Detroit lineup, scoring the go-ahead goal at 5:51 of the third period to send the Red Wings over the Calgary Flames 2-1 Thursday night. Zadina had not played since Nov. 5 because of a broken right leg. “That was lifting for our group and really happy for him,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “Tonight I thought for the most part a pretty complete game. I don’t think we’ll apologize, or our guys won’t, I’m not saying we have to be perfect, but that’s how it has to look for us to win. And we got it done tonight.” Zadina passed to Oskar Sundqvist, got the puck right back and snapped it into the open right side of the net past goaltender Dan Vladar for his first goal of the season.
Pgh Hockey Now
Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT
Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com
Comments / 0